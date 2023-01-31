ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Navarre, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WEAR

Fort Walton Beach hosts 2023 Mardi Gras Parade

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Fort Walton Beach is hosting their annual Mardi Gras Parade on Sunday. The parade will start at 11 a.m. on First Street between Eglin Parkway and Perry Avenue. After the parade, there will be a party with music by Dikki Du and The Zydeco Krewe. The...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
navarrenewspaper.com

37th Annual Mardi Gras Parade Information

It is Mardi Gras time in Navarre,Florida. The family friendly NKOJ Mardi Gras parade will begin at 1 pm on Saturday, February 11 on Gulf Blvd., Navarre Beach. Due to the amount of cars entering the beach area the Navarre bridge will be closed to traffic around noon so arrive early. There is now a lawn area across from Navarre pier parking and Summerwinds Condos so there is no parking on the grass area.
NAVARRE, FL
Destin Log

Destin Snowbirds enjoy Harbor Party Boat Cruise and more

The temperature was in the balmy 70’s and the blanket of fog lifted just in time for the first Harbor Party Boat Cruise that set sail Jan. 30. A full capacity of 147 snowbirds boarded the Southern Star for two hours of socializing, drinking, and dancing to the music of Bobby D, according to Jerry Reckman, VP and party cruise chair. All were hoping to catch some friendly dolphins dancing in the waves along with them. The next cruise has been moved to Feb. 20, so that our newly arriving February snowbirds will have enough time to settle in and get signed up. Reckman will be selling tickets for that cruise at each Tuesday morning meeting while they last.
DESTIN, FL
navarrenewspaper.com

NAVARRE FISHING REPORT SATURDAY 2-4-23

SPECIAL NOTICE The Navarre pier is open from 6 am until 9 pm daily. Visit our You Tube channel Navarre Newspaper. You will find the weather and information videos about the emerald coast of Destin, Navarre, Gulf Breeze and Pensacola areas.This report is updated during the day. This is our...
NAVARRE, FL
AL.com

New hotel and restaurant coming to Gulf Shores

Site work is under way and construction will begin soon on a 73-unit Cobblestone Hotel at the corner of Ala. 180 and 20th Avenue in Gulf Shores, according to local developers Eddie Spence and Jim Brown, who own the property. The hotel will feature a Wissota Chophouse restaurant, according to Spence. The hotel will be built by Cobblestone Hotels based in Milwaukee, WI. The hotel will be located on the west side of the land and 15 cottages will be built on the east side,. The cottages will be available for sale.
GULF SHORES, AL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola Humane Society sues six former employees, moves board member into ‘executive role’

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Humane Society has filed a lawsuit against six of its former department heads for defamation against the organization. According to the 28-page complaint filed on Jan. 17, 2023, PHS claims the six defendants “intentionally and/or recklessly published defamatory information, clearly directed said information at PHS and/or the Board, and […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Wawa announces 4 locations coming to Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. -- Baldwin County is getting four Wawa locations. The convenience store/gas station chain announced Friday that the Wawa's will be located here:. The stores are expected to open by 2024. Mobile is also getting two Wawa locations:. the intersection of Cottage Hill and Sollie Roads. the intersection...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Judge’s order: Gulf Shores can’t revoke MudBugs’ business license - at least for now

A Baldwin County judge is ordering the city of Gulf Shores not to take action against the business license of one of its longtime bars. Judge Jody Bishop, in a filing Thursday, issued a temporary restraining order telling the city it could not take “any adverse action against” MudBugs that could result in revoking the bar’s business license at least until he held a hearing on the issue. The city’s hearing on the license is supposed to take place at 3 p.m. today.
GULF SHORES, AL
WEAR

Deputies arrest woman wanted for Santa Rosa County animal malnourishment case

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A woman wanted for an animal malnourishment case in Santa Rosa County has been arrested. Haley Nicole Lynne Williams, 30, of Jay, was arrested Wednesday in Escambia County on five counts of confining animals without sufficient food and water. She had been wanted since last...

