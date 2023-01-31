ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WKRN News 2

Eriq George signs to play for father, Eddie, at TSU

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Montgomery Bell Academy defensive lineman Eriq George has signed to play for Tennessee State under his father, Eddie George. “To have my son come play for me is going to be thrilling,” said Eddie. This was a moment Titans legend and Tennessee State head coach Eddie George has been waiting on […]
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Rev. Roderick Belin Named “Pastor of the Year”

NASHVILLE, TN — Roderick Dwayne Belin is President/Publisher of the AME Sunday School Union, the publishing house for the African Methodist Episcopal Church. He is an anointed preacher and teacher with a prophetic voice and a global mission to empower God’s people to reach their full potential and fulfill their divine purposes.
NASHVILLE, TN
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to WTVF-TV Meteorologist Henry Rothenberg?

Henry Rothenberg is Nashville residents’ favorite meteorologist, and their trust in his weather forecasts is implicit. But in recent broadcasts, he has been spotted using a cane and knee brace to get around. NewsChannel 5 viewers got worried and started wondering why he was using a cane and what had happened to Henry Rothenberg. The WTVF-TV meteorologist has shared an update regarding this matter, so read on to find out more.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Sigma Chi Vanderbilt University gets suspended

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Executive Committee (EC) of the Sigma Chi International Fraternity voted to suspend the Vanderbilt University chapter. The decision was made due to accountability issues within the chapter. Vanderbilt University stated that the organization’s risk management policies and expectations created unsafe conditions for members of the Vanderbilt community.
NASHVILLE, TN
wpln.org

The Christian music industry has found a home in Nashville

Nashville is known for music production, namely in country music, but it is also the hub for the Contemporary Christian Music industry. What does the Christian music industry look like these days, as praise and worship music has become a dominant trend? And how did Nashville become the place where CCM is made?
NASHVILLE, TN
The Associated Press

O’Charley’s Reeling in Guests with Brand New Coastal Cravings Limited-Time Menu

NASHVILLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 31, 2023-- O’Charley’s Restaurant + Bar, the classic American brand home to Great Food and Good Times, has a delicious plan to soon reel in guests and families with its all-new LTO menu, Coastal Cravings. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230131005125/en/ O’Charley’s is reeling in guests with its Coastal Cravings special menu, a new slate of seafood-focused offerings with delicious lobster and shrimp dishes for the whole family! (Photo: Business Wire)
NASHVILLE, TN

