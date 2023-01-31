Read full article on original website
Related
Families fight to save program helping Arizona kids with disabilities and their parents
PHOENIX — Valley families are pleading with Arizona leaders to extend a program which empowers them to care for their children with disabilities. The Parents as Paid Caregivers Program is at risk of being shut down. It pays parents to take care of their children with disabilities. The program...
Black Rock Coffee Bar is Booming in Arizona with the Announcement of its 30th Store Opening in the State
The coffee chain founded in Oregon is announcing a new drive-thru-only location in Phoenix
Desalination plant for Arizona seems less likely after Sonora Governor claims a 'lack of ethics'
SONORA, Mexico — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast. An Arizona board charged with financing water projects has been pushing a costly plan to pipe potable seawater over 200 miles. That project hit a major road bump on Tuesday after Sonora, Mexico's government, which controls...
KTAR.com
Here are the top 10 most popular specialty license plates in Arizona in 2022
PHOENIX — Specialty license options in Arizona are nearing the triple digits, but some are more prevalent on the road than others. The Arizona Department of Transportation on Wednesday released its 10 most popular custom plates designs of 2022, and there was a repeat winner. The Arizona veterans plate...
fox10phoenix.com
How a homeless encampment grew on private property with Arizonans living out of cars and RVs
PHOENIX - We're getting a full view of the Valley’s homeless crisis parked in a large, vacant lot – it’s a new homeless community that’s popped up in Phoenix, but it’s in violation of the City code. Since our investigation began, we have learned that...
azbigmedia.com
7 Arizona cities rank among Top 100 worst commutes in U.S.
While remote work has boomed in the last three years, the majority of working Americans still commute to work. According to the Census, a one-way commute took workers an average of 25.6 minutes in 2021. Using this estimate, workers in 2023 will average almost 222 hours (or a little over nine days) driving to and from work. And these hours spent in transit cost commuters more than just their time. The price of fuel, public transit passes and other commuter-related costs can add up quickly. And of note to Valley drivers, Glendale is No. 4 among the U.S. cities with the worst commutes, which is the highest ranking among the seven Arizona cities that rank among the Top 100 for the worst commutes.
KTAR.com
Empty seats: Chronic absenteeism spikes in Arizona schools in recent years
PHOENIX — A father left to care for his two stepchildren after their mother passed away struggled to get them to and from school. “He did come to the school and said, ‘I can’t,’” explained Betsy Hargrove, superintendent of the Avondale Elementary School District, where the kids attended.
KOLD-TV
FBI looking for missing woman with Arizona ties
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The FBI is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who has ties to Arizona. Agents say the last time anyone had heard from Zailey Unidad Flores was when she called a family member on Jan. 12, claiming she was in Mexico. The 21-year-old has ties to Detroit, Phoenix, Tucson, Laveen, Maricopa County, Marana, the Slauson Avenue and Skid Row areas of Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Reno, Nevada, and Idaho.
US Citizens Getting Paid $800 a Piece to Drive Illegals
Arizona has been making plenty of headlines lately, and for good reason! Our population has been countlessly growing, we've got the Superbowl coming to Glendale, and we are a budding tech hub. Unfortunately, not all that growth can be accounted for and is questionably sustainable.
knau.org
Rural residents in central AZ could soon lose local in-network medical care
Thousands of rural residents in several central Arizona towns and cities could soon lose in-network access to Dignity Health’s Yavapai Regional Medical Center. The facility provides emergency and other care to Prescott, Chino Valley, Paulden and other communities in the region. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona and the...
AZFamily
Popular Tempe restaurant, Mesa dessert cafe hit with health violations
Arizona’s Family Investigates rode along with firefighters to see the toll it’s taking on them firsthand and what it means in an emergency. Over 20 victims accuse Scottsdale man of running fake golf charity. Updated: Jan. 26, 2023 at 9:49 PM MST. |. Some victims said he took...
SignalsAZ
YRMC, YRMG Agreement with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona Negotiation Extended
Dignity Health Yavapai Regional Medical Center (YRMC) and Dignity Health Yavapai Regional Medical Group (YRMG), and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona (BCBSAZ) have jointly agreed to extend the negotiation period through February 2, 2023. This will allow BCBSAZ-insured patients to maintain in-network access to YRMC and YRMG services, facilities, and providers through February 2, 2023.
AZFamily
Sky high cost of eggs forcing Arizona breakfast restaurants to raise prices
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Bob Thomas and his bike-riding buddies get together once a week for exercise and a good breakfast. It’s a meal that’s getting more and more expensive. “We’ve definitely seen prices increasing,” said Thomas. “A couple years ago, we could eat for $6 to $7, and now it’s $15.”
AZFamily
Strep cases on the rise in Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Health experts are warning about a rise in strep throat infections among children and their parents. Two kids in Colorado, and 15 in the United Kingdom have died recently from complications of strep. In Arizona, cases of strep are up including here in Pima...
azmarijuana.com
Upcoming Arizona Marijuana Dispensary Parties in February
February 2023 is a big event month in Arizona with both the Super Bowl and Waste Management Phoenix Open. And now some Arizona dispensaries have decided to host some events too. Oasis North is hosting a Super Bowl preparty and Curaleaf Scottsdale is hosting a Phoenix Open preparty. Oasis North...
phoenixwithkids.net
Best Airbnbs for Families in Arizona
It’s no secret that we love exploring Arizona, and we’ve stayed at some of the best Airbnbs for families in Arizona! Most of these places gave us complimentary stays, but our opinions are honest and we truly recommend what is listed! If you’re looking for activities to do near these accommodations, browse these blog posts for inspiration!
arizonadigitalfreepress.com
Copperstate 1000 returns to Arizona in April at Tempe Diablo Stadium event
The 33rd annual Bell Lexus North Scottsdale Copperstate 1000 — presented by the Men’s Arts Council — returns to Arizona in April 2023. Proponents of the efforts say it is one of North America’s most celebrated vintage car road rallies, showcasing some of the finest working examples of vintage, sports, racing, classic, and grand touring automobiles manufactured before the 1974 model year.
Local nonprofit working to help babies, parents in opioid withdrawals
It’s an addiction so deadly, one pill can kill. Fentanyl exposure is on the rise in Arizona and the Banner Poison Control Center is seeing an increase.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Forest in Arizona (And What Lives Within It)
Discover the Largest Forest in Arizona (And What Lives Within It) While Arizona is best known for its diverse cacti population and mountainous desert regions, there are still plenty of forests to explore. Whether you are planning a trip to Arizona or simply want to learn more about the different ecosystems found within this state, just how large is the largest forest in Arizona?
ABC 15 News
Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (2/1/23)
Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.
Comments / 0