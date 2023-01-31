Missouri Senate leader’s tweet about drag performance helped kickstart controversy

Read full article on original website
mycouriertribune.com
Missouri Senate leader remains positive after heated critical race theory debate
(The Center Square) – The leader of Missouri's Senators believes they're collegial and moving forward, even though two Senators were gaveled during a heated exchange on a bill prohibiting critical race theory. "We're still working together, getting along," President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, told reporters during an end-of-the-week...
mycouriertribune.com
Legislation requiring 60% of votes to change Missouri Constitution draws praise, criticism
(The Center Square) – A resolution creating a steeper challenge to change Missouri's Constitution was panned by Democrats as limiting the voice of the voter on Thursday, while Republicans praised its protection of the state's founding charter. After the House of Representatives adjourned for the week, both parties met...
mycouriertribune.com
House votes to modify steps to amend constitution
The Missouri House of Representatives adopted a House Joint Resolution Wednesday that could make it more difficult to amend the state Constitution in the future. The resolution, adopted on a voice vote, calls for a state referendum to modify the threshold of citizen approval for ballot initiatives from a simple majority to a supermajority of 60% of voters.
mycouriertribune.com
Surprise! Recreational marijuana sales become legal in Missouri on Friday.
ST. LOUIS — Adult-use, recreational cannabis can be sold in Missouri dispensaries beginning Friday, giving consumers an unexpected boost to their weekend plans. Expectations throughout the industry had been that the licenses required to sell non-medical cannabis would not be issued by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services until Monday.
mycouriertribune.com
Open enrollment bill continues momentum, passes House committee
JEFFERSON CITY — A bill on open enrollment, a topic of debate in the state legislature for more than a decade, passed a committee in the House of Representatives on Wednesday. Open enrollment allows students to attend schools outside the district they live in. The bill, House Bill 253,...
mycouriertribune.com
200,000 Missourians estimated to lose Medicaid as eligibility renewals resume
The director of Missouri’s Medicaid program said he expects “about 200,000” Medicaid enrollees to lose coverage over the course of a year as a result of the state resuming annual eligibility renewals after a three-year pause. The state’s Department of Social Services has not previously provided a...
mycouriertribune.com
Honor Roll - Kearney
Grant Nagel and Colin Stuecken were named to the 2022 dean’s list for the fall semester at State Technical College of Missouri, Linn. To be on the list, a full-time student must earn a semester GPA between 3.5 and 4.0. Abigail Mack was named to the fall 2022 president’s...
mycouriertribune.com
Missouri leads 20 AGs warning Walgreens, CVS about mailing abortion pills
(The Center Square) – Republican Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey and 19 other attorneys general are warning Walgreens and CVS pharmacies that any plans to mail abortion-inducing pills is illegal and unsafe. “As the principal legal and law enforcement officers of our 20 states, we offer you these thoughts...
