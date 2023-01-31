ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WTHI

County considering the removal of Markle Mill Dam

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Parks Department wants to keep you safe. That's why it's considering removing the Markle Mill Dam. One year ago, the parks department discovered the dam was a hazard. Officials say fixing the structure could cost millions of dollars and may be pointless.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

New business opens in old S. 25th Street Family Video building

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new store has opened its doors inside an old Terre Haute video store. Dollar General opened a new location on Friday inside the old Family Video building on South 25th Street. A Dollar General representative told News 10 the store employs six to ten...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

13th Street bridge reopens until spring

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - After being closed for several months, the 13th Street bridge has opened back up to traffic. At least for now. The signs have been taken down. The road will close again sometime this spring so it can be paved. When you're driving over it, you...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WIBC.com

Truck Spotted in Avon with The BEST STICKER OF ALL TIME

Several WIBC listeners have spotted, quite possibly, the best campaign in history!. One listener took to Twitter after a he spotted a red pick-up driving around Avon with the following message on the back window shield: “Tony Katz for President.”. Tony has only one question, “Who is this person?!”...
AVON, IN
WTHI

Police identify one of two killed in Vigo County crash

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a Thursday afternoon crash in Terre Haute that killed two. The crash happened on US 41 near Springhill. According to police, the not yet identified SUV driver attempted to cross 41 but failed to yield the right-of-way. A northbound semi...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Morning fire destroys two vacant houses in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two houses in Terre Haute were destroyed by fire early Saturday morning. The fire happened around 5:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of Eagle Street. That's just north of Wabash Avenue. Crews on the scene say the fire started in one house. The fire then...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Railcrew Xpress going off the rails with local layoffs

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — By the end of February, dozens of Railcrew Xpress employees across Indiana will be looking for a new job. Although the majority of these layoffs are outside southern Indiana, over 20 employees in Evansville will be out of work. Railcrew Xpress shifts part of the blame to CSX, as explained in […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTHI

Crime Stoppers: Sweet Lou's Pizza burglary

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - This week's Crime Stoppers come from the files of the Vigo County Sheriff's Office where. Detectives need your help in locating a burglary suspect. On January 27, 2023, Vigo County Deputies were called to Sweet Lou's Pizza, located in the 8500 Block of Wabash Avenue, for a burglary.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

"Maybe we can afford the lights..." Local families struggle as energy costs increase

DANA, Ind. (WTHI)- These days it seems every press of the thermostat is another dollar leaving your wallet. That's how the McCoy family in Dana feels. They are like most families. Dad Larry works for the city. Mom Amy helps care for Andrew, who has several disabilities. Larry and Amy said they're concerned about the recent increases in their energy bill.
DANA, IN
WTHI

CLAY CO. REACTS TO ASCENSION ST. VINCENT CLOSURE

"My trust has been broken..." Clay Co. residents concerned about primary care office closure. Ascension St. Vincent has announced the closure of a primary care office on its Clay Campus. Now, patients are wondering where to go next.
CLAY COUNTY, IN
vincennespbs.org

Another round of winter hits

(photo of I69 in Vanderburgh County early this morning courtesy of Sgt. Todd Ringle Indiana State Police) It was a slippery commute today. More for some than others. Southwest Indiana was hit with some freezing rain and drizzle Monday evening and into the overnight hours. Monday night schools south and...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Three arrested for night hunting from a road in Sullivan County

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The people are facing charges in Sullivan County after officials said they were night hunting from the road. Indiana DNR arrested Indianapolis residents Biak Sang, Hrang Lian and Ro Hmung Lian. The arrest happened on Saturday night around 8:00. DNR said they received complaints about...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy