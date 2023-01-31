Dr Emily Sims reviews the study design of the clinical trials with teplizumab and shares key findings from the completed phase 2 trial. Emily Sims, MD: The study that the FDA indication was based on was a prevention study. It was people who didn't have what we classically consider as clinical diabetes yet. They met criteria for stage 2 diabetes. These were relatives of people with type 1 diabetes. They were 8 to 45 years of age, and they were stage 2. They already had at least 2 of those islet autoantibodies, and they were already having changes in their blood sugars on an oral glucose tolerance test. You have them drink the glucola, and then you're starting to seeing changes in blood sugars, but not yet meeting those diabetes criteria. These are people who we know are at super, super high risk of progression to clinical diabetes, kind of like right on the edge of getting diabetes. And then they were followed over time after that kind of one-time 14-day course of drug with these oral glucose tolerance tests. They did them 3 months after drug and then 6 months, and then every 6 months over time to catch diabetes early and see if there was any difference in the rates of diabetes development in the people who got placebo or drug.

