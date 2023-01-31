Boise State at Air Force odds, picks and predictions

The Boise State Broncos (17-5, 7-2 Mountain West) battle the Air Force Falcons (12-10, 3-6) on Tuesday. Tip from Clune Arena is set for 9 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Boise State vs. Air Force odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

Boise State easily handled Colorado State 80-59 on Saturday, covering as 8-point home favorites. Boise State has been hot against the spread (ATS) recently, with a 6-1 ATS record in its last 7 to improve to 14-6-1 ATS this season. The Broncos defense has been their anchor this season, ranking 15th in the nation for points allowed per game (61.1) and ranking 8th in opponent 3-point FG percentage (28.1%).

Air Force fell to New Mexico 81-73 on Friday, but covered as 13-point road underdogs. It is 4-2 ATS in its last 6 games and 6-4 ATS in its last 10 to improve to 14-8 ATS on the season. The Falcons have struggled to score the ball this season, averaging 68.3 points per game (261st).

Boise State at Air Force odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Tuesday at 11:10 a.m. ET.

Moneyline (ML) : Boise State -370 (bet $370 to win $100) | Air Force +270 (bet $100 to win $270)

: Boise State -370 (bet $370 to win $100) | Air Force +270 (bet $100 to win $270) Against the spread (ATS) : Boise State -7.5 (-115) | Air Force +7.5 (-105)

: Boise State -7.5 (-115) | Air Force +7.5 (-105) Over/Under (O/U): 130.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Boise State at Air Force picks and predictions

Prediction

Boise State 71, Air Force 69

PASS.

Boise State -370 odds present no value, especially when they have played much worse on the road this season (3-3) compared to playing on their home court (10-1).

BET AIR FORCE +7.5 (-105).

The Falcons have a strong defense that has held opponents to 66 points per game (80th) and only 28.5% from 3-point range (13th). Riding the momentum of their home crowd, expect the Falcons to be able to stay in this game until the end.

The Falcons are 9-2 ATS in their last 11 games following a ATS win.

BET OVER 130.5 (-110).

The Over is 6-0 in the Broncos’ last 6 games following a straight-up win, 4-0 in their last 4 road games and 8-1 in their last 9 games overall.

For the Falcons, the Over is 7-1 in their last 8 home games, 7-0 in their last 7 games following a straight-up loss, and 4-0 in their last 4 Tuesday games.

