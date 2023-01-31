ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
voiceofalexandria.com

Gov. Evers, Democratic groups spent most in record-setting race for governor

(The Center Square) – Democrats and their outside groups by far spent the most money in Wisconsin’s most expensive gubernatorial race ever. The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign on Tuesday released the spending numbers from last year's race. In all, Gov. Tony Evers, Republican Tim Michels, and outside groups spent...
WISCONSIN STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Feds file lawsuits accusing two Iowa companies of labor violations

The U.S. Department of Labor is taking two Iowa companies to court over allegations that they either failed to pay workers overtime or spent their workers’ retirement contributions. The first of the two cases, filed this week in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Iowa, alleges that...
IOWA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Baker has 23, Fresno State beats UNLV 82-79

LAS VEGAS — Led by Jemarl Baker Jr.'s 23 points, the Fresno State Bulldogs defeated the UNLV Rebels 82-79. The Bulldogs moved to 8-14 with the win and the Rebels dropped to 15-8.
FRESNO, CA
voiceofalexandria.com

Caddie for amateur at Pebble Beach collapses during tourney

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The caddie for an amateur in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am collapsed on the 11th fairway Friday, and CPR was performed on him until an ambulance arrived to take him to the hospital. In a tournament known for its easy vibe with celebrities and...
PEBBLE BEACH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy