A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Northville HeraldMorgantown, WV
Update: List of JOANN Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBridgeport, WV
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
wvsportsnow.com
Bock: 18 Wins is the Magic Number for West Virginia Basketball
The month of February has begun and West Virginia basketball is once again fighting for an NCAA Tournament bid. WVU won’t have it easy as they’ll need to win a few more games for a spot in March Madness. West Virginia’s magic number to make the tournament is...
wvsportsnow.com
Late Victories Lift No. 3 Iowa State Over West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — With four wrestlers ranked in the Top 10 within the five heavyweight classes, Iowa State has garnered the reputation for finishing matches strong over the past handful of seasons, and Friday night inside the WVU Coliseum was no different. Trailing 13-10 through seven bouts, the No....
wvsportsnow.com
More Tough Competition on the Way for WVU Wrestling Team
After nearly a month away from the WVU Coliseum, the West Virginia wrestling team is back in Morgantown for two dual meets this weekend. The Mountaineers (7-3, 1-3 Big 12) will take on No. 3 ranked Iowa State at 7 p.m. Friday night before matching up with No. 14 Northern Iowa at 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon.
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: Huggins, Stevenson Talk Bracketology and Preview Oklahoma
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins and guard Erik Stevenson ,et with the media to discuss the upcoming game against Oklahoma. Huggins and Stevenson both talked about bracketology and the advanced metrics when determine an NCAA Tournament team.
wvsportsnow.com
WVU’s Updated Rankings Before Two-Game Homestand
Despite the missed opportunity earlier this week, West Virginia still stands in prime position to compete for an NCAA Tournament appearance. Let’s take a look at WVU’s updated rankings. NET / 24. KenPom / 19. Bracketology / 11-seed. *as of Thursday morning (2/2) West Virginia has five quad-1...
wvsportsnow.com
WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – February 3
The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. WVU sends an offer to a 3-star WR from Indiana. WVU freshman Sam Stoner’s high school coach will be in Morgantown this weekend to visit the quarterback. Update (8:30 AM) –
wvsportsnow.com
WVU’s Dante Stills, Bryce Ford-Wheaton Make Presence Felt in Low Scoring Shrine Bowl
LAS VEGAS – Even though the East-West Shrine Bowl may have started off a bit slow with only a field goal on the board through one half of play, both West Virginia players were able to make their presence felt early. After not receiving that many looks during practices...
wvsportsnow.com
2024 3-Star TE Brody Kosin Earns Offer from Mountaineers
West Virginia went out and landed a solid transfer tight end with two years left of eligibility, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t also thinking about the future of the position. On Wednesday, the Mountaineers sent an offer to Brody Kosin, a three-star tight end in the upcoming...
wvsportsnow.com
Postgame Reaction from WVU WBB’s Loss to No. 24 Texas
West Virginia women’s basketball head coach Dawn Plitzuweit and guard Sarah Bates spoke after the Mountaineers suffered a 69-56 loss at the hands of Texas on Wednesday night. Texas women’s basketball head coach Vic Schaefer and a couple of his players also spoke after the game. Welcome to...
