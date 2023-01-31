Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in MaineEast Coast TravelerMaine State
4 Amazing Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
The Book "Gender Queer" Faced a Challenge in Another Maine SchoolThe Maine WriterMaine State
4 Amazing Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Related
lcnme.com
Francis Palmer
Francis Palmer passed peacefully on Jan. 18, 2023 surrounded by love. He was born on April 12, 1933 in New Hampshire and came from a large family. He had three brothers: Junior, Wayne, and Herman. He also had four sisters: Rose, Elizabeth, Eunice, and Madeline. Francis had a kind heart...
lcnme.com
Sylvia K. Savage-Fuller
Sylvia K. Savage-Fuller, 85, of Woolwich, passed away on Jan. 31, 2023 at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick, with her family by her side. Born in Bath on June 21, 1937, she was the daughter of Robert E. and Rose V. (Higgins) Kingsbury. After graduating from Morse High School, Sylvia...
lcnme.com
Anthony ‘Tony’ Michael Chaisty
Anthony “Tony” Michael Chaisty, 58, of Waldoboro, passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 13, 2022 at Maine Medical Center. Tony was born on Jan. 20, 1964, in Taunton, Mass. to Kenneth and Judith Chaisty. After Tony completed high school in Massachusetts he joined the Army. Following the Army he...
lcnme.com
Retiring Police Detective Reflects on his Life of Service
Terry Michaud always knew he wanted to be a police officer. Growing up in an unsettled home, Michaud saw firsthand the stability and security a police officer could provide and he knew early on he wanted to provide that same sense of safety for others. “Back in the day it...
lcnme.com
Elizabeth Lincoln Page
Elizabeth Lincoln Page, age 98, passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023 in her long-term care residence at 913 Depot St. in Waldoboro. Born on Sept. 8, 1924 in Eastham, Mass., she was the wife of Cleveland A. Page and the daughter of Captain Frank. B. Lincoln and Florine Davis Lincoln.
lcnme.com
Paul Fossett Sproul
Paul Fossett Sproul, 73, of Round Pond, passed away Dec. 28, 2022 with his wife, Norma, and family by his side. Paul was born Nov. 24, 1949 to Ervine “Buster” and Lila Sproul of Pemaquid. Paul graduated from Lincoln Academy class of 1968, and went on to graduate college with a degree in architectural and civil engineering.
lcnme.com
Philip W. Mank
On the evening of Jan. 30, 2023, Philip W. Mank, 71, passed away peacefully at his home with his loving family by his side. Phil was born on Aug. 5, 1951 to Roger and Gloria (Miller) Mank. Phil grew up in Waldoboro and graduated from Medomak Valley High School. After...
lcnme.com
Forrest C. Hunt
Forrest C. Hunt, 83, passed away on Jan. 22, 2023, with family by his side. Forrest was born at home on Bunker Hill, Newcastle, on Jan. 18, 1940, to Beryl and Eldon Hunt. The oldest of five boys, he attended local schools and the University of Orono before travelling to work “down range” with his friend and future brother-in-law, Kit Nissen. Forrest and Kit worked on a long range missile tracking program on Ascension Island in the South Atlantic, saving enough money to take a trip around the world in their early 20s. Each took their younger sibling on their travels, and by the time they returned to Maine, Forrest had fallen in love with his future wife, Kit’s younger sister, Karen. Forrest and Karen remained together for the next 60 years, until his death.
lcnme.com
Kernan Cross
Kernan Cross, a long-time Midcoast businessman and fixture in several community performing arts groups, passed away Jan. 13, 2022 in Brunswick. A native of upstate New York, he resided in Boothbay Harbor from 1973 until a recent move to Wiscasset. He was 75. Kernan’s open manner earned many friends, whom...
lcnme.com
Phillip ‘Phil’ A. Miller
Phil passed away peacefully at sunrise while home with his wife and children on Jan. 8, 2023. A private celebration of Phil’s life will be in late winter. A full obituary will appear when available. Per Phil’s wishes, memorial contributions may be made to LifeFlight of Maine who saved...
lcnme.com
Robert Hall Baird Sr.
Robert Hall Baird Sr. passed away and went to be with the Lord on Dec. 31, 2022, with family by his side at LincolnHealth Hospital in Damariscotta after a brief illness at the age of 96 years old. Born on April 14, 1926, in Edgecomb to Frank and Ellen Baird, Bob grew up in Sheepscot/Newcastle.
lcnme.com
Linda Susan Sicotte
Linda Susan Sicotte, 68, passed away with her family by her side, on the morning of Jan. 30, 2023, at Cove’s Edge in Damariscotta. A full obituary, with service details, will be published in next week’s edition of The Lincoln County News. Arrangements are under the direction and...
lcnme.com
LEGAL ADVERTISING
Please take note that, pursuant to 38 MRSA, Sections 413 and 414-A, the Waldoboro Utility District of 850 Union Road, Waldoboro, Maine intends to file a wastewater discharge permit application with the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP). The application is for the discharge of 150,000 GPD of treated sanitary wastewater to land application in Waldoboro, Maine.
lcnme.com
Rev. Corbett to Depart Second Congo for Healthy Kids
After exactly six years of pastoral leadership, the Rev. Char Corbett is departing The Second Congregational Church of Newcastle to become executive director of Healthy Kids in Damariscotta. Corbett’s last day at the church will be Sunday, Feb. 19, six years to the day since she signed her contract. She...
lcnme.com
Patricia Lane Retires from Bath Savings
Bath Savings President and CEO Glenn Hutchinson announces the retirement of Patricia “Patty” Lane, vice president and manager of the Damariscotta branch, effective at the end of February. Lane joined Bath Savings in 1988 as a teller at the Damariscotta branch and became manager of the branch in...
lcnme.com
STAY WARM
The collaborators behind the new warming center at The Second Congregational Church in Newcastle could not have picked a better time to kick off their initiative. While the Midcoast has seen its fair share of snowfall this winter, this weekend will mark the first true cold snap of the season, as temperatures are predicted to drop to the single digits and below. Coupled with an anticipated wind chill factor of 40 below zero, even those of us who brag about not needing a jacket in the winter will be reaching for our heavy coats.
lcnme.com
Town Office Oversight Concerns Draw Crowd in South Bristol
Nearly 40 people showed up to South Bristol’s town office for the meeting of the select board on Thursday, Jan. 26 to voice concerns about oversight in the town office. Based on discussion at the meeting between residents and the select board, an alleged incident between Town Clerk Brenda Bartlett and Rob Lincoln led to Lincoln’s resignation as tax collector on Jan. 26. His brothers, Ken Lincoln and Todd Lincoln, resigned from their positions as a member of the select board and animal control officer, respectively, prior to Rob Lincoln’s resignation.
lcnme.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 158 calls for service for the period of Jan. 24-31. Year to Date, LCSO has responded to 739 calls for service. Jan. 25, Jessica Hooper, 32, Boothbay Harbor, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs; unlawful possession of scheduled drug; violating condition of release, and a Waldo County warrant for a bail revocation – motion to terminate deferment, on Townsend Avenue, Boothbay Harbor.
lcnme.com
Damariscotta Police Report
The Damariscotta Police Department reports the following activity from Jan. 23-29: Jan. 28, Nathan Addy, Newcastle, theft by unauthorized taking. Jan. 24: Sgt. Erick Halpin assisted with a parking problem on Parking Lot Lane, conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Main Street, and conducted traffic enforcement on Main Street.
lcnme.com
Bremen Library Offers Homework Club on Wednesdays
Bremen Library will begin extending its hours until 5 p.m. on Wednesdays, beginning on Feb. 1. Between 3-5 p.m., school-aged children are encouraged to attend Homework Club, where they may work on schoolwork, choose a book, read quietly, or perhaps draw, color, or work on a puzzle. Bremen Library Director...
Comments / 0