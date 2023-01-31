New animation class to give students jumpstart on creative career

In the graphic arts classes currently offered at the Owatonna High School, students are able to dip their toes into the world of animation. Over the years, staff have noticed many students grow a fondness for the craft and want more.

Art Teacher Scott Seykora recognized his students desire and began looking into how he could bring an animation class to them and others.

Next year he will be offering a Computer and Web Animation class for the first time to Owatonna students.

“It’s really exciting,” he said. “Some students have already expressed interest, so knowing there’s kids out there who will likely sign up, I think it will be a successful first year.”

Students will be taught how to create animations, cartoon clips and more. With video games, apps and animated movies becoming increasingly popular, the Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates the need for artists and animators to grow by 5% over the next decade.

Aside from learning new skills and likely having fun in the process, the biggest draw for the course is the opportunity for students to get certification upon completion.

“The big thing with the new high school and Career Pathways is that creating these paths for students as a step up in the workforce, and that’s something they can be proud of,” Seykora said. “The students will be able to get a CTE Certification in web and computer animation.”

Career and Technical Education (CTE) offers students the opportunity to develop a solid foundation to apply real-world technical skills to take beyond high school. CTE offerings are becoming increasingly popular across the nation giving students a leg up in the workforce. Typically, the test to receive this certification after high school can cost upwards of $100, but when students elect to take the class it takes no money out of their pocket.

Seykora said students interested in the class will have a prerequisite of taking a graphics class so they can come into the animation class with at least a minimum understanding of Adobe Photoshop and related programs.

“I want to make sure the students who take the class are serious about it,” he said. “The program they will use will require a little bit of knowledge before they dive in.”

The course is what Seykora described as a “work at your own pace” format. The class guides students through several projects and modules step-by-step and by the end of the class, they will have an entire portfolio of works to take with them to college and beyond.

“A lot of what they’ll experience is similar to how they’d be trained on the job and they’ll have the freedom to design what excites them, too,” Seykora said. “I think it’ll be testament to just how powerful this type of learning can be and it’s going to be super cool to relate that to students.”

He hopes that once the class gets off the ground he will be able to work with other entities within the school to create logos for sports teams, partner with the district to create animation clips for marketing and promotions and more.