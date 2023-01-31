Read full article on original website
clarksvilletoday.com
MoCo Sherriff makes 5.6 gram weed bust at Papa Rock — Cristianna Bagwell arrested
Deputy Wyatt Orr rushed to the Woodlawn Papa Rock just after 8 p.m. Monday after dispatch allegedly received a call from a ‘concerned citizen’ that three individuals were in a black Dodge sedan smoking marijuana by the yellow dumpster. He made contact with the owner, 27-year-old Cristianna ‘Kristi’ Bagwell, who admitted she had been smoking marijuana in the vehicle. When the deputy advised her he was about to search her car, she refused and attempted to leave the scene. Deputy Wyatt Orr recovered a whopping 5.6 grams of personal use marijuana and transported Bagwell to jail.
Icy roads lead to crash involving Spring Hill police officer
An icy ramp in Spring Hill was the Wednesday morning site of three crashed cars and one serious injury.
clarksvilletoday.com
Isaac O’Brien charged in late-night DUI with Espolòn Tequila bottle in vehicle
21-year-old Isaac O’Brien was parked on the side of Lylewood Road late Friday night when Corporal Richard Byers stopped to assist him, believing he was having issues with his vehicle. As he spoke to O’Brien, he said he reeked of alcohol and had slurred speech. He declined having consumed any alcohol but performed poorly on field sobriety tests. An open bottle of Espolòn Tequila was in the passenger seat. O’Brien was transported to Tennova Sango for a blood draw and then to booking at the Montgomery County Jail.
WSMV
Car takes out two power poles in Cheatham County
BELL TOWN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Kingston Springs Fire reported a crash involving a vehicle and two electric poles in a rural area off Highway 70 on Thursday night. According to KSFD, a small SUV hit two power poles and flipped on Highway 70 near Sneed Road around 9:45 p.m. on Thursday. The vehicle came to rest upside down on the side of the road in the front yard of a nearby home. The driver only sustained minor injuries in the crash.
whopam.com
Woman charged with felony assault and other crimes
A woman is charged with felony assault and several other charges following an incident Thursday night at a Pine Hill Drive home. An arrest citation for 37-year old Reneisha Wilson of Hopkinsville alleges she broke into the home of her ex-boyfriend in the 300 block of Pine Hill Drive and caused significant damage.
whvoradio.com
Passenger Injured In Herndon Rollover Crash
A wreck on Herndon Oak Grove Road in Christian County sent a woman to the hospital Friday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car was eastbound when the driver Devlin Gillespie lost control and the vehicle ran off the road and overturned several times. Gillespie’s passenger Tanae Wilkerson was treated on the scene by Hopkinsville EMS and then transported to Blanchfield Community Hospital for injuries.
Multiple Warrants Out for Rodney N. Murch, Including Forgery
From Gallatin Police Department February 2, 2023: GPD Case #: 23-00533. We need to locate Rodney N. Murch who has active warrants for Forgery, Criminal Simulation, and Theft under 1,000 for cashing a fraudulent check. He is known to be driving a black colored Honda Accord bearing temporary tags. If...
clarksvilletoday.com
Krystel Iverson chases husband through house, attacks him from behind
Police viewed home security video, which they say showed 36-year-old cookie baker extraordinaire Krystel Iverson chasing her husband, David Iverson, around the home on January 31, eventually catching up with him and placing one arm around his neck and another around his mouth. She also admitted to slapping him prior to the chase. The altercation was reportedly about the parenting styles of their children. Officers documented red marks on the victim’s neck.
radionwtn.com
Spitting On Henry County Deputy Draws Assault Charge
Paris, Tenn.–A Graves County man was chaged with assaulting a first responder after he was arrested for spitting on a Henry County Sheriff’s Deputy. 22-year-old Damian Beach was arrested Sunday on Hwy. 69 N by Deputy Chad Andrews. Beach was stopped around 2 a.m. and he is charged...
whopam.com
Two arrested for first-degree criminal abuse
According to the Hopkinsville police report, the two-year-old sustained severe burns to his face and arms around 10 p.m. Wednesday and his parents, Brianna Prather and Brandon Davis, both of Hopkinsville, did not take the victim to the hospital. They reportedly feared the police would be called and the child taken away, along with financial trouble and the possibility of having a long wait at the emergency room.
WSMV
Two girls attack Walmart security guard, try to get away on WeGo bus: police
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A retired off-duty officer working security at a Walmart on Dickerson Pike was allegedly assaulted by two 13-year-old girls who were accused of stealing from the store. On Wednesday afternoon, the two girls were leaving Walmart with stolen merchandise when the security guard confronted them. They...
‘Targeted’ shooting leaves 1 injured in Clarksville
One person has been taken to the hospital following a shooting in Clarksville.
2 charged in connection with Spring Hill road rage shooting
A citizen's tip helped Spring Hill police put two alleged road rage shooters behind bars.
clarksvillenow.com
Man shot at Peachers Mill and 101st Parkway in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A man was shot on Peachers Mill Road Thursday afternoon. At about 12:10 p.m., Clarksville Police responded to Peachers Mill and 101st Airborne Division Parkway for a shooting that had just occurred, according to police spokesman Scott Beaubien. NEWS ALERTS: To get free breaking...
I-24 EB reopens overnight in Montgomery Co. after multiple wrecks
Multiple injuries have been reported and I-24 eastbound lanes in Montgomery County are shut down Tuesday night due to a crash involving multiple semi trucks and other vehicles.
wgnsradio.com
Convicted Felon Arrested in North Rutherford County with New Fingerprint Device
(La Vergne, Tenn.) A convicted felon is back behind bars thanks to a new finger printing device that was used to positively identify the suspect. The incident unfolded in North Rutherford County, according to La Vergne Police. An officer pulled over a driver, later identified by the Morpho fingerprint device...
Suspect Wanted for Domestic Assault By Gallatin Police
From Gallatin Police Department 1-31-2023: Case #: 23-00517. Please BOLO for Giovannta Rice. Rice has active warrants for Domestic Assault and Disorderly Conduct. Anyone with information regarding Rice’s location or whereabouts please contact the Gallatin Police Department or FTO Meyer at 615-452-1313 or [email protected]
z975.com
MISSING PERSON ALERT: Clarksville police seek help finding 50-year-old man
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating 50-year-old Michael Wellington. According to a news release from CPD, Wellington was reported missing on Jan. 29 but hasn’t been seen or spoken to since Jan. 21, after he left his place of employment on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard.
WSMV
Video shows Green Hills shooting victim crawling to neighbor’s porch
GREEN HILLS, Tenn. (WSMV) - New video shows the moments a woman crawled to a neighbor’s porch for help after officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department said she was shot while walking in a Green Hills neighborhood. On Tuesday morning, the victim’s blood, socks and shoes could still...
fox17.com
Friday morning shooting sends one person to the hospital in Edgehill
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — A shooting in Edgehill Friday morning left one person hurt. Just before 4 a.m. first responders found a person suffering from a gunshot wound on the 1400 block of 11th Ave. South. The person was taken to the hospital for treatment. This is a breaking...
