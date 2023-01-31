Read full article on original website
WTHI
County considering the removal of Markle Mill Dam
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Parks Department wants to keep you safe. That's why it's considering removing the Markle Mill Dam. One year ago, the parks department discovered the dam was a hazard. Officials say fixing the structure could cost millions of dollars and may be pointless.
WTHI
Vigo County School Corporation announces new collaborative program to help keep students safe
VIGO COUNTY, IND. (WTHI) - Making school safer for kids is a priority for Vigo County schools. There's a new collaborative campaign that's partnering the schools with local law enforcement. The Vigo County School Corporation, Vigo County sheriff Office, Terre Haute Police Department, and Vigo County prosecutors announced a new...
WTHI
"We don't really truly, know how many there are..." Why Terre Haute is seeing a rise in rape cases
"We don't really truly, know how many there are..." Why Terre Haute is seeing a rise in rape cases. THPD said the higher numbers come from a change in data collection and definition changes. Still, help is available locally.
WTHI
New Duke Energy substation coming to the toad hop location, just outside West Terre Haute
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Duke Energy is investing in a new substation just outside West Terre Haute. Duke Energy's toad hop substation is being replaced. It's being replaced with a smart grid system. That will allow workers to work on it by radio control. Duke eEnergy district manager...
WTHI
New business opens in old S. 25th Street Family Video building
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new store has opened its doors inside an old Terre Haute video store. Dollar General opened a new location on Friday inside the old Family Video building on South 25th Street. A Dollar General representative told News 10 the store employs six to ten...
WTHI
13th Street bridge reopens until spring
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - After being closed for several months, the 13th Street bridge has opened back up to traffic. At least for now. The signs have been taken down. The road will close again sometime this spring so it can be paved. When you're driving over it, you...
WIBC.com
Truck Spotted in Avon with The BEST STICKER OF ALL TIME
Several WIBC listeners have spotted, quite possibly, the best campaign in history!. One listener took to Twitter after a he spotted a red pick-up driving around Avon with the following message on the back window shield: “Tony Katz for President.”. Tony has only one question, “Who is this person?!”...
WTHI
Police identify one of two killed in Vigo County crash
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a Thursday afternoon crash in Terre Haute that killed two. The crash happened on US 41 near Springhill. According to police, the not yet identified SUV driver attempted to cross 41 but failed to yield the right-of-way. A northbound semi...
Nearly all Bloomington Subway locations forced to close after licensing issues
The Monroe County Health Department has closed all but one Subway location in Bloomington due to licensing issues.
WTHI
New southside Rural King in old KMart building delayed - here's why
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new business will open up later than anticipated in Terre Haute. We first told you about rural king moving into a vacant building on the city's south side in July. The business plans to move into a portion of the old KMart building next...
WTHI
City of Terre Haute is providing incentive programs to help workforce development
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Many businesses are struggling to fill positions in Terre Haute. Mayor Duke Bennett says there are many reasons businesses are having a hard time filling positions. He believes the pandemic was one of the main factors. To address the current shortage on workers, the city...
WTHI
Morning fire destroys two vacant houses in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two houses in Terre Haute were destroyed by fire early Saturday morning. The fire happened around 5:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of Eagle Street. That's just north of Wabash Avenue. Crews on the scene say the fire started in one house. The fire then...
Danville family considers legal action after spending winter night without heat
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – The temperature dropped in Danville Sunday night, the same day one family’s furnace broke. Even though it was fixed Monday morning, they still want to take legal action against their landlord. Andria Venable says she’s had nothing but issues from her property management company, and she wants to see change – […]
Railcrew Xpress going off the rails with local layoffs
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — By the end of February, dozens of Railcrew Xpress employees across Indiana will be looking for a new job. Although the majority of these layoffs are outside southern Indiana, over 20 employees in Evansville will be out of work. Railcrew Xpress shifts part of the blame to CSX, as explained in […]
WTHI
Crime Stoppers: Sweet Lou's Pizza burglary
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - This week's Crime Stoppers come from the files of the Vigo County Sheriff's Office where. Detectives need your help in locating a burglary suspect. On January 27, 2023, Vigo County Deputies were called to Sweet Lou's Pizza, located in the 8500 Block of Wabash Avenue, for a burglary.
WTHI
"Maybe we can afford the lights..." Local families struggle as energy costs increase
DANA, Ind. (WTHI)- These days it seems every press of the thermostat is another dollar leaving your wallet. That's how the McCoy family in Dana feels. They are like most families. Dad Larry works for the city. Mom Amy helps care for Andrew, who has several disabilities. Larry and Amy said they're concerned about the recent increases in their energy bill.
WTHI
CLAY CO. REACTS TO ASCENSION ST. VINCENT CLOSURE
"My trust has been broken..." Clay Co. residents concerned about primary care office closure. Ascension St. Vincent has announced the closure of a primary care office on its Clay Campus. Now, patients are wondering where to go next.
vincennespbs.org
Another round of winter hits
(photo of I69 in Vanderburgh County early this morning courtesy of Sgt. Todd Ringle Indiana State Police) It was a slippery commute today. More for some than others. Southwest Indiana was hit with some freezing rain and drizzle Monday evening and into the overnight hours. Monday night schools south and...
WTHI
Three arrested for night hunting from a road in Sullivan County
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The people are facing charges in Sullivan County after officials said they were night hunting from the road. Indiana DNR arrested Indianapolis residents Biak Sang, Hrang Lian and Ro Hmung Lian. The arrest happened on Saturday night around 8:00. DNR said they received complaints about...
wbiw.com
Traffic stop in Lawrence County leads to arrest of wanted Bloomington man
BEDFORD – A Bloomington man was arrested after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department Officer Brenten Trueblood conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of State Road 54 and State Road 37. The driver of the vehicle, 26-year-old Jefferrey Cahill was wanted on an active warrant for failure to appear...
