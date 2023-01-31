ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wasco, CA

Comments / 0

Related
KGET 17

Adult male found dead after shooting on Baker Street

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An adult male was found dying Saturday at 1:30 a.m. after a shooting in East Bakersfield. According to a Bakersfield Police Department release, police officers responded to a shooting at 600 Baker St. and found the adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Medical aid...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Authorities: 2 arrested in Goshen shooting that killed 6

Two gang members were arrested early Friday, one after a gunbattle, in the January massacre of six people including a baby at a Goshen home associated with a rival gang, the Tulare County sheriff said. Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said Noah David Beard, 25, was taken into custody and Angel “Nanu”...
GOSHEN, CA
Bakersfield Now

Arrests made, and new surveillance video in Goshen shootings released

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The family of six, including that 16-year-old mother and her 10-month-old son, were killed. Friday morning, Mike Boudreaux, sheriff for the Tulare County Sheriff's Office announced a huge break in the case. Two suspects they said are connected to the massacre was arrested during a...
GOSHEN, CA
KGET

Bakersfield Police screen 600 vehicles in DUI checkpoint

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department Traffic Unit conducted a DUI/Driver’s License Checkpoint Friday night. More than 600 vehicles were screened by officers between 6 p.m. and 1 a.m in the 300 block of East Truxtun Avenue. Of these vehicles, 11 drivers were detained forevaluation to determine their sobriety influence level. The BPD […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

2 plead no contest in wild May street takeover

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men pleaded no contest Friday to charges filed in connection with a May street takeover that resulted in officers being assaulted and intersections blocked for illegal car stunts, according to court records. Simon Martinez, 20, pleaded no contest to recklessly evading a peace officer and transporting or selling drugs and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Tulare Sheriff announces 2 arrests in Goshen deadly shooting

VISALIA, Calif.(KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday two arrests made in the shooting deaths of six people in Goshen. On Friday morning, Sheriff Mike Boudreaux announced that 25-year-old Noah David Beard and 35-year-old Angel “Nanu” Uriarte were arrested. Both were described as validated gang members. Deputies say on Jan. 16  they responded […]
GOSHEN, CA
KTLA.com

Bakersfield man convicted of attempted murder for shooting in Oxnard

A man from Bakersfield has been convicted of attempted murder in connection with a 2021 shooting in Oxnard, officials with the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday. The Oxnard shooting, according to authorities, occurred on August 28, 2021, along South M Street, near West Poplar Street. Raymond Reyes...
OXNARD, CA
KTLA

2 arrested in Central Valley shooting that left 6 dead

 Two gang members were arrested early Friday, one after a gunbattle, in the January massacre of six people including a baby at a central California home associated with a rival gang, the Tulare County sheriff said. Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said Noah David Beard, 25, was taken into custody and Angel “Nanu” Uriarte, 35, was wounded […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

BPD looking for missing 16-year-old girl

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a 16-year-old girl who is considered at-risk because of a medical condition and no history of running away. Jazell Paredez was last seen Friday in the 10800 block of Vista Del Rancho Drive. Paredez is described as Hispanic,...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Hulu docuseries ‘Killing County’ examines police violence in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A documentary series airing Thursday night on Hulu takes a closer look at several controversial deaths involving Kern County law enforcement. “Killing County,” which has ex-NFL player Colin Kaepernick as executive producer, features interviews with family of Jorge Ramirez, a police informant fatally shot by officers outside the Four Points Sheraton […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

BPD releases statement on “Killing County” Hulu docuseries

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department released a statement Friday afternoon regarding the “Killing County” docuseries on Hulu that was released Feb. 3. In the statement, police department officials said there are “statistical and factual inaccuracies,” in the series but the department still has compassion toward families involved. Police officials said the department […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

2 arrested for DUI and meth possession for sale, Porterville police say

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were arrested for driving under the influence (DUI) and possession of methamphetamine with the intent to sell, according to officials with the Porterville Police Department. Police say, on Friday, Jan. 27, at around 7:00 p.m. Porterville Police Department detectives conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle on Murry Street […]
PORTERVILLE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy