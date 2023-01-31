ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

wvsportsnow.com

Bock: 18 Wins is the Magic Number for West Virginia Basketball

The month of February has begun and West Virginia basketball is once again fighting for an NCAA Tournament bid. WVU won’t have it easy as they’ll need to win a few more games for a spot in March Madness. West Virginia’s magic number to make the tournament is...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Late Victories Lift No. 3 Iowa State Over West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — With four wrestlers ranked in the Top 10 within the five heavyweight classes, Iowa State has garnered the reputation for finishing matches strong over the past handful of seasons, and Friday night inside the WVU Coliseum was no different. Trailing 13-10 through seven bouts, the No....
AMES, IA
wvsportsnow.com

More Tough Competition on the Way for WVU Wrestling Team

After nearly a month away from the WVU Coliseum, the West Virginia wrestling team is back in Morgantown for two dual meets this weekend. The Mountaineers (7-3, 1-3 Big 12) will take on No. 3 ranked Iowa State at 7 p.m. Friday night before matching up with No. 14 Northern Iowa at 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

WVU’s Updated Rankings Before Two-Game Homestand

Despite the missed opportunity earlier this week, West Virginia still stands in prime position to compete for an NCAA Tournament appearance. Let’s take a look at WVU’s updated rankings. NET / 24. KenPom / 19. Bracketology / 11-seed. *as of Thursday morning (2/2) West Virginia has five quad-1...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – February 3

The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. WVU sends an offer to a 3-star WR from Indiana. WVU freshman Sam Stoner’s high school coach will be in Morgantown this weekend to visit the quarterback. Update (8:30 AM) –
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

2024 3-Star TE Brody Kosin Earns Offer from Mountaineers

West Virginia went out and landed a solid transfer tight end with two years left of eligibility, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t also thinking about the future of the position. On Wednesday, the Mountaineers sent an offer to Brody Kosin, a three-star tight end in the upcoming...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Postgame Reaction from WVU WBB’s Loss to No. 24 Texas

West Virginia women’s basketball head coach Dawn Plitzuweit and guard Sarah Bates spoke after the Mountaineers suffered a 69-56 loss at the hands of Texas on Wednesday night. Texas women’s basketball head coach Vic Schaefer and a couple of his players also spoke after the game. Welcome to...
MORGANTOWN, WV

