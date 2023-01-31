Forrest C. Hunt, 83, passed away on Jan. 22, 2023, with family by his side. Forrest was born at home on Bunker Hill, Newcastle, on Jan. 18, 1940, to Beryl and Eldon Hunt. The oldest of five boys, he attended local schools and the University of Orono before travelling to work “down range” with his friend and future brother-in-law, Kit Nissen. Forrest and Kit worked on a long range missile tracking program on Ascension Island in the South Atlantic, saving enough money to take a trip around the world in their early 20s. Each took their younger sibling on their travels, and by the time they returned to Maine, Forrest had fallen in love with his future wife, Kit’s younger sister, Karen. Forrest and Karen remained together for the next 60 years, until his death.

NEWCASTLE, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO