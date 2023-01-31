Bucs complete OC interview with Georgia's Todd Monken

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have completed yet another interview for their open offensive coordinator position, this time with Georgia’s Todd Monken, the team announced Tuesday afternoon.

If that name sounds familiar to Bucs fans, that’s because Monken held that same position in Tampa Bay for three seasons under then-head coach Dirk Koetter. Most recently, Monken has been the offensive coordinator for the Bulldogs, helping lead them to back-to-back national titles.

Monken adds to a long list of candidates the Bucs have already interviewed to replace Byron Leftwich, and with Senior Bowl week signaling that offseason preparations are already in full swing, Tampa Bay will want to make a hire here sooner than later.>