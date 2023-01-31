ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

clarksvilletoday.com

MoCo Sherriff makes 5.6 gram weed bust at Papa Rock — Cristianna Bagwell arrested

Deputy Wyatt Orr rushed to the Woodlawn Papa Rock just after 8 p.m. Monday after dispatch allegedly received a call from a ‘concerned citizen’ that three individuals were in a black Dodge sedan smoking marijuana by the yellow dumpster. He made contact with the owner, 27-year-old Cristianna ‘Kristi’ Bagwell, who admitted she had been smoking marijuana in the vehicle. When the deputy advised her he was about to search her car, she refused and attempted to leave the scene. Deputy Wyatt Orr recovered a whopping 5.6 grams of personal use marijuana and transported Bagwell to jail.
WOODLAWN, TN
clarksvilletoday.com

Isaac O’Brien charged in late-night DUI with Espolòn Tequila bottle in vehicle

21-year-old Isaac O’Brien was parked on the side of Lylewood Road late Friday night when Corporal Richard Byers stopped to assist him, believing he was having issues with his vehicle. As he spoke to O’Brien, he said he reeked of alcohol and had slurred speech. He declined having consumed any alcohol but performed poorly on field sobriety tests. An open bottle of Espolòn Tequila was in the passenger seat. O’Brien was transported to Tennova Sango for a blood draw and then to booking at the Montgomery County Jail.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Car takes out two power poles in Cheatham County

BELL TOWN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Kingston Springs Fire reported a crash involving a vehicle and two electric poles in a rural area off Highway 70 on Thursday night. According to KSFD, a small SUV hit two power poles and flipped on Highway 70 near Sneed Road around 9:45 p.m. on Thursday. The vehicle came to rest upside down on the side of the road in the front yard of a nearby home. The driver only sustained minor injuries in the crash.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
whopam.com

Woman charged with felony assault and other crimes

A woman is charged with felony assault and several other charges following an incident Thursday night at a Pine Hill Drive home. An arrest citation for 37-year old Reneisha Wilson of Hopkinsville alleges she broke into the home of her ex-boyfriend in the 300 block of Pine Hill Drive and caused significant damage.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Passenger Injured In Herndon Rollover Crash

A wreck on Herndon Oak Grove Road in Christian County sent a woman to the hospital Friday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car was eastbound when the driver Devlin Gillespie lost control and the vehicle ran off the road and overturned several times. Gillespie’s passenger Tanae Wilkerson was treated on the scene by Hopkinsville EMS and then transported to Blanchfield Community Hospital for injuries.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
clarksvilletoday.com

Krystel Iverson chases husband through house, attacks him from behind

Police viewed home security video, which they say showed 36-year-old cookie baker extraordinaire Krystel Iverson chasing her husband, David Iverson, around the home on January 31, eventually catching up with him and placing one arm around his neck and another around his mouth. She also admitted to slapping him prior to the chase. The altercation was reportedly about the parenting styles of their children. Officers documented red marks on the victim’s neck.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
radionwtn.com

Spitting On Henry County Deputy Draws Assault Charge

Paris, Tenn.–A Graves County man was chaged with assaulting a first responder after he was arrested for spitting on a Henry County Sheriff’s Deputy. 22-year-old Damian Beach was arrested Sunday on Hwy. 69 N by Deputy Chad Andrews. Beach was stopped around 2 a.m. and he is charged...
HENRY COUNTY, TN
whopam.com

Two arrested for first-degree criminal abuse

According to the Hopkinsville police report, the two-year-old sustained severe burns to his face and arms around 10 p.m. Wednesday and his parents, Brianna Prather and Brandon Davis, both of Hopkinsville, did not take the victim to the hospital. They reportedly feared the police would be called and the child taken away, along with financial trouble and the possibility of having a long wait at the emergency room.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
clarksvillenow.com

Man shot at Peachers Mill and 101st Parkway in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A man was shot on Peachers Mill Road Thursday afternoon. At about 12:10 p.m., Clarksville Police responded to Peachers Mill and 101st Airborne Division Parkway for a shooting that had just occurred, according to police spokesman Scott Beaubien. NEWS ALERTS: To get free breaking...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Sumner County Source

Suspect Wanted for Domestic Assault By Gallatin Police

From Gallatin Police Department 1-31-2023: Case #: 23-00517. Please BOLO for Giovannta Rice. Rice has active warrants for Domestic Assault and Disorderly Conduct. Anyone with information regarding Rice’s location or whereabouts please contact the Gallatin Police Department or FTO Meyer at 615-452-1313 or [email protected]
GALLATIN, TN
z975.com

MISSING PERSON ALERT: Clarksville police seek help finding 50-year-old man

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating 50-year-old Michael Wellington. According to a news release from CPD, Wellington was reported missing on Jan. 29 but hasn’t been seen or spoken to since Jan. 21, after he left his place of employment on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard.
CLARKSVILLE, TN

