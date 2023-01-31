ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A 16-year-old boy was arrested and charged after he allegedly took a loaded handgun to school.According to the juvenile petition, on Jan. 24, the boy posted an Instagram story and Snapchat of himself holding a black handgun with an auto switch and extended magazine. Two days later, he posted another Instagram story with the same gun. The caption reads "Playing crazy buttons in school won't go out like tyjuann." Police say "crazy buttons" refers to firearms with fully automatic switches. Another student from his high school can be seen in the video with another gun, documents say. When interviewed,...

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO