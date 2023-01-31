Man pleads guilty in drunken-driving wreck near Longview that killed 2 children

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
City continues to pick up after winter storm wreaks havoc
The aftermath of the winter storm that wreaked havoc across East Texas has many exhausted and still picking up the pieces. “Since Wednesday, we’ve been out and about accessing damages,” said Madeline Burton, Urban Forester for City of Tyler’s Parks and Recreation Department. Crews will continue working...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Oncor tells Tyler customers its resources are at work, can't provide estimated restoration time
Oncor has provided restoration time estimates for some areas across the region, but not Smith County. However, the number of homes without power had decreased by the thousands by late Friday as crews worked through the night to restore power. This week, at least 40,000 of Oncor’s customers in the...
KPVI Newschannel 6
'Here Comes the Bride': East Texas Wedding Extravaganza Bridal Expo sees high turnout
Brides, families and friends gathered Saturday, to attend the East Texas Wedding Extravaganza Bridal Expo hosted at the Tyler Rose Garden Center. The event, which is called the biggest of its kind in East Texas, saw a high turnout. “We have 72 vendors, throughout the hall and outside. We have...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Krewe of Gemini hosts Grand Bal XXXIV
SHREVEPORT, La. - "Ain’t no party like a Gemini party" which was the theme for the Krewe of Gemini’s 34th Grand Bal which took place on Saturday at the Shreveport Convention Center. With 1200 tickets, the sold-out event was filled with colorful lights, entertainment, and tons of fun...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Eight pickleball courts coming to Pollard Park as part of renovations
According to usapickleball.org, it is a sport that can be played indoors or outdoors combining many elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong. “It is something that we’ve seen picking up traction in the last few years here in Tyler,” said Adriana Rodríguez, public information officer for the City of Tyler.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Sportmanship shown in Whitehouse vs. Tyler girls basketball game
Emotion, grittiness and sportsmanship were on full display between the Tyler Lady Lions and Whitehouse LadyCats on Friday night. The rivals fought tooth-and-nail throughout before the Lady Lions gradually pulled away in the second half of the District 15-5A girls basketball game at the Lions Den in Tyler. Then with...
