ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

TravelSkills 02-01-23 Abandoned Northern Calif. resort will finally be reborn

A luxury resort brand announced last week that it plans to open a new location on the 3,000-acre property in Pope Valley, 20 miles northeast of Santa Rosa.  The property includes the site where the historic Aetna Springs Resort, which operated there for a century starting in the 1870s. The landscape is full of lore — Ronald Reagan announced his plans to run for governor of California there in 1966 — and water from its springs was bottled and sold throughout the American West as Aetna Mineral Water. The new hotel will feature indoor and outdoor bathing facilities featuring water from the property's mineral springs, along with 95 hotel rooms and 16 units for permanent residences.  
POPE VALLEY, CA
SFGate

Presidential papers have long been turning up in unexpected places

Finding missing presidential documents all over the place is nothing new. In 1970, historians discovered papers of President James K. Polk, who was in office from 1845 to 1849, in a desk drawer at his ancestral home in Tennessee. It was nothing secret - mainly notes from Dolley Madison and John Quincy Adams. But other recovered presidential documents have held greater significance, including the original copies of the Monroe Doctrine and the Treaty of Versailles.
TENNESSEE STATE
SFGate

Arizona ranchers to be paid for removing livestock carcasses

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Livestock Loss Board is implementing a new incentive program that will compensate ranchers for removing livestock carcasses to locations where they aren’t accessible to Mexican wolves. Officials announced Wednesday that the board will pay ranchers $250 for each carcass that is made unavailable...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy