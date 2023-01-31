Read full article on original website
KGET 17
Adult male found dead after shooting on Baker Street
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An adult male was found dying Saturday at 1:30 a.m. after a shooting in East Bakersfield. According to a Bakersfield Police Department release, police officers responded to a shooting at 600 Baker St. and found the adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Medical aid...
Hanford Sentinel
Authorities: 2 arrested in Goshen shooting that killed 6
Two gang members were arrested early Friday, one after a gunbattle, in the January massacre of six people including a baby at a Goshen home associated with a rival gang, the Tulare County sheriff said. Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said Noah David Beard, 25, was taken into custody and Angel “Nanu”...
Bakersfield Now
Arrests made, and new surveillance video in Goshen shootings released
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The family of six, including that 16-year-old mother and her 10-month-old son, were killed. Friday morning, Mike Boudreaux, sheriff for the Tulare County Sheriff's Office announced a huge break in the case. Two suspects they said are connected to the massacre was arrested during a...
Police arrest five drivers at DUI checkpoint in East Bakersfield
The Bakersfield Police Department released the results of a DUI and driver's license checkpoint held Friday evening.
Bakersfield Police screen 600 vehicles in DUI checkpoint
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department Traffic Unit conducted a DUI/Driver’s License Checkpoint Friday night. More than 600 vehicles were screened by officers between 6 p.m. and 1 a.m in the 300 block of East Truxtun Avenue. Of these vehicles, 11 drivers were detained forevaluation to determine their sobriety influence level. The BPD […]
Man shot, killed in East Bakersfield
The Bakersfield Police Department are investigating a deadly shooting near the intersection of Baker Street and E 19 Streets.
2 plead no contest in wild May street takeover
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men pleaded no contest Friday to charges filed in connection with a May street takeover that resulted in officers being assaulted and intersections blocked for illegal car stunts, according to court records. Simon Martinez, 20, pleaded no contest to recklessly evading a peace officer and transporting or selling drugs and […]
Tulare Sheriff announces 2 arrests in Goshen deadly shooting
VISALIA, Calif.(KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday two arrests made in the shooting deaths of six people in Goshen. On Friday morning, Sheriff Mike Boudreaux announced that 25-year-old Noah David Beard and 35-year-old Angel “Nanu” Uriarte were arrested. Both were described as validated gang members. Deputies say on Jan. 16 they responded […]
Bakersfield Now
Inmate sentenced 25 years to life for killing Kern Valley State Prison cellmate
An inmate who was accused of killing his cellmate in 2015 at Kern Valley State Prison in Delano, was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison on Thursday, according to court records. Jesse Luis Serrano pleaded no contest back on Jan. 6 on the first-degree murder of Gustavo Vital....
KTLA.com
Bakersfield man convicted of attempted murder for shooting in Oxnard
A man from Bakersfield has been convicted of attempted murder in connection with a 2021 shooting in Oxnard, officials with the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday. The Oxnard shooting, according to authorities, occurred on August 28, 2021, along South M Street, near West Poplar Street. Raymond Reyes...
Authorities: 2 arrested in California shooting that killed 6
A California sheriff says two suspects in the massacre of six people last month in central California have been arrested, one after a gunbattle.
California City Police Department arrests man for ammunition possession
The California City Police Department (CCPD) arrested a man on two active warrants following a probation search on Thurs, Feb 2.
2 arrested in Central Valley shooting that left 6 dead
Two gang members were arrested early Friday, one after a gunbattle, in the January massacre of six people including a baby at a central California home associated with a rival gang, the Tulare County sheriff said. Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said Noah David Beard, 25, was taken into custody and Angel “Nanu” Uriarte, 35, was wounded […]
1 person dies following multi car crash on Highway 65 in Tulare County
One person is dead following a multi-car crash on Highway 65 near the city of Lindsay.
Bakersfield Californian
After serving 41-year murder sentence, Bakersfield man resentenced, to be released
Doris Shotwell and her family can easily remember the murder sentence handed down by a Kern County Superior Court judge around 41 years ago sending Shotwell’s 18-year-old son, Cedric Struggs, to prison. They recalled those memories when Struggs, now 60, appeared in court Thursday to be resentenced after his...
Bakersfield Californian
BPD looking for missing 16-year-old girl
The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a 16-year-old girl who is considered at-risk because of a medical condition and no history of running away. Jazell Paredez was last seen Friday in the 10800 block of Vista Del Rancho Drive. Paredez is described as Hispanic,...
Hulu docuseries ‘Killing County’ examines police violence in Kern County
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A documentary series airing Thursday night on Hulu takes a closer look at several controversial deaths involving Kern County law enforcement. “Killing County,” which has ex-NFL player Colin Kaepernick as executive producer, features interviews with family of Jorge Ramirez, a police informant fatally shot by officers outside the Four Points Sheraton […]
BPD releases statement on “Killing County” Hulu docuseries
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department released a statement Friday afternoon regarding the “Killing County” docuseries on Hulu that was released Feb. 3. In the statement, police department officials said there are “statistical and factual inaccuracies,” in the series but the department still has compassion toward families involved. Police officials said the department […]
Man grazed by a bullet during Cibola Drive standoff recounts terrifying night; BPD officer who shielded woman hailed a hero
A standoff last month reported to have no injuries had one and it was a close call for one neighbor, plus new details of a BPD officer who's being called a hero from that same standoff.
2 arrested for DUI and meth possession for sale, Porterville police say
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were arrested for driving under the influence (DUI) and possession of methamphetamine with the intent to sell, according to officials with the Porterville Police Department. Police say, on Friday, Jan. 27, at around 7:00 p.m. Porterville Police Department detectives conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle on Murry Street […]
