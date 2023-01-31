ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

10 Black-owned restaurants to visit in Milwaukee

Each day during Black History Month, we will be spotlighting several Black-owned restaurants in NBA cities. Below are 10 places to visit near the Milwaukee area to support local Black businesses. 1. A Goodman’s Desserts. 2. Alem Ethiopian Village. 3. Confectionately Yours. 4. Funky Fresh Spring Rolls. 5. Goody...
MILWAUKEE, WI
NBA

2023 NBA All-Star reserves revealed

The 14 reserves for the 2023 All-Star Game were announced on Thursday and joined the player pool for Team LeBron and Team Giannis. Paul George (LA Clippers) Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder) Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies) Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers) Lauri Markkanen (Utah Jazz) Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzlies)
NBA

Jason Terry And Deron Williams Set To Coach In 2023 Jordan Rising Stars Game

After roaming the sidelines for the Utah Jazz this season, Jason Terry will find himself in a smilier role throughout All-Star weekend. Announced Tuesday afternoon, Terry has been selected to coach in the 2023 Jordan Rising Stars game as part of the NBA All-Star 2023 in Salt Lake City. Joining Terry as another coach is former Jazzman Deron Williams, a three-time All-Star.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
NBA

Paul George Selected as Western Conference All-Star

The NBA announced today that LA Clippers guard/forward Paul George has been selected as a reserve for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game. The 72nd NBA All-Star Game will be held at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Sunday, February 19th at 5 p.m. PST on TNT. . George will make...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA

Game Preview: Pacers vs Cavaliers

Sunday, Feb. 5 at 5:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. After splitting two hard-fought games on Thursday and Friday, the Pacers (25-29) will look to secure a winning homestand on Sunday evening, when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers (32-22) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. It will be the third meeting this season...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBA

Ben Golliver on Pelicans season, All-Star snubs, LeBron James | Pelicans Podcast

On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer break down the strange start and end of the game against the Dallas Mavericks. Washington Post’s Ben Golliver also joins the podcast (7:15) to discuss how he is tracking LeBron James’ record breaking season, how he thinks the Pelicans are doing midway through the NBA season, the recent public refereeing issues, and who he thinks might have been snubbed from an NBA All-Star game nod.
WASHINGTON, LA
NBA

Keegan Murray Earns Second Consecutive Western Conference Rookie of the Month

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray has been named the Western Conference Rookie of the Month for games played in January, the NBA announced today. The fourth overall selection in the 2022 NBA Draft, Murray averaged 14.0 points (51.0 FG%, 49.5 3pt%, 93.3 FT%), 5.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 32.2 minutes per game in 15 games (15 starts) during the month of January. Murray also received NBA Rookie of the Month honors for December.
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBA

DeRozan's Hall of Fame run continues with his sixth nod to the NBA All-Star Game

DeMar DeRozan will stop in Salt Lake City later this month on the way to Springfield. That’s because the Bulls star scorer Thursday was named to his sixth NBA All-Star team for the game in Utah Feb. 19. The history of Hall of Fame enshrinements has pretty much an informal cutoff that after five All-Star selections you are a lock to swing open that door to the Hall of Fame.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
NBA

Three who coached LeBron James reflect on scoring milestone, career

By the time LeBron James played in four consecutive NBA Finals during his second stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers, he had already cemented himself as a global icon with multiple NBA championships, MVP awards and annual All-Star appearances. But his coach at the time, Tyronn Lue, saw more. He envisioned James becoming the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.
WASHINGTON STATE
NBA

NBA Announces Schedule Change

The NBA announced today that the Pelicans’ home game against the Atlanta Hawks on February 7, originally set to air on TNT, will now be broadcast on Bally Sports New Orleans. The game will remain at its originally-scheduled tip-off time of 6:30 p.m. CT.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBA

Keys to the Game: Suns 106, Celtics 94

After falling behind by 20 points late in the first half, Boston actually had a chance to take the lead on the opening possession of the fourth quarter. Less than three minutes later, however, the Celtics had fallen behind by 13. And that’s how quickly a game can change in the NBA.
BOSTON, MA
NBA

MICHAEL MALONE NAMED WESTERN CONFERENCE COACH OF THE MONTH FOR JANUARY

The NBA announced today that Denver Nuggets Head Coach Michael Malone was named the Western Conference Coach of the Month for games played in January. Additionally, Michael Malone and his coaching staff have secured the top seed in the Western Conference through games played on February 5th, earning them the right to coach Team LeBron in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game. Malone and his staff previously earned this honor in 2019 at NBA All-Star weekend in Charlotte.
DENVER, CO
NBA

Memphis’ Dillon Brooks Suspended; Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell Fined

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2023 – Memphis Grizzlies guard-forward Dillon Brooks has been suspended one game without pay and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell has been fined $20,000 for their roles in an on-court altercation, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations.
MEMPHIS, TN
NBA

"Season Of Close Games" | Markkanen And Kessler's Double-Doubles Power Utah Down The Stretch Against Toronto

Surprise, surprise — Utah found itself in another close game late in the fourth. After a thrilling and exciting final 12 minutes that saw impressive shotmaking and offensive creation on both sides, the Jazz got the final say. A Walker Kessler rebound, followed by free throws from Mike Conley, clinched the 131-128 victory over Toronto on Wednesday night.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
NBA

Paolo Banchero, Keegan Murray named Kia Rookies of the Month

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero and Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray have been named the Kia Rookies of the Month for January. Check out their highlights from the past month. Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic. The No. 1 overall pick’s strong debut season continued during the month of January. Banchero averaged...
ORLANDO, FL
NBA

The Chase Down Pod - You Find Out

The Cavs dug deep and responded with a resounding win over the Memphis Grizzlies on national TV. Justin and Carter break down Darius Garland's star performance, the Dillon Brooks-Donovan Mitchell fracas, Ricky Rubio's electric fourth quarter and more!. Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase Down podcast are solely...
CLEVELAND, OH

