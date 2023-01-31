ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Craig County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
WSLS

New trail set for Craig, Botetourt counties

New funding is helping make a long-time dream trail a reality in Craig County. The Craig-Botetourt Scenic Trail is one of five priority projects singled out by the General Assembly to receive funding. The trail will run 26 miles from New Castle in Craig County, all the way to Eagle...
CRAIG COUNTY, VA
Virginian Review

Cedar Creek Landowner Set To Make Report To Alleghany County Board of Supervisors

Tom Botkins, winner of the Lifetime Achievement Award for contributions to the paper industry from the Technical Association of Pulp and Paper Industry, is ready to go public with his environmental concerns about Cedar Creek. He will make a presentation to the Alleghany County Board of Supervisors during its Feb. meeting about his concerns that improper practices and techniques are being employed in addition to inferior materials being used to complete the “Jackson River Trail Phase 5 Project.” “The Alleghany Co./Bath Co. Jackson River Trail Phase 5 Project” designed to covert approximately 1.5 miles of an abandoned railroad bed beside Cedar Creek...
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Multi-vehicle crash involving pedestrian on 581 in Roanoke Co. cleared

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A multi-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian has shut down southbound lanes on Interstate 581 in Roanoke County. Virginia State Police say there are two separate crashes that have caused the shutdown. The crashes are located between Orange and Elm St. Drivers should expect delays...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
Metro News

Mountain railroad finally repaired after nearly 40 years

CASS,W.Va.– Work to repair damage to the Durbin and Greenbrier Valley Railroad from the 1985 flood has finally been finished. The railroad company posted news of the completion to Facebook on Wednesday. The last stretch was a 15 mile section between Cass and Durbin in Pocahontas County. The completion was celebrated by a trip Wednesday aboard the historic Shay Number 5 engine. Number 5 rolled with a full crew to Durbin where they retrieved the famous Heisler Number 6 engine for a much anticipated return to Cass.
POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WV
Franklin News Post

Community meeting set for proposed solar farm in Wirtz

A little over a year after scrapping plans for a solar farm in Westlake, Energix US is proposing one at a new location in Wirtz. The company will be holding a community meeting Feb. 7 at the Westlake Library to hear from the public. Named Mountain Brook Solar, the project...
WIRTZ, VA
tourcounsel.com

Tanglewood Mall | Shopping mall in Cave Spring, Virginia

Tanglewood Mall is a shopping mall in southwest Roanoke County, Virginia, United States. It originally opened for business March 28, 1973. The mall is currently managed by Urban Retail Properties. Tanglewood Mall is located at the intersection of US 220 and Route 419. The Roy L. Weber Expressway's southern terminus...
CAVE SPRING, VA
BlueRidgeLife

Weather Bulletin : Winter Weather Advisory Along & West Of BRP (VDOT Info Included)

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. National Weather Service Baltimore MD/Washington DC. Augusta-Rockingham-Page-Western Highland-Eastern Highland- Central Virginia Blue Ridge- (including Wintergreen) 534 PM EST Tue Jan 31 2023. …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO. 9 AM EST WEDNESDAY…. * WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations. of...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Pedestrian hit in Chatham

A pedestrian was hit Wednesday evening on South Main Street in Chatham. A teenage victim was founding lying in the southbound lane near the Family Dollar and Carter’s Bank & Trust. First responders were dispatched at 6:34 p.m. according to Chris Key, director of public safety for Pittsylvania County....
CHATHAM, VA
WSLS

Two crashes, one involving pedestrian, close I-581 South in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE:. The area is now clear, according to VDOT. Two separate crashes have closed I-581 South in Roanoke, according to Virginia State Police. Authorities said one of the crashes happened just before 2:30 p.m. between Orange Ave. Elm St. One crash involved two vehicles and the other crash involved a pedestrian, according to State Police.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Botetourt County increasing security at schools

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt County Public Schools is planning to upgrade security at all schools. Thursday was the Botetourt State of the County Update. Officials shared updates on just how the county is doing. During the meeting, Superintendent Jonathan Russ said the number one priority is adding more...
WSLS

Pulaski County water main break repaired

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The water main break has been repaired, according to Pulaski County officials. Residents living in the Newbern Road and Cougar Trail area of Pulaski County will likely experience low to no water pressure Wednesday morning, the Town of Pulaski announced in a Facebook post.
WDBJ7.com

Southbound 581 in Roanoke back open after crashes

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: VDOT reports lanes are back open on SB 581 between Orange Avenue and Elm Street after two crashes Friday afternoon. ORIGINAL STORY: Southbound I-581 is closed between Orange Avenue and Elm Street in Roanoke because of two crashes. Virginia State Police say one crash involves...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

VSP deploy spikes for a high-speed chase in Botetourt County

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police say a driver led troopers on a high-speed chase in Botetourt County where officers were forced to use spike strips on February 2. State Police tell WFXR News they attempted to pull a car over for allegedly going 20 miles per...
Virginian Review

Kyle Matt Moore Launches His Campaign For Sheriff Of Alleghany County-Covington

Kyle Matt Moore, who retired with the rank of sergeant from the Virginia State Police on Jan. 1, after serving 26 years in Alleghany County, has launched his campaign for sheriff of Alleghany County-Covington. Not many people get to marry their high school sweetheart, serve 29 years in the U.S. Army before retiring as a Master Sergeant and retire as a lawman after 26 years of service. Moore, who was born in Clintwood, Va. in 1970, graduated from Ervinton High School near Clintwood in 1988. “I left for basic training right after I graduated from high school, and right after basic training, I...
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy