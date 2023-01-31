Read full article on original website
GEST Carts debuts in Old Town Scottsdale for FREE rides as Super Bowl LVII parties sprout
GEST Carts eyes rapid expansion in Phoenix metropolitan. Green, Easy, Safe Transportation, or GEST Carts, is now available in Old Town Scottsdale. The 100% electric carts operate similar to car transportation services like Uber or Lyft. Scottsdale riders can “call” a cart through the mobile app – downloadable through the Apple Store and Google Play Store – that tracks driver locations and estimated arrival times, according to a press release.
Rosso Italian brings modern Italian cuisine to downtown Phoenix
Pomo Restaurant Group presents Rosso Italian later this month. Found part of the bustling heart of downtown Phoenix, Rosso Italian is offering a contemporary take on premium Italian cuisine, drawing inspiration from global flavors and influences. Pomo Restaurant Group will present the brand’s newest addition to the Phoenix culinary scene,...
Barton: Rio Verde dilemma is a product of wishful thinking
My point of view is the residents of Rio Verde moved into a town that has no water district or company! They have been getting water from Scottsdale for an awful long time!. During this time, the residents have been arguing with each other or putting off the fact, they need water! Residents with horse properties arguing that they have wells and getting water from that would reduce their well water!
St. Joseph the Worker hosts Hike for the Homeless this March
From 7:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 4 St. Joseph the Worker is hosting the annual Hike for the Homeless fundraiser at McDowell Mountain Regional Park at the Pemberton Trailhead found in Fountain Hills. Funds raised directly support the nonprofit’s mission to help individuals experiencing poverty, homelessness, or who are...
Lane: ‘Disrupt, Dismantle and Reconstruct’ has no place in our Scottsdale Schools
Disrupt, Dismantle and Reconstruct. Those are the driving words behind a desired transformation of the American ethos through a discriminating government bureaucratic change to our public educational system. I’ve lived here in Scottsdale for 50 years and have always felt a sense of pride in our city and our country....
New cocktail lounge and social club Frolic opens along Mill Avenue
Frolic cocktail lounge and social club found at 680 S. Mill Ave. is now open in Tempe. Formerly known as The Handlebar Tempe, Frolic centers around a unique twist on high quality cocktails and wonderfully designed small plates, according to a press release. “Tempe’s Mill Avenue is an iconic destination,...
