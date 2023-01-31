Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Invesco Solar ETF, Array Technologies, Jinko Solar, Ishares China Large-Cap ETF and First Solar

Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Warren Buffett Is Raking in $4.84 Billion in Annual Dividend Income From These 6 Stocks
For nearly six decades as Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO, Warren Buffett has run circles around Wall Street. Through this past weekend, the Oracle of Omaha has led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an aggregate return of well over 3,800,000% since taking the reins. While there is...
msn.com
1 of the Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000 in 2023
The past year persuaded many investors to find businesses with less risk than the tech stocks that thrived in 2020. If you're in the market for a stable company that rewards shareholders with impressive dividends and minimal volatility, then Waste Management (NYSE: WM) could be for you. Here's why WM...
msn.com
These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond
Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
Motley Fool
Want $500 in Quarterly Dividend Income? Invest $23,600 in This Ultra-High-Yield Energy Stock Trio.
Buying dividend stocks can be a smart decision when the broader market struggles. These high-octane energy stocks, with yields ranging from 7.5% to 9.8%, can generate $500 in income every three months with an initial investment of less than $24,000. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
2 Cheap Construction Stocks to Buy Now and Never Sell
Going against the grain could pay off for many years to come.
This Dow Jones Stock Is a Genius Buy for Dividend Growth
Increasing dividends can be sweet, like honey.
Motley Fool
4 Splendid Dividend Stocks Yielding 4% (or More) to Buy While They're Still on Sale
Sinking stock prices have driven up dividend yields. Several high-quality stocks currently offer payouts above 4%. Those levels might not last as their share prices recover. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Investing $100,000 in These Stocks in 2023 Could Get You $1 Million by 2033
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Obviously, if we knew with certainty which stocks...
Motley Fool
10 Top Stocks to Buy in 2023
The market is already up so far this year, erasing part of 2022's loss. Yet shares of many good companies are still down over the past year. Now may be a great time to consider positions in some of them. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Indian Billionaire Adani Pulling 'Largest Con In Corporate History,' Says Short Seller: 'Companies Have 85% Downside' On Fundamentals
After being red-flagged for over-leveraged expansion, the Adani Group is again in controversy. What Happened: Hindenburg Research, a short seller and forensic financial research group, has accused Adani of engaging in a "brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme over the course of decades." Adani Group did not immediately respond...
Motley Fool
Looking for Tech Stocks? These 3 Are Great Buys
Amazon can ride the cloud market to new heights this decade. Applied Materials is a vital part of the semiconductor supply chain. Autodesk is the software backbone for the architecture, engineering, and construction industries. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Motley Fool
The Nasdaq Is Rebounding: 2 Supercharged Growth Stocks to Buy in February
Nasdaq-listed growth stocks have been on the rebound in January after a tough 2022. Reata Pharmaceuticals stock is heating up ahead of a regulatory decision due out in February. Travere Therapeutics is also awaiting a potential landmark regulatory decision later this month. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Motley Fool
2 Ultra-High-Yield Energy Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid
Kinder Morgan moves fossil fuels around and gets paid handsomely to do so. TotalEnergies is a diversified energy company with a booming renewable energy arm. Cheniere Energy is booming right now, but those windfall profits may not last. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
2 of the Best Dividend Stocks to Own in 2023
You can count on them for passive income and growth over time.
Indonesia President Confident Of Winning Tesla EV Plant Investment Courtesy Of Battery Reserves And Subsidies
Indonesian President Joko Widodo or Jokowi is confident about Tesla, Inc TSLA investing in a production facility in his country after doling out incentives ranging from tax breaks to a concession to mine nickel. Southeast Asia's largest economy wooed the EV giant since 2020 to tap its rich nickel ore...
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Feb 1, 2023
U.S. stock markets closed sharply higher on Tuesday as market participants were assessing the outcome of the Fed’s first FOMC meeting of 2023. Favorable inflation data also boosted investors’ sentiment. All three major stock indexes ended in positive territory. For the month as a whole, these indexes performed impressively finishing in the green.
2 Ultra-High-Yielding Dividend Stocks That Could Soar in 2023
High-yielding dividend stocks tend to perform well in uncertain times.
NASDAQ
Enterprise (EPD) Beats Earnings Estimates in Q4, Revenues Miss
Enterprise Products Partners LP EPD reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per limited partner unit of 65 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 60 cents. The bottom line improved from the year-ago quarter’s 52 cents per share. Total quarterly revenues of $13,650 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of...
Motley Fool
A Bull Market Is Coming, and I'm Stocking Up on 2 ETFs Right Now
An S&P 500 ETF can limit your risk even during periods of high volatility. Growth ETFs can help you maximize your earnings over the long term. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Tesla Stock Is Soaring. Time to Buy?
Tesla fell 65% last year, and investors seem to be betting the sell-off went too far. The company's earnings report shows a fast-growing business that's likely to continue growing rapidly. The electric-car maker's strong business growth justifies a premium valuation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Comments / 0