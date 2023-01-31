Read full article on original website
Eriq George signs to play for father, Eddie, at TSU
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Montgomery Bell Academy defensive lineman Eriq George has signed to play for Tennessee State under his father, Eddie George. “To have my son come play for me is going to be thrilling,” said Eddie. This was a moment Titans legend and Tennessee State head coach Eddie George has been waiting on […]
WBIR
'The Sound of Excellence': TSU's Aristocrat of Bands makes history as first ever HBCU nominated for a Grammy
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Students from Tennessee State University's marching band are gearing up for the Grammys. The school's marching band – The Aristocrat of Bands – is the first ever Historically Black College and University to be nominated. Their original album "The Urban Hymnal" is up for...
fox17.com
'Disappointing' actions lead to indefinite suspension of Vanderbilt's Sigma Chi fraternity
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Sigma Chi has voted to suspend their chapter at Vanderbilt University, the fraternity announced this week. The Executive Committee says it comes amid "accountability issues" and "disappointing" actions among members. "The members' actions were inconsistent with the Fraternity's values, and the [committee] was left with...
Tennessee Tribune
Rev. Roderick Belin Named “Pastor of the Year”
NASHVILLE, TN — Roderick Dwayne Belin is President/Publisher of the AME Sunday School Union, the publishing house for the African Methodist Episcopal Church. He is an anointed preacher and teacher with a prophetic voice and a global mission to empower God’s people to reach their full potential and fulfill their divine purposes.
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to WTVF-TV Meteorologist Henry Rothenberg?
Henry Rothenberg is Nashville residents’ favorite meteorologist, and their trust in his weather forecasts is implicit. But in recent broadcasts, he has been spotted using a cane and knee brace to get around. NewsChannel 5 viewers got worried and started wondering why he was using a cane and what had happened to Henry Rothenberg. The WTVF-TV meteorologist has shared an update regarding this matter, so read on to find out more.
5 Tennessee Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
LawnStarter compared the biggest cities in the country to determine which are the "dirtiest."
boropulse.com
Growing Up in Murfreesboro Gave Me a Lot to Love; What We Loved to Do Back in the Day
Since February is the month when we are reminded about love, I thought it would be appropriate to discuss love and how love had shaped me over the years (and possibly how it has shaped you over the years) here in Murfreesboro. We can go back in time and experience the things that made you feel good, the things I loved and love to do growing up.
‘Not just a pizza company’: Slim & Husky’s make history as first Black-owned restaurant on Broadway, now looking to expand
"We tell people we're not just a pizza company. It's pizza, art, and music."
brproud.com
$50K reward offered after LSU medical student attacked, shot in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A $50,000 reward is being offered by an anonymous donor for information after a 26-year-old woman was shot multiple times while walking in Green Hills. The woman was shot at least three times near the intersection of Trimble Road and Esteswood Drive just after 11:30...
How Prince’s became the first Black-owned hot chicken spot in Nashville
While many things in Nashville have changed, one thing that has remained constant is Prince's Hot Chicken.
boropulse.com
Murfreesboro Business Buzz: El Patron Taqueria, Tasty Table, Dunkin’, Taste of Thai, Barrett Firearms, In-N-Out, Saint Thomas Westlawn
The Tasty Table recently announced that it has plans to open at the Reeves-Sain Pharmacy under the name of The Soda Shoppe by Tasty Table. The previous location on North Church Street will serve as a private event space and kitchen for catering, but will not continue operating as a restaurant.
WSMV
Sigma Chi Vanderbilt University gets suspended
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Executive Committee (EC) of the Sigma Chi International Fraternity voted to suspend the Vanderbilt University chapter. The decision was made due to accountability issues within the chapter. Vanderbilt University stated that the organization’s risk management policies and expectations created unsafe conditions for members of the Vanderbilt community.
Nashville home to America’s oldest Black-owned bank
Citizens Savings Bank and Trust was founded in 1904, known as Once Cent Savings Bank.
wpln.org
The Christian music industry has found a home in Nashville
Nashville is known for music production, namely in country music, but it is also the hub for the Contemporary Christian Music industry. What does the Christian music industry look like these days, as praise and worship music has become a dominant trend? And how did Nashville become the place where CCM is made?
Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of January 31, 2023
Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of January 31, 2023, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Wanted for Homicide- Criminal, Theft of Vehicle- $2500 or Gr. But less than $10000, Probation Violation- Felony. Anyone with information regarding this subject, please notify the MNPD by calling...
5 of Our Favorite BBQ Joints in Nashville, TN
TENNESSEE - Whether you're new to the city or you've spent years there, you can count on these BBQ joints in Nashville to make your taste buds happy. The best part is, you don't have to drive all over town to get a great meal. These places are all right in your backyard.
WDSU
LSU medical student seen on video crawling to get help after being shot in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Louisiana State University Medical student was shot and injured in Nashville Monday. Police say the 26-year-old, who has not been identified, was visiting family and took a walk when two men attacked her. Cameras caught the moment the student was shot. Video shows her crawling...
Tennessee School Closings: February 1, 2023
With another round of winter weather in the forecast, multiple Middle Tennessee school districts have announced closings for Wednesday, Feb. 1.
Mother urges police to retest evidence in unsolved Nashville double murder
Nearly five years after charges were dropped against the only known suspect in the murders of two teenage tanning salon employees, the case remains one of Nashville's most notorious unsolved crimes.
O’Charley’s Reeling in Guests with Brand New Coastal Cravings Limited-Time Menu
NASHVILLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 31, 2023-- O’Charley’s Restaurant + Bar, the classic American brand home to Great Food and Good Times, has a delicious plan to soon reel in guests and families with its all-new LTO menu, Coastal Cravings. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230131005125/en/ O’Charley’s is reeling in guests with its Coastal Cravings special menu, a new slate of seafood-focused offerings with delicious lobster and shrimp dishes for the whole family! (Photo: Business Wire)
