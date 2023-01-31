ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wutc.org

“Abiding In The Moment” At Townsend Atelier

An exhibition of new works by two Chattanooga artists opens Friday at Townsend Atelier. “Abiding in the Moment” features paintings and drawings by Robin MacKillop - and drawings and sculptures by Maria Willison. The exhibition is free and open to the public - and Friday’s opening reception begins at...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wutc.org

Scenic Roots - Thu 2/02/23

Chasing dreams of a passenger rail revival in Chattanooga. Poet Corrie Lynn White, author of “Gold Hill Family Audio.” These voices - and more - on this edition of “Scenic Roots.”
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Charleston News Link

Roll Tide, ENDS - School Closure, PACT

This month is National Heart Health Awareness Month. However, today belongs to the children. Why? It is because February 3rd, 2023, is Give Kids a Smile Day and has been observed on the first Friday in February, since its inception in 2003. We cannot think of a better way to put a smile on a child’s face other than canceling school.
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
wutc.org

Chasing Dreams Of A Passenger Rail Revival In Chattanooga

More than a half century ago, the last passenger rail train left Chattanooga. Ever since, talk of restoring that service has resurfaced from time to time - as it has again now. How did we get here - and what will it take for this time to be different?. Andrew...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
aarp.org

Before the Highway: Chattanooga, Tennessee

Ninth Street — or the Big 9 — in Chattanooga, Tennessee, was a 20th century cultural mecca filled with clubs, restaurants, bars and other businesses drawing the likes of musicians including Bessie Smith, Lovie Austin and Clyde Stubblefield, as well as Curtis Mayfield and the Impressions. (Ninth Street is now known as Martin Luther King Boulevard.) The city is also home to the Walnut Street Bridge, now a popular destination due to its views and walkability but a location where Black men were lynched by hanging in 1893 and 1906.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
OnlyInYourState

The Secret Door That Takes You To The Best Little Steakhouse In Alabama

When it comes to restaurants, some of the very best are those that are located in the middle of nowhere, or those that are tucked away inside of unassuming buildings. Here in Alabama, we have several restaurants that fit both of those descriptions. One restaurant in particular is Ole Gin Steakhouse. If you’re not a local and you’re just passing by, you might not even realize what’s hiding behind the front door of this building. To learn about Ole Gin Steakhouse, which many people believe is the best steakhouse in Alabama, take a look below.
SECTION, AL
WDEF

Country Legend Marty Stuart to Play Chattanooga Show

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Country music legend Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives are stopping in Chattanooga next week. They’ll be performing at the Walker Theatre on February 9. Marty tells News 12 he loves the Walker Theatre, and visiting the Scenic City. If you’ve seen him in...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Fortune Feimster comes to Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Josh’s last work from home assignment was getting to sit down with the stand-up comedian Fortune Feimster. She talks about her show she’s bringing to Chattanooga in just a few days. Check it out here and get your tickets at FortuneFeimster.com.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Carver Park cleanup to take place Saturday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Park stewards and volunteers will be cleaning up Citico Creek Saturday in honor of World Wetlands Day. Dozens of people are gathering at Carver Park from 9 a.m. to noon. They plan to clean up litter and trash to help protect the animals that live...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Wamp Addresses Recent Carjackings by Juveniles

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Recent carjackings by teenagers in Chattanooga have raised the alarm bells of law enforcement and the community. Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp came out today to express her concerns about these incidents. Wamp said, “One of the reasons that we’re making this announcement today...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
mymix1041.com

Bradley County Relay for Life to feature carnival-theme

This year’s Relay for Life in Bradley County is going to be carnival-themed, featuring live entertainment, local foods and beverages, crafts, games, and live & animated animals. The Relay will be on April 29, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. in downtown Cleveland. Relay For Life is the world’s...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
coosavalleynews.com

Rome Man Found with Drugs Hiding Behind Store

Keelan Mark May, 33 of Rome, was arrested this week after police said they found him behind a convenience store on East 20th Street in possession of methamphetamine and marijuana. Police said that they found May with a clear plastic baggie containing meth. He was also found with a grinder...
ROME, GA
chattanoogapulse.com

Forbes Names Chattanooga One Of The Top 50 Places To Travel To In The World

Chattanooga has been named one of the best places to travel in 2023 by Forbes. One of the 50 and only 11 domestic destinations, Chattanooga is listed alongside worldwide destinations, including Botswana, Vancouver Island, and Cyprus. The article encourages readers to explore Chattanooga’s outdoor activities, attractions, public arts, and more.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wutc.org

A Parks And Rec Perspective For Hamilton County

Matt Folz is settling into a new job with a familiar background: the outdoors. He’s the new director of Hamilton County Parks and Recreation, appointed by County Mayor Weston Wamp and approved unanimously by the County Commission. The past few years, Matt has served the county as superintendent of...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN

