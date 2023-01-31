ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Marking Black History Month with a celebration of Connecticut's Black and Latino Studies course

By Connecticut Public Radio
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Colorado Newsline

What’s behind the attack on Black history? Fear, of course.

This commentary originally appeared in the Pennsylvania Capital-Star. It’s tough to decide what’s more odious: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ racist, authoritarian, and nakedly political power play rejecting an Advanced Placement course on African American studies, or the College Board’s cowardly decision to revise the course in the face of this thuggish criticism. The board’s decision […] The post What’s behind the attack on Black history? Fear, of course. appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
FLORIDA STATE
wmay.com

Governor Pritzker wants answers from AP over changes made for Florida

Governor JB Pritzker wants more answers about changes that have been made to an advanced placement course on African American studies. The College Board, which oversees content for AP classes, announced changes to the curriculum this week, just days after the course was criticized by conservative Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
FLORIDA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Scores Victory Over College Board’s AP African American Studies Course

The New York Times is lamenting the College Board’s revised curriculum for its course in Advanced Placement African American Studies (APAAS) – its abandonment of Critical Race Theory (CRT) and the move to make Black Lives Matter (BLM) merely an optional topic of study – both changes that suggest Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s (R) firm rejection of the radical content of the prior version significantly contributed to the new direction.
FLORIDA STATE
wlrn.org

Concealed carry; diversity, equity and inclusion

Florida could soon allow people to carry concealed guns without permits or training. Florida House Speaker Paul Renner has introduced a bill that would remove the state’s requirements for a permit and training to carry concealed weapons, a move that Gov. Ron DeSantis has endorsed. If the legislation passes,...
Connecticut Public

Encore: Why some Democrats are on board with busing migrants away from border states

When Texas and Arizona's Republican governors began busing immigrants out of their states last year, they said it was in protest of Democrats' federal immigration policies. At the time, some Democrats railed against the practice, especially when migrants were misled about where they were going. Now, NPR's Laura Benshoff reports on why some Democrats have now also adopted busing too.
TEXAS STATE
thewestsidegazette.com

Rest Assured, Gov. DeSantis: Black History is Secure in Florida’s National Parks

I love the State of Florida with all my heart. Especially South Florida, which is the place my daughter and I fled to when winters in New York became intolerable for this Jamaican immigrant in 1985. It’s where I could go to the beach every weekend, pick mangoes in my backyard, as well as grapefruit and avocadoes and ackees for that glorious Jamaican national dish, ackee and saltfish. South Florida is also where I met my beloved husband Frank and became attached to his family and friends including Levi Henry Jr., founder of the Historically Black Westside Gazette Newspaper where I worked, and still freelance.
FLORIDA STATE
flaglerlive.com

Board Surrenders to DeSantis Pressure Against Black Studies High School Course

After state education officials rejected an Advanced Placement African-American studies course, The College Board on Wednesday released a new framework that appears to have dropped content that drew objections from the state. The Florida Department of Education last month sent a letter to The College Board, which developed the course,...
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

UNF professor says DeSantis’s move to defund DEI programs a political stunt, no evidence of indoctrination

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Professors and students are weighing in on Gov. Ron DeSantis’s plan to abolish DEI offices at Florida’s state colleges and universities. DEI stands for diversity, equity and inclusion. On Tuesday, the governor said he plans to eliminate funding for those initiatives as well as critical race theory initiatives at institutions of higher education.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
TMZ.com

Gov. Ron DeSantis Wins Battle Over AP African American Studies, College Board Blinks

The College Board is caving to pressure from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to water down an Advanced Placement high school course on African American studies. DeSantis dug in his heels, banning the class from all Florida high schools -- and Wednesday, the College Board, which oversees the AP program nationwide, announced several changes to the new course's curriculum ... and it appears concessions were made to DeSantis.
FLORIDA STATE
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
12K+
Followers
22K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy