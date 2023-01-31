Read full article on original website
WEAR
Fort Walton Beach hosts 2023 Mardi Gras Parade
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Fort Walton Beach is hosting their annual Mardi Gras Parade on Sunday. The parade will start at 11 a.m. on First Street between Eglin Parkway and Perry Avenue. After the parade, there will be a party with music by Dikki Du and The Zydeco Krewe. The...
navarrenewspaper.com
37th Annual Mardi Gras Parade Information
It is Mardi Gras time in Navarre,Florida. The family friendly NKOJ Mardi Gras parade will begin at 1 pm on Saturday, February 11 on Gulf Blvd., Navarre Beach. Due to the amount of cars entering the beach area the Navarre bridge will be closed to traffic around noon so arrive early. There is now a lawn area across from Navarre pier parking and Summerwinds Condos so there is no parking on the grass area.
Destin Log
Destin Snowbirds enjoy Harbor Party Boat Cruise and more
The temperature was in the balmy 70’s and the blanket of fog lifted just in time for the first Harbor Party Boat Cruise that set sail Jan. 30. A full capacity of 147 snowbirds boarded the Southern Star for two hours of socializing, drinking, and dancing to the music of Bobby D, according to Jerry Reckman, VP and party cruise chair. All were hoping to catch some friendly dolphins dancing in the waves along with them. The next cruise has been moved to Feb. 20, so that our newly arriving February snowbirds will have enough time to settle in and get signed up. Reckman will be selling tickets for that cruise at each Tuesday morning meeting while they last.
Panama City, Gulf Shores among top 10 most dangerous beaches, travel site claims
Take this with a grain of sand, but a travel site called Travel Lens has ranked two of the Gulf Coast’s most popular beaches as among the 10 “most dangerous” in the country. Travel Lens ranked Panama City Beach in Florida as the fourth-most dangerous U.S. beach...
Destin Log
'Just an open white beach:' Destin opens up the view, clears the way for Tarpon Beach Park
In less than 15 minutes the Gulf of Mexico was visible. “I’m extremely happy to see that view … that beach is going back to the public where it belongs,” Destin City Manager Lance Johnson said as he watched the one-story building being torn down to make way for the Tarpon Beach Park.
getthecoast.com
Mysterious Santa-looking statue appears on Eglin Parkway in Fort Walton Beach
On Thursday, February 2, 2023, morning commuters heading north on Eglin Parkway in Fort Walton Beach near The Block club got a glimpse of a dark figure standing in the foggy median, holding a walking stick, and carrying a bag. The all black statue resembles Santa Claus, with a similar...
getthecoast.com
‘Valentine’s Dinner for Two’ after-hours at the Gulfarium on Okaloosa Island
Get ready for an unforgettable evening of romance and adventure! The Gulfarium Marine Adventure Park on Okaloosa Island is hosting a special Valentine’s Dinner for Two this year and it’s an event you won’t want to miss. Take your loved one for a unique and intimate experience...
What will happen to MudBugs? Bar sues to stop Alabama beach city from reviewing its license
MudBugs Pub & Club in Gulf Shores is where the locals go for karaoke, to shoot pool, and play darts. It has operated for over 20 years within the heart of Gulf Shores Parkway and in an area populated with eateries and establishments near the beaches marketed more for the region’s record-setting tourism.
navarrenewspaper.com
NAVARRE FISHING REPORT SATURDAY 2-4-23
SPECIAL NOTICE The Navarre pier is open from 6 am until 9 pm daily. Visit our You Tube channel Navarre Newspaper. You will find the weather and information videos about the emerald coast of Destin, Navarre, Gulf Breeze and Pensacola areas.This report is updated during the day. This is our...
New hotel and restaurant coming to Gulf Shores
Site work is under way and construction will begin soon on a 73-unit Cobblestone Hotel at the corner of Ala. 180 and 20th Avenue in Gulf Shores, according to local developers Eddie Spence and Jim Brown, who own the property. The hotel will feature a Wissota Chophouse restaurant, according to Spence. The hotel will be built by Cobblestone Hotels based in Milwaukee, WI. The hotel will be located on the west side of the land and 15 cottages will be built on the east side,. The cottages will be available for sale.
WEAR
Targeted opening date for second span of Three Mile Bridge set for Feb. 13
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The target opening date for the second span of Three Mile Bridge in Pensacola is Feb. 13, according to Senator Doug Broxson. WEAR News received a ride along Friday morning with lawmakers on the new portion of the bridge. While Feb. 13 is the goal, Broxson added...
Pensacola Humane Society sues six former employees, moves board member into ‘executive role’
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Humane Society has filed a lawsuit against six of its former department heads for defamation against the organization. According to the 28-page complaint filed on Jan. 17, 2023, PHS claims the six defendants “intentionally and/or recklessly published defamatory information, clearly directed said information at PHS and/or the Board, and […]
WEAR
2-year-old flown to hospital after being hit by car at Baldwin County home
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. -- A 2-year-old is hospitalized after being hit by a car in Baldwin County Friday afternoon. The Baldwin County Sheriff's Office was called to a home in the 22000 block of Price Grubbs Road around 2:45 p.m. The child was flown to a Mobile hospital for their...
WEAR
Wawa announces 4 locations coming to Baldwin County
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. -- Baldwin County is getting four Wawa locations. The convenience store/gas station chain announced Friday that the Wawa's will be located here:. The stores are expected to open by 2024. Mobile is also getting two Wawa locations:. the intersection of Cottage Hill and Sollie Roads. the intersection...
Movie shot in Baldwin, Mobile Counties set to be released this month
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Special screenings of a movie filmed on the Alabama Gulf Coast are already receiving positive reviews in Silverhill and in Pensacola this week. “This is really key for Mobile and Baldwin County area location owners, crew, vendors that worked on the film to be able to see it before its […]
Catalytic converter thieves target Mitsubishi and Toyota cars in Destin: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said four catalytic converters were stolen from cars in Destin on Feb. 1. OCSO said in a post online the thieves took the parts from three Mitsubishi Outlanders and one Toyota Tacoma. “Thieves target catalytic converters because they contain expensive metals and removal can take less […]
Judge’s order: Gulf Shores can’t revoke MudBugs’ business license - at least for now
A Baldwin County judge is ordering the city of Gulf Shores not to take action against the business license of one of its longtime bars. Judge Jody Bishop, in a filing Thursday, issued a temporary restraining order telling the city it could not take “any adverse action against” MudBugs that could result in revoking the bar’s business license at least until he held a hearing on the issue. The city’s hearing on the license is supposed to take place at 3 p.m. today.
45 abandoned boats clogging waterways in Baldwin, Mobile counties. But help on the way
Almost four dozen boats have been identified in and around the waters of Mobile and Baldwin Counties as abandoned or derelict. a law passed in 2018 gave the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency the authority to do something about them but never funded the mandate. But money to do something about the growing problem may be on the way.
Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office asks for information on 33rd anniversary of missing teen
OCEAN CITY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office made a public plea Wednesday, Feb. 1 for information in a 33-year missing teenager case. Andrea Durham, a 13-year-old girl disappeared from her family’s Ocean City apartment near Fort Walton Beach on Feb. 1, 1990. OCSO is still hoping to find her. According to “The […]
WEAR
Deputies arrest woman wanted for Santa Rosa County animal malnourishment case
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A woman wanted for an animal malnourishment case in Santa Rosa County has been arrested. Haley Nicole Lynne Williams, 30, of Jay, was arrested Wednesday in Escambia County on five counts of confining animals without sufficient food and water. She had been wanted since last...
