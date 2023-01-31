21-year-old Isaac O’Brien was parked on the side of Lylewood Road late Friday night when Corporal Richard Byers stopped to assist him, believing he was having issues with his vehicle. As he spoke to O’Brien, he said he reeked of alcohol and had slurred speech. He declined having consumed any alcohol but performed poorly on field sobriety tests. An open bottle of Espolòn Tequila was in the passenger seat. O’Brien was transported to Tennova Sango for a blood draw and then to booking at the Montgomery County Jail.

CLARKSVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO