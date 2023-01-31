Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Young student at school where first grader shot his teacher in the class with a gun comforted others
A young pupil who is a student at the school in Virginia where a six-year-old boy shot his teacher in the chest with a gun, has spoken of the moment he heard gunfire which sent his class into hiding. Mark Garcia Jr., who is eight and in second grade, said...
My classrooms are cold and our teachers keep leaving – as a pupil, I’m supporting the teachers’ strike
I think a lot of people think my generation don’t care about politics or aren’t interested. They underestimate how perceptive we are. We’re part of the world too. We sit in classrooms. We know that schools don’t have proper funding and that our teachers aren’t properly paid for the hard work they do.
40-Year-Old Woman Graduates From Same College Where She Cleaned For 14 Years
Sthembile Mngwengwe, a 40-year-old woman from South Africa, has earned her Bachelor’s degree in Social Science from the same university where she worked as a cleaner for 14 years. Sthembile has always wanted to continue her studies after graduating high school in 1998. Sadly, her parents could not afford...
House kills bill to provide free breakfast, lunch in public schools
House Republicans killed a bill that would require each Virginia public elementary and secondary school board to provide free breakfast and lunch to students in a 5-3 party-line vote. The bill, HB 1967, introduced by Del. Michael Mullin, D-Newport News, was reviewed during the Pre-K-12 Education Subcommittee meeting Tuesday. The...
These are alternatives to teacher licensing requirements across 16 states
The United States was already facing a critical shortage of teachers before COVID-19 brought the world to a screeching halt; the pandemic only exacerbated the problem. To address this, many states are testing out alternative programs that loosen the requirements for obtaining teaching licensure, including considering sufficient education or internship experience in lieu of sitting for and passing a qualification exam. Some criticize these loopholes for supposedly degrading the quality of public education. However, there are a variety of potential benefits that come with introducing...
Parents, teachers fear kindergarten cuts could spell “death” for small school
Update: In a meeting on Thursday, Superintendent Matt Wayne said that Harvey Milk’s second Kindergarten class will be reinstated, so long as enough parents accept spots to fill both classes. Multiple parents at the meeting confirmed that Wayne said that down ballot choices, not just first choices, would be taken into account when assigning children to the school.
Latest homeschool bill would have been obstacle for accessing school activities, DOE Secretary says
The Senate Education committee voted to kill a bill Thursday that would have made it so that homeschool students can only participate in school activities based on where they live, through their home district or home attendance centers, and not through open enrollment to districts. Introduction of Senate Bill 57...
dallasexpress.com
College Degrees Less Important to Employers
The number of jobs requiring a college degree has decreased across almost all areas since 2020, with the only exception being remote positions. A new study performed by Revelio Labs found that the share of jobs requiring at least a bachelor’s degree has declined in the last two years. In April 2020, 52.5% of job postings required at least a bachelor’s degree, but that number dropped to 47.2% in November 2022.
Mother called a derogatory name for allowing son to operate self-checkout, annoys another woman because he was too slow
Apparently, one woman did not appreciate that the mother in front of her at the self-checkout allowed her 7-year-old son to operate the machine for her. The mother fails to see what's the big deal and has taken to a Reddit post to explain the situation.
Worse at math, better at tech: How COVID-19 impacted learning
The COVID-19 pandemic cost students months of learning and many fell behind in math and reading, a new study has found.
19 year old wants to move away from home and quit funding her unemployed parents
When you work hard, you generally want to be able to enjoy living on your own eventually. But, if your parents take most of your money and don't want you to move, it can be hard to feel like you're turning your back on them.
Phys.org
How to improve math skills among American children
In the past two decades, researchers have made great strides in uncovering how children learn math, but little of that new knowledge has trickled down to teachers, according to a new book on math education. The gap between research and practice is particularly unfortunate, given the current state of American...
Phys.org
Children lost one-third of a year's learning to COVID, new study shows
Children's learning progress has slowed substantially during the pandemic, roughly equating to a loss of around 35% of the typical learning in a school year, according to a new study. The analysis drew on 42 studies published between March 2020 and August 2022 from 15 different high- and middle-income countries...
msn.com
My Religious Zealot Sister Keeps Trying to Involve Me in Her Schemes
Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here. My older sister is quite devout and seems to feel that it is her duty to rescue those family members she feels have strayed from the religious upbringing she and I experienced. Each of her nieces and nephews is gifted with a monthly devotional booklet subscription, given each year as a Christmas present. They are all adults now, and not one of them wants to receive this subscription. I know that several of them have asked my sister to stop sending it, and she ignores the request. The nieces and nephews view this continued push of religious propaganda as insulting and disrespectful. Now, my own adult child has established an address of her own, and my sister has asked for it. I referred the request to my daughter to either give it or not, and she is conflicted. She is frustrated and insulted that my sister continues in this unwanted campaign to influence her choices (she is a wonderful, thoughtful adult who frequently sings in church choirs and is a paragon of good behavior but not a member of the church where we were raised). Also, she believes that if my sister wants a relationship with her as an adult, she should contact her directly. Regardless of my attempts to remove myself, I seem to be in the middle of this anyway. What is my play here? I will be at a family gathering soon, and I’m sure that my sister will bring up the fact that I have not given her my daughter’s address.
WFMJ.com
West Branch Schools to use Knox building for preschool, day care
The West Branch School District has found a reason to use the Knox Elementary School building during the next school year. In a video posted on Facebook, Superintendent Micki Egli announced that Knox will be open during the 2023-2024 academic year for preschool and day care services. Noting that one...
District 20 to postpone new school start and end times
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Academy District 20 announced it will delay the implementation of new school start and end times until the 2024-25 school year, Friday on Feb. 3. While there is no universal agreement about the specifics of the plan, Academy District 20 said, “we can all agree that changing start/end times is significant for […]
Essence
On First Day Of Black History Month, College Board Releases AP African American Studies Curriculum
Despite pushback, the College Board is forging ahead with its pilot AP course and talked to ESSENCE about the curriculum, just in time for Black History Month. On the first day of Black History Month, the College Board unveiled the official curriculum for its new Advanced Placement course in African American Studies.
Applause as Woman Refuses To Clear Mom's Debt Due to Childhood 'Favoritism'
"You didn't ask to be born and you didn't deserve to be her scapegoat," commented one Reddit user.
Louisiana public school enrollment has shrunk 5% since 2020
(The Center Square) — A recent audit shows Louisiana’s K-12 public school enrollment was 658,118 in the 2021-22 school year, down from a peak of about 712,000 in 2013. Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack last week issued an informational brief on racial demographics in the state’s public and private schools for the 2021-22 school year that counted a total of 775,583 K-12 students, excluding homeschooled students and those in the state’s Special School District (schools for the deaf and the visually impaired). ...
What are the Advantages of Preschool for Your Child?
From the moment your child is born, society encourages you to think about the future. After all, the experiences you’re giving your infant, toddler or preschooler will have a dramatic impact on their future success. There’s some truth to this, but probably not in the way you think.
Comments / 0