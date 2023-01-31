Read full article on original website
MSNBC
Why Trump's 2024 campaign is anything but normal
MSNBC
Jamie Raskin on why Trump charges are ‘almost inevitable’
I’m excited to report that I had the chance to interview Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., on Friday. During our call, I asked the former House Jan. 6 committee member about the insurrection, Donald Trump’s legal troubles, the Supreme Court and the fate of democracy. While those are all technically distinct subjects, I think our conversation shows that they’re really all one thread.
MSNBC
Why Tom Fitton's misguided advice to Trump matters
On Thursday, Tom Fitton, the president of conservative activist group Judicial Watch and an informal adviser to former President Donald Trump, was seen by NBC News entering a federal courthouse in Washington, D.C. That courthouse is where the grand juries under special counsel Jack Smith’s purview meet — and at...
MSNBC
Why Trump’s rhetoric related to violence is tough to ignore
In Donald Trump’s first year in office, Sarah Huckabee Sanders insisted that he had never “promoted or encouraged violence.” Even at the time, it was a difficult line to take seriously. The Washington Post noted soon after that the claim was “laughable,” adding: “Even if you don’t...
MSNBC
Trump should be charged with corruption, says former Manhattan prosecutor
In his new book “People vs. Donald Trump,” attorney Mark Pomerantz argues the former President is guilty of racketeering. Barb McQuade and Jill Wine-Banks, co-hosts of the #SistersInLaw podcast, discuss why the Manhattan District Attorney is now reopening the very Trump case Pomerantz worked on.Feb. 5, 2023.
MSNBC
Joe: Trump is so deplorable for trying to attack to Capitol officers over Jan. 6
Former president Donald Trump stated on his social media he 'totally' disagrees with Speaker Kevin McCarthy that the Capitol Police officer who shot Ashli Babbitt on January 6 was doing his job. Speaker McCarthy was commenting after asked by a reporter recent comments by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., that Babbitt was 'murdered' by Capitol Police. Joe Scarborough shares his thoughts.Feb. 3, 2023.
MSNBC
Lawrence: McCarthy votes to 'defund the police' as Democrats push for police reform
MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell highlights House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's top priorities: defunding the IRS “tax police,” which the Congressional Budget Office estimates would raise the deficit by $114 billion and removing Democrats from their committee assignments. Meanwhile, the Congressional Black Caucus met with President Biden to talk federal police reform in the aftermath of the police beating of Tyre Nichols.Feb. 3, 2023.
MSNBC
Chris Hayes: U.S. life expectancy is declining. Biden should act.
Chris Hayes: "If I were advising President Joe Biden on his State of the Union address next Tuesday, I think I would tell him to talk about extending life in America. I would tell him he should announce a government task force, a blue-ribbon committee dedicated to this issue."Feb. 4, 2023.
MSNBC
What those new Wisconsin tapes tell us
They knew right from the start. The Trump campaign knew it had lost Wisconsin to Joe Biden in the 2020 election. But new audiotapes first published by the Associated Press confirm Trump operatives decided to ignore reality and instead “fan the flame” by spreading false allegations of fraud.
MSNBC
After calling Trump 'crazy,' Republican says he'd still support him in '24
Republican Gov. Chris Sununu of New Hampshire would support Donald Trump if Trump secures the 2024 GOP nomination despite saying the former president was 'crazy'. Gov. Sununu later backtracked by saying he was joking. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Feb. 3, 2023.
MSNBC
'Delays upon delays’: Divided Congress can’t even agree on committee rules
The first week of hearings on the Hill confirmed Republicans are choosing political theater over productivity. “Things are off to a pretty rambunctious start,” says NBC News senior Congressional reporter Scott Wong. He joined Tia Mitchell, Washington correspondent for The Atlanta Journal Constitution, and Warren Rojas, Washington correspondent for Insider, to discuss the partisan squabbling. Feb. 5, 2023.
MSNBC
MAGA rebuked on TV: See Ebro tell U.S. to face ‘Who we are' from Jan. 6 to police brutality
It's a candid discussion about January 6th coup accountability, endemic racism, police brutality and American denialism. MSNBC's Ari Melber talks with New York radio icon, Ebro Darden, on his Apple show tackling these important justice issues. Feb. 4, 2023.
MSNBC
The GOP’s ‘horrors of socialism’ resolution was bait. Dems took it.
House Republicans introduced a measure this week calling for Congress to condemn “the horrors of socialism.” It was bait. And most Democrats took it. The 109 Democrats who joined every Republican in the House to vote in favor of the nonbinding resolution lent their voice to the initiative, but their support will have no tangible effect on policy. Still, it is a victory for the GOP, which has succeeded in a strategic effort to jam a wedge into the Democratic caucus, further stigmatize the left, and cook up some cynical ads for the next election cycle.
MSNBC
John Brennan: Secy. Blinken’s Beijing trip postponement sends a ‘clear signal’ to China
A Chinese spy balloon was found hovering over Montana with reports of a second balloon over Canada. Former CIA Director John Brennan and former NATO Supreme Allied commander James Atavridis join Andrea Mitchell to examine both the Biden administration’s and the Chinese responses. “It's critically important that the United States send a very clear message to China. And I think the postponement of Secretary Blinken’s travel to Beijing is a clear signal in that regard,” says Brennan. “Eventually, I think we're gonna have to shoot this thing down, and I know the Pentagon is working those options and will present them with the President.” Feb. 3, 2023.
MSNBC
On Ashli Babbitt, Trump pushes McCarthy to stick to the script
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was asked whether he agreed with right-wing Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s claim — made during a House Oversight Committee hearing — that Ashli Babbitt was “murdered” during the Jan. 6 attack. The California Republican’s response was brief but clear. “I...
MSNBC
Rep. Plaskett: We’ll be a “truth squad” on Congress’ new Weaponization Committee
Rep. Stacey Plaskett has been appointed as the top Democrat on the GOP’s new Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government. Republicans have tried to make comparisons to the Church Committee, one of the most well-respected and influential committees in the history of Congress. But critics – including former aides who worked on the Church Committee – say it isn’t so. “What they’re interested in doing is chasing down rainbow conspiracies and far right fearmongering to their base,” Plaskett tells Ali Velshi. Democrats have the responsibility to be “the truth squad,” says Rep. Plaskett.Feb. 4, 2023.
MSNBC
The Black National Anthem reminds us ‘we have not yet achieved the kind of justice that we richly deserve’
Dating back to the year 1900, “Lift Every Voice and Sing” has transformed over the decades into the Black National Anthem. It has a rich history that has withstood numerous civil rights tragedies and celebrations. Yet, this 100-year-old song has as much meaning now as ever. Dr. Imani Perry, who literally wrote the book on it, explains why its mainstream prominence is so important. “Part of that journey has been to actually tell the story of Black Americans more fully and deeply, so that people can understand why it has been so critical to actually continue to struggle for racial justice, and why Black Americans have actually been able to sustain themselves in the face of persistent injustice.”Feb. 5, 2023.
MSNBC
GOP's threat to impeach Homeland Security chief is ridiculous, but real
If you thought Republicans had done all the political grandstanding they could do on immigration, then Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona just proved you wrong. Biggs, aligned with House Republicans who profess to be outraged at what they call the weaponization of the federal government, obviously isn’t opposed to weaponizing Congress. Biggs announced Wednesday that he’s introducing articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who was appointed to the position by President Joe Biden in 2021.
MSNBC
Fmr. CIA Director: 'we need to figure out what the Chinese were thinking'
China’s surveillance balloon “clearly was provocative” but many things remain unclear about why China did it. CIA Director John Brennan has some questions. “It clearly was intended to traverse U.S. airspace but who was responsible for launching this and was it fully coordinated at the highest levels of the Chinese government?” But now, the most pressing question might be how the United States proceeds with its relationship with China. “There are ways that we can de-escalate,” Brennan tells Ali Velshi, “but it requires engagement and constructive diplomacy and dialogue with China that unfortunately this balloon issue is disrupting.”Feb. 5, 2023.
MSNBC
House GOP disbands civil rights panel
House Oversight Committee member Rep. Jasmine Crockett joins Jonathan Capehart to discuss Chairman Comer disbanding the civil rights subcommittee. Comer's move comes mere weeks after the fatal police beating of Tyre Nichols.Feb. 5, 2023.
