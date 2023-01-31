ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Bucs complete OC interview with Georgia's Todd Monken

By Luke Easterling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20mVsq_0kXqz6ua00

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have completed yet another interview for their open offensive coordinator position, this time with Georgia’s Todd Monken, the team announced Tuesday afternoon.

If that name sounds familiar to Bucs fans, that’s because Monken held that same position in Tampa Bay for three seasons under then-head coach Dirk Koetter. Most recently, Monken has been the offensive coordinator for the Bulldogs, helping lead them to back-to-back national titles.

Monken adds to a long list of candidates the Bucs have already interviewed to replace Byron Leftwich, and with Senior Bowl week signaling that offseason preparations are already in full swing, Tampa Bay will want to make a hire here sooner than later.>

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

FSU offers 5-star, No. 1 overall LB Sammy Brown

Florida State offered Jefferson (Ga.) junior five-star linebacker Sammy Brown on Monday. Brown mentioned FSU head coach Mike Norvell as well as assistant linebackers coach Antonio Rodriguez when sharing news of the offer. FSU is one of his nearly 30 offers. The 6-foot-2.5, 225-pound linebacker is ranked as the No....
TALLAHASSEE, FL
prosportsextra.com

Steelers Running Back Found Dead

It’s never a good day when you’re learning about someone passing away especially if you’re attached to that person. And if you’re a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and have been a fan of the team for awhile this might have hit you hard. Former Steelers running back...
PITTSBURGH, PA
OnlyHomers

Buccaneers Looking To Poach Top Coach

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoprt broke some major NFL coaching news on Monday with word that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expected to interview a top college football coach in their search for an offensive coordinator.
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Sean Payton lands head coach job

The Denver Broncos wanted to make a splash when hiring their next head coach, and they have done just that. Sean Payton has reached an agreement to become the head coach of the Broncos, according to multiple reports. The Broncos have agreed to a compensation package with the New Orleans Saints, who previously held Payton’s... The post Sean Payton lands head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

211K+
Followers
263K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy