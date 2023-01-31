Read full article on original website
TuneIn Streams Now on Sonos Hardware
Streaming audio platform TuneIn announced a new integration with Sonos hardware and an associated smartphone app that improves the listening experience for radio listeners with Sonos speakers. TuneIn is now integrated directly into the Sonos S2 app, which acts as a digital remote control and dashboard for Sonos hardware, including...
SiriusXM Warns of Economic Challenges Ahead
SiriusXM said it had a strong year in terms of revenue and subscriber additions in 2022, though executives cautioned that 2023 might bring some turbulence as the company tries to weather a downturn in the automotive industry. On Thursday, the company released its recent quarter and full-year earnings results, which...
NAB Establishes ‘Broadcast District’ at NAB Show
The West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center will be home to NAB Show’s new Broadcast District, a destination for radio and TV broadcasters offering educational sessions, networking and special events. The show is April 15th – 19th. “We are excited to enhance the experience for broadcasters...
Virtual Jock Signs ‘Life with Lindsay’
New Generation Radio’s VirtualJock.com has signed a distribution agreement with Lindsay Cochrane’s Life with Lindsay, the company announced on Wednesday. “Lindsay brings an even greater depth to our already strong talent roster,” Jason Kidd, the president and CEO of New Generation Radio, said in a statement. “Offering an established brand with listeners in over 11 different markets nationwide on multiple formats. We are excited to have her with us as we continue to offer the top talent both in radio and podcasting. Contact Dennis Green at Key Networks today!”
Saga Appoints Eric Christian to CMO Role
Saga Communications has promoted Eric Christian to the role of chief marketing officer. He previously worked as the company’s vice president of digital strategies. “We are delighted with Eric’s contribution to Saga’s success,” Chris Forgy, the CEO of Saga, said in a statement. “This new appointment is well deserved and far overdue. Digital is the natural extension to our core competency…radio! As our advertisers successfully build their business using Saga’s radio products, it now allows us to better provide them with the opportunity to seek customer engagement using the synergy created by our digital initiatives. With Christian’s new position and contributions, we look forward to continuing exponential growth in all our revenue platforms.”
Mary DelGrande Takes Over as CEO at vCreative
Broadcast software company vCreative announced today that Mary DelGrande has been promoted to CEO. She takes over for Susie Hedrick who joined vCreative four years ago and took the helm from founder Jinny Laderer. Hedrick has has accepted a leadership position at WideOrbit as President & Managing Director, Local Broadcast.
‘Click Here’ Reaches 1 Million Download Milestone
Recorded Future News’ technology podcast Click Here surpassed one million downloads and streams this week, achieving the milestone one year into the production of its show. The show, which launched in February 2022, aims to untangle the often-obscure and complex world of digital infrastructure, cybersecurity and similar issues for a non-technical audience.
