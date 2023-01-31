ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

azbigmedia.com

7 Arizona cities rank among Top 100 worst commutes in U.S.

While remote work has boomed in the last three years, the majority of working Americans still commute to work. According to the Census, a one-way commute took workers an average of 25.6 minutes in 2021. Using this estimate, workers in 2023 will average almost 222 hours (or a little over nine days) driving to and from work. And these hours spent in transit cost commuters more than just their time. The price of fuel, public transit passes and other commuter-related costs can add up quickly. And of note to Valley drivers, Glendale is No. 4 among the U.S. cities with the worst commutes, which is the highest ranking among the seven Arizona cities that rank among the Top 100 for the worst commutes.
KOLD-TV

FBI looking for missing woman with Arizona ties

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The FBI is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who has ties to Arizona. Agents say the last time anyone had heard from Zailey Unidad Flores was when she called a family member on Jan. 12, claiming she was in Mexico. The 21-year-old has ties to Detroit, Phoenix, Tucson, Laveen, Maricopa County, Marana, the Slauson Avenue and Skid Row areas of Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Reno, Nevada, and Idaho.
knau.org

Rural residents in central AZ could soon lose local in-network medical care

Thousands of rural residents in several central Arizona towns and cities could soon lose in-network access to Dignity Health’s Yavapai Regional Medical Center. The facility provides emergency and other care to Prescott, Chino Valley, Paulden and other communities in the region. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona and the...
SignalsAZ

YRMC, YRMG Agreement with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona Negotiation Extended

Dignity Health Yavapai Regional Medical Center (YRMC) and Dignity Health Yavapai Regional Medical Group (YRMG), and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona (BCBSAZ) have jointly agreed to extend the negotiation period through February 2, 2023. This will allow BCBSAZ-insured patients to maintain in-network access to YRMC and YRMG services, facilities, and providers through February 2, 2023.
AZFamily

Strep cases on the rise in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Health experts are warning about a rise in strep throat infections among children and their parents. Two kids in Colorado, and 15 in the United Kingdom have died recently from complications of strep. In Arizona, cases of strep are up including here in Pima...
azmarijuana.com

Upcoming Arizona Marijuana Dispensary Parties in February

February 2023 is a big event month in Arizona with both the Super Bowl and Waste Management Phoenix Open. And now some Arizona dispensaries have decided to host some events too. Oasis North is hosting a Super Bowl preparty and Curaleaf Scottsdale is hosting a Phoenix Open preparty. Oasis North...
phoenixwithkids.net

Best Airbnbs for Families in Arizona

It’s no secret that we love exploring Arizona, and we’ve stayed at some of the best Airbnbs for families in Arizona! Most of these places gave us complimentary stays, but our opinions are honest and we truly recommend what is listed! If you’re looking for activities to do near these accommodations, browse these blog posts for inspiration!
arizonadigitalfreepress.com

Copperstate 1000 returns to Arizona in April at Tempe Diablo Stadium event

The 33rd annual Bell Lexus North Scottsdale Copperstate 1000 — presented by the Men’s Arts Council — returns to Arizona in April 2023. Proponents of the efforts say it is one of North America’s most celebrated vintage car road rallies, showcasing some of the finest working examples of vintage, sports, racing, classic, and grand touring automobiles manufactured before the 1974 model year.
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Forest in Arizona (And What Lives Within It)

Discover the Largest Forest in Arizona (And What Lives Within It) While Arizona is best known for its diverse cacti population and mountainous desert regions, there are still plenty of forests to explore. Whether you are planning a trip to Arizona or simply want to learn more about the different ecosystems found within this state, just how large is the largest forest in Arizona?
ABC 15 News

Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (2/1/23)

Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.
