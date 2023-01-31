ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque, IA

103.3 WJOD

10 Items Goodwill in Dubuque Will NOT Accept (LIST)

If you're anything like me, you probably have a garbage bag full of clothes in your bedroom waiting to be packed up and dropped off at the nearest Goodwill. Or you might have some items in your garage you no longer need and are planning to take to the nearest supercenter near you.
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

Dubuque Hosts 2nd Job Fair For Summer & Seasonal Openings

According to a press release from the City of Dubuque Leisure Services Department, they will host their second job fair with on-site interviews for summer and seasonal positions throughout Dubuque on Wednesday, February 8th, from 5:30 to 7pm at the Multicultural Family Center; located at 1157 Central Avenue. This event...
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

Southwestern Wisconsin Hospital Takes Home Huge Honors

Southwest Health announced they have been named a 2022 Human Experience (HX) Guardian of Excellence Award® winner by Press Ganey, the global leader in healthcare experience solutions and services. This award is part of Press Ganey's annual ranking of the country's top hospitals and health systems, according to performance...
PLATTEVILLE, WI
KCRG.com

Police looking to identify Dubuque subject

CR Advocate: fight for racial justice ‘nonending effort’. The moment of heightened awareness due to the death of Tyre Nichols overlaps with issues we're already seeing here at home. Family of 'miracle baby' thank Dubuque hospital staff for saving her life. Updated: 6 hours ago. The hospital and parents...
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

Carnegie-Stout’s Art @ Your Library Excites With Local Artistry

According to a press release from the Carnegie-Stout Public Library, the public is invited to the Art @ your library artist reception tomorrow (2/3) from 5:30 to 7:30pm. The event features artists Lyndal Anthony, Catherine Basten, A. Alanda Gregory, and Joan Overhouse. It’s your chance to meet the artists and enjoy their varieties of artwork.
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

Missing Dubuque teens found in Wisconsin

GRANT COUNTY, Wisconsin (KCRG) - 14-year-old Emily Dudney and 15-year-old Lilana Carey have been found. Dudney and Carey had previously been missing from Hillcrest Family Services in Dubuque. They were found by the Grant County Sheriff’s Office in Cassville, Wisconsin on February 2nd. Both teenagers have been turned over...
DUBUQUE, IA
superhits106.com

Two People Arrested For Drugs in Delaware County

Authorities say two people were arrested last week after law enforcement discovered 2 pounds of marijuana in their car during a traffic stop in Delaware County. 40 year old Aubrey Thompson Jr. of Manchester, and 26 year old Brandon Marti of Cedar Rapids, were both arrested on January 25 near Delhi. Thompson was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and failure to affix a drug stamp. Martin was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. A deputy pulled over a vehicle Thompson was driving for a traffic violation. Martin was a passenger in the vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed two large bags containing approximately 1 pound each of marijuana.
DELAWARE COUNTY, IA
x1071.com

2 hurt in 2-vehicle crash in Dubuque

Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday in Dubuque. 37 year old Tiffany Scott, and their 15 year old passenger, both of Dubuque, were taken by ambulance for treatment. The crash occurred at about 12:45 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Embassy West Drive. Police report that Scott was driving south on Embassy West, turning right onto Pennsylvania. A vehicle driven by 29 year old Andrew Ney, of Peosta, Iowa, was traveling west on Pennsylvania. Scott told police that she believed Ney’s vehicle was going to turn right onto Embassy West. Scott’s vehicle started to move forward from a stop sign, colliding with the right side of Ney’s vehicle. Scott was cited with failure to obey a stop sign and yield right of way and failure to provide proof of financial liability.
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

Dubuque Opens Warming Centers To Combat Frigid Temps

According to a press release from the City of Dubuque, due to the cold weather conditions expected, they have established daytime warming centers for Today, January 30th, through Friday, February 3rd. Warming centers are at the following locations:. Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. Monday - Thursday, 9 a.m....
DUBUQUE, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Inmate escapes work release program

WATERLOO, Iowa — Alexander Joseph Carman, convicted of Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon and other charges in Dubuque County, failed to report to the Waterloo Residential Correctional Facility as required Friday. Carman is a 19-year-old white male, height 5' 6", and weighs 138 pounds. Anyone with information on Carman's...
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
103.3 WJOD

Make a “Clean Get Away” From That Salty Car

Well it’s that time of the year again; most of the roads and ditches are fully covered in the cold white stuff winter brings, and with it the corrosive sodium monster used to clear the roads at this time of the year. That means it’s probably time to get your vehicle to Clean Getaway Express Tunnel Wash.
DUBUQUE, IA
CBS Minnesota

3 kids, 1 adult killed in Iowa crash that also hurt 9

WELLSBURG, Iowa — Authorities have identified the three children and one adult who died in a rollover crash in northern Iowa that also injured the nine other passengers Friday morning.The Iowa State Patrol said Marlin Borntreger, 1; Rebecca Borntreger, 2; Emma Borntreger, 4; and Ervin J. Borntreger, 22, all died. None of the occupants of the van were using seatbelts or child car seats.Iowa State Patrol spokesman Alex Dinkla said the driver lost control of the van on a stretch of U.S. Highway 20 near Wellsburg that was covered with snow and ice. Four passengers were ejected when the van entered the median and rolled over.Dinkla said he didn't have an update on the conditions of the nine people who were injured. They were taken to hospitals in Grundy County and Waterloo.The injured people included six adults and three young children. Everyone in the van was from Delhi, Iowa, which is a small city in Delaware County about 50 miles northeast of Cedar Rapids.
WELLSBURG, IA
x1071.com

Man with gun robbed woman in Dubuque

A man was arrested Wednesday after police said he robbed a woman in Dubuque in December. 27 year old Xavier Deleon, an inmate at the Dubuque County Jail, was arrested Wednesday at the at the jail on a warrant charging first-degree robbery. Reports say that, on Dec. 15, Deleon contacted a Dubuque woman who was seeking to buy an iPhone. He indicated he had a phone to sell and instructed her to meet him. Deleon pointed to a nearby residence, indicated the phone was inside and instructed the woman to give him the $200 for it so he could go get it. Deleon then reached into a bag and pulled out a handgun, which he held in front of his chest. The display of the gun made (the woman) fear for her and her daughter’s safety, so she gave Deleon the $200. The woman reported the robbery to police on December 16th.
DUBUQUE, IA
x1071.com

Dubuque Man Arrested For Possessing Fentanyl

Dubuque Police arrested 48 year old Eric Thomas of Dubuque on Monday on a warrant charging possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver and control of a dangerous weapon by a felon. I am text block. Click edit button to change this text. Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing...
DUBUQUE, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Edgewood Man Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting Two Family Members

An Edgewood man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting two family members. The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office says 43-year old Kevin Michael Hansen is charged with two counts of Domestic Abuse Assault after an incident at a home on Newton Street in Edgewood on Sunday morning. According to a...
EDGEWOOD, IA
KCRG.com

One hurt in Linn County single-vehicle crash, officials blame distracted driver

COVINGTON, Iowa (KCRG) - A Saturday evening crash sent one person to the hospital in western Linn County, according to officials. At around 7:17 p.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a crash involving a single vehicle near the corner of Covington Road and Ross Road. Deputies believe that the driver of the vehicle looked at their phone, distracting them and causing them to miss a curve in the roadway. The vehicle entered the ditch, ramping over Ross Road and landing in another ditch.
LINN COUNTY, IA
