WSLS
New trail set for Craig, Botetourt counties
New funding is helping make a long-time dream trail a reality in Craig County. The Craig-Botetourt Scenic Trail is one of five priority projects singled out by the General Assembly to receive funding. The trail will run 26 miles from New Castle in Craig County, all the way to Eagle...
Cedar Creek Landowner Set To Make Report To Alleghany County Board of Supervisors
Tom Botkins, winner of the Lifetime Achievement Award for contributions to the paper industry from the Technical Association of Pulp and Paper Industry, is ready to go public with his environmental concerns about Cedar Creek. He will make a presentation to the Alleghany County Board of Supervisors during its Feb. meeting about his concerns that improper practices and techniques are being employed in addition to inferior materials being used to complete the “Jackson River Trail Phase 5 Project.” “The Alleghany Co./Bath Co. Jackson River Trail Phase 5 Project” designed to covert approximately 1.5 miles of an abandoned railroad bed beside Cedar Creek...
wfxrtv.com
Multi-vehicle crash involving pedestrian on 581 in Roanoke Co. cleared
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A multi-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian has shut down southbound lanes on Interstate 581 in Roanoke County. Virginia State Police say there are two separate crashes that have caused the shutdown. The crashes are located between Orange and Elm St. Drivers should expect delays...
Metro News
Mountain railroad finally repaired after nearly 40 years
CASS,W.Va.– Work to repair damage to the Durbin and Greenbrier Valley Railroad from the 1985 flood has finally been finished. The railroad company posted news of the completion to Facebook on Wednesday. The last stretch was a 15 mile section between Cass and Durbin in Pocahontas County. The completion was celebrated by a trip Wednesday aboard the historic Shay Number 5 engine. Number 5 rolled with a full crew to Durbin where they retrieved the famous Heisler Number 6 engine for a much anticipated return to Cass.
Franklin News Post
Community meeting set for proposed solar farm in Wirtz
A little over a year after scrapping plans for a solar farm in Westlake, Energix US is proposing one at a new location in Wirtz. The company will be holding a community meeting Feb. 7 at the Westlake Library to hear from the public. Named Mountain Brook Solar, the project...
tourcounsel.com
Tanglewood Mall | Shopping mall in Cave Spring, Virginia
Tanglewood Mall is a shopping mall in southwest Roanoke County, Virginia, United States. It originally opened for business March 28, 1973. The mall is currently managed by Urban Retail Properties. Tanglewood Mall is located at the intersection of US 220 and Route 419. The Roy L. Weber Expressway's southern terminus...
WDBJ7.com
Henry County Parks and Recreation turns former YMCA building into first indoor rec center
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Henry County Parks and Recreation is in the process of turning the former YMCA building in Collinsville into its first indoor rec center. Before the YMCA moved out, Parks and Recreation rented out a small space inside the building. “For years, we never really had...
Weather Bulletin : Winter Weather Advisory Along & West Of BRP (VDOT Info Included)
URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. National Weather Service Baltimore MD/Washington DC. Augusta-Rockingham-Page-Western Highland-Eastern Highland- Central Virginia Blue Ridge- (including Wintergreen) 534 PM EST Tue Jan 31 2023. …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO. 9 AM EST WEDNESDAY…. * WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations. of...
chathamstartribune.com
Pedestrian hit in Chatham
A pedestrian was hit Wednesday evening on South Main Street in Chatham. A teenage victim was founding lying in the southbound lane near the Family Dollar and Carter’s Bank & Trust. First responders were dispatched at 6:34 p.m. according to Chris Key, director of public safety for Pittsylvania County....
WSLS
Two crashes, one involving pedestrian, close I-581 South in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE:. The area is now clear, according to VDOT. Two separate crashes have closed I-581 South in Roanoke, according to Virginia State Police. Authorities said one of the crashes happened just before 2:30 p.m. between Orange Ave. Elm St. One crash involved two vehicles and the other crash involved a pedestrian, according to State Police.
WDBJ7.com
Botetourt County increasing security at schools
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt County Public Schools is planning to upgrade security at all schools. Thursday was the Botetourt State of the County Update. Officials shared updates on just how the county is doing. During the meeting, Superintendent Jonathan Russ said the number one priority is adding more...
Smith Mountain Eagle
Petition pushes against ‘fisherman’s motel’ in Royal Estates Subdivision
A petition is circulating that is calling on the Franklin County Planning and Development Office and Board of Supervisors to deny a “fisherman’s motel” in the Royal Estates Subdivision in Wirtz. There have been 292 signatures toward the petition as of Monday. The Smith Mountain Eagle reached...
WSLS
Pulaski County water main break repaired
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The water main break has been repaired, according to Pulaski County officials. Residents living in the Newbern Road and Cougar Trail area of Pulaski County will likely experience low to no water pressure Wednesday morning, the Town of Pulaski announced in a Facebook post.
WDBJ7.com
AEP issues warning about water levels downstream of Claytor and Leesville dams
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - AEP is warning recreational users downstream of Claytor and Leesville dams that water levels on the New and Roanoke rivers could rise rapidly starting Friday, Feb. 3, and continue to fluctuate throughout the weekend. The National Weather Service is calling for cold temperatures. Below Claytor Dam,...
WDBJ7.com
Longest cat resident at Martinsville-Henry County SPCA looks for owner to boss around
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A special cat at the Martinsville-Henry County SPCA is looking for an owner to boss around this Valentine’s Day. Skitty has been at the SPCA since September and is its longest feline resident after her owner passed away. Her sassy personality and tendency to express...
WDBJ7.com
Southbound 581 in Roanoke back open after crashes
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: VDOT reports lanes are back open on SB 581 between Orange Avenue and Elm Street after two crashes Friday afternoon. ORIGINAL STORY: Southbound I-581 is closed between Orange Avenue and Elm Street in Roanoke because of two crashes. Virginia State Police say one crash involves...
wfxrtv.com
VSP deploy spikes for a high-speed chase in Botetourt County
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police say a driver led troopers on a high-speed chase in Botetourt County where officers were forced to use spike strips on February 2. State Police tell WFXR News they attempted to pull a car over for allegedly going 20 miles per...
WHSV
Encampment residents evicted in Waynesboro speak out about where they will live come Tuesday
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A group of people in Waynesboro are trying to find another place to live after they were given a week to leave the property they had been staying on Tuesday. On Tuesday, Waynesboro’s Mayor, Lana Williams said the Waynesboro Police Department assisted a property owner with...
Kyle Matt Moore Launches His Campaign For Sheriff Of Alleghany County-Covington
Kyle Matt Moore, who retired with the rank of sergeant from the Virginia State Police on Jan. 1, after serving 26 years in Alleghany County, has launched his campaign for sheriff of Alleghany County-Covington. Not many people get to marry their high school sweetheart, serve 29 years in the U.S. Army before retiring as a Master Sergeant and retire as a lawman after 26 years of service. Moore, who was born in Clintwood, Va. in 1970, graduated from Ervinton High School near Clintwood in 1988. “I left for basic training right after I graduated from high school, and right after basic training, I...
WSLS
WATCH: Polar vortex moves south bringing chilly air to our area
ROANOKE, Va. – Thursday begins with patches of fog and mist early on. A brief period of very light rain, sleet or snow will be possible in areas along and south of US 460 during the morning, but we won’t expect any issues to come of that. We’ll...
