Putnam County, NY

Ex-Lovers Attack Each Other Using Cars, Engine Oil, Fists In Hudson Valley, Police Say

By Ben Crnic
 7 days ago

Two ex-lovers are facing charges after attacking each other in a Hudson Valley incident that kept escalating in violence as it went on, police said.

The incident happened on Thursday, Jan. 26, around 11:50 p.m., when officers in Putnam County responded to a parking lot of a closed business in Philipstown on Route 9, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

After arriving at the scene, sheriff's deputies began investigating the incident and determined that it had started when 23-year-old Beacon resident Jaznia McCrae began to track her ex-boyfriend, 23-year-old Naije Perrette, also of Beacon.

McCrae was angry that Perrette had gone to a Nets basketball game with his new girlfriend and began to follow him while he drove north on Route 9. At this time, she allegedly intentionally rammed Perrette's vehicle with her own car several times, and also side-swiped it to try and run it off the road.

The two vehicles then pulled over in the parking lot of the closed business, at which time McCrae allegedly threw engine oil on Perrette as well as on the outside and inside of his car.

After this, Perrette then allegedly began assaulting McCrae, causing her multiple minor injuries before taking a car battery out of his trunk and throwing it at her car, breaking multiple windows, her rear windshield, and causing other exterior damage.

At this point, Perrette then got back in his vehicle and drove away from the scene. He was located a short time later in Wappingers Falls, and arrested on the following charges:

  • Third-degree assault;
  • Second-degree criminal mischief.

As for McCrae, she was taken to Hudson Valley Hospital Center directly from the scene of the incident, where she was treated for her injuries and released the same day. She then turned herself in to police on Monday, Jan. 30, and was charged with the following:

  • Two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment;
  • Second-degree criminal mischief;
  • Third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.

Perrette was arraigned in Kent Court and released with an order of protection in place.

Because McCrae was already on probation in Dutchess County and has a criminal history, she was jailed in Putnam County Correctional Facility with a bail of $500.

Comments / 4

Westport, CT
