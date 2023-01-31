Read full article on original website
Related
investing.com
Shiba Inu Price Prediction 2023-2030: Will SHIB Price Hit $0.0000217139 Soon?
Shiba Inu Price Prediction 2023-2030: Will SHIB Price Hit $0.0000217139 Soon?. Bullish SHIB price prediction ranges from $0.00001967 to $0.00004835. SHIB price might also reach $0.0000217139 this 2023. SHIB’s bearish market price prediction for 2023 is $0.00000977. Shiba Inu (SHIB) is a meme token that took the cryptocurrency space...
investing.com
BTC’s Price Has Dropped Almost 1% After Mini Market-Wide Selloff
© Reuters BTC’s Price Has Dropped Almost 1% After Mini Market-Wide Selloff. BTC’s price has dropped 0.92% over the last 24 hours. The crypto market experienced a mini selloff late yesterday evening. BTC’s price is now resting on a medium-term positive trend line and may break below...
investing.com
Bitcoin, Ethereum and select altcoins set to resume rally despite February slump
After the impressive rally in January, Bitcoin (BTC) seems to be taking a breather in February. This is a positive sign because vertical rallies are rarely sustainable. A minor dip could shake out the nervous longs and provide an opportunity for long-term investors to add to their positions. The opinion...
investing.com
DOGE May Flip ADA in Terms of Market Cap in the Coming Weeks
DOGE May Flip ADA in Terms of Market Cap in the Coming Weeks. DOGE has printed a 24-hour gain while ADA’s price is slightly down during the same time period. The gap in market cap between ADA and DOGE has been narrowed to $1.2 billion. Technical indicators suggest that...
investing.com
Marathon Digital Sells Mined Bitcoin for the First Time in Two Years, Isn’t Fueled by Duress
© Reuters. Marathon Digital Sells Mined Bitcoin for the First Time in Two Years, Isn’t Fueled by Duress. Marathon Digital sold 1,500 BTC in January, the first time the Bitcoin miner sold in more than two years, but confirms the sale was not the result of being under financial distress.
investing.com
India's market regulator says markets stable amid Adani stock rout
MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's market regulator on Saturday said that Indian financial markets remain stable and continue to function in a transparent and efficient manner. The statement by the Securities and Exchange Board of India comes amid a rout in shares of the Adani group and follows a similar assurance from the central bank which said that the banking sector remained stable.
investing.com
Shiba Inu May Gain 40% Against Dogecoin in Coming Weeks
Shiba Inu May Gain 40% Against Dogecoin in Coming Weeks. Technical indicators suggest that SHIB may strengthen 40% against DOGE. Fundamental indicators for DOGE look pale after Elon Musk banned DOGE-tipping bot. SHIB and DOGE risk dropping 10% and 13% respectively against the dollar this month. Technical indicators for the...
investing.com
India's Adani shares see extended sell-off as credit warnings kick in
BENGALURU (Reuters) - The sell-off in India's Adani Group's seven listed companies, where more than $110 billion in market value has already evaporated, continued on Monday as a U.S. short-seller's report critical of the group's finances now led to credit warnings. Ratings agency Moody's (NYSE:MCO) warned on Friday that the...
investing.com
Gold down 3%, way off $2,000 target after blockbuster U.S. jobs report
Investing.com - Gold tumbled almost 3% on Friday after a blockbuster U.S. jobs report for January triggered profit-taking on the precious metal’s long-running rally, putting it way off the $2,000-an-ounce target eyed by bulls in the space. Gold for April delivery on New York’s Comex settled at $1,868.30 an...
investing.com
Nifty News: Bitcoin NFTs cause spicy fees, Mastercard exec tokenizes resignation letter and more
The Bitcoin (BTC)-native Ordinals protocol is taking up record-breaking space on the blockchain and in the process is hiking the transaction fees on the network. The divisive newly launched protocol allows for nonfungible token (NFT)-esque assets on the Bitcoin mainnet by inscribing satoshis with content. Mastercard’s NFT lead quits on...
investing.com
S&P 500: Rally to 4400+ Still on Track
Albeit many keep fighting the current rally, the S&P 500 (SPX) continues to move along our primary expectation based on the Elliott Wave Principle (EWP): an impulsive move higher to the $4400 region. We have had this target since mid-October last year, see here and all subsequent articles since, and we continue to see no reason it will not get there. Namely, last week, see here, we determined:
investing.com
13,369 BTC Transacted in a Single Transaction, Report Suggests
© Reuters 13,369 BTC Transacted in a Single Transaction, Report Suggests. Santiment tweeted that the largest BTC transaction in 4 weeks took place in the last 24 hours. Approximately $313.1 million worth of BTC was transferred in a single transaction. BTC’s price has fallen since the transaction took place....
investing.com
Japanese yen slides as report pegs Amamiya as BOJ governor
Investing.com -- The Japanese yen fell to an over three-week low against the dollar on Monday after a report said that Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya - who is a proponent of ultra-loose monetary policy - will take over as the bank’s governor. The Nikkei newspaper reported...
investing.com
South Korea, Australia central banks renew currency swap agreement
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's central bank said it renewed on Monday a currency swap agreement with its Australian counterpart, valued at 9.6 trillion won or A$12 billion, for five years until early 2028. The agreement, first signed in 2014, allows either party to exchange funds in own currency for...
investing.com
Indonesia 2022 GDP growth races to 9-year high on resource boom
JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia's economic growth climbed to its strongest in nine years last year fuelled by revived spending from the lifting of pandemic restrictions and as a global commodity boom sent exports to a record high. Southeast Asia's largest economy gained from high global commodities prices in the aftermath...
investing.com
There Are Signs of Stronger China Rebound to Boost Oil, IEA Says
(Bloomberg) -- China’s economy could be poised for a stronger-than-anticipated rebound that’ll deliver a demand boost for oil and natural gas, according to the head of the International Energy Agency. There are some “first indications” from China that growth will accelerate faster than previous expectations and deliver around...
investing.com
S&P 500 slides as blowout jobs report dents Fed pause hopes
Investing.com -- The S&P 500 fell Friday in choppy trading as a rout in Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) weighed on consumer stocks just as a blowout jobs report dented hopes for a sooner Federal Reserve pause on rate hikes. The S&P 500 fell 1.01%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.46%, or...
investing.com
Tesla Stock Gets an Upgrade: The Week's 5 Biggest Analyst Calls
Here are some of the biggest analyst headlines that InvestingPro subscribers got in real time this past week - including an upgrade for Tesla. Sign up for rapid-fire, comprehensive coverage of market-moving analyst calls. Tesla stamped with Buy. The week began innocently enough, with a vanilla upgrade on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)...
investing.com
Public Storage makes $11 billion hostile bid for Life Storage
(Reuters) -Public Storage said on Sunday it made an $11 billion offer to acquire Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Inc, making public the U.S. self-storage property owner's ambitions to buy its rival after an earlier private takeover attempt was rejected. Under the proposed all-stock deal, Life Storage shareholders would receive 0.4192 share...
investing.com
Jobs report jolts Wall Street bulls as inflation fears return
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Much stronger-than-expected U.S. job growth stopped early-year rallies in stocks and bonds dead in their tracks on Friday, forcing Wall Street to recalibrate expectations for how much more hawkish the Federal Reserve will need to be in its fight against inflation. An unexpectedly dovish message from...
Comments / 0