Portage, MI

Holland Police Log February 1-3, 2023

HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: ‎(800) 249-0911.
HOLLAND, MI
UPDATE: Holland Voters to Decide on May 2 About Proposed Waterfront Holland Land Swap

HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Feb. 3, 2023) – Residents in the city of Holland can decide on the future of the Tulip City’s waterfront this spring. During Wednesday night’s biweekly business meeting, the City Council approved ballot language that would put before voters on the May 2nd election the choice of authorizing the sale of the James DeYoung plant site off of Pine Avenue, as well as property off of Kollen Park Drive, as part of the Waterfront Holland development initiative. Geenen DeKock Properties is looking to move the Verplank Dock operations to the DeYoung site in a “land swap,” converting the current dock site to a mixed-used development that expands public access to Lake Macatawa.
HOLLAND, MI
Candidates announce plans to run for South Bend government positions

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Four people announced plans to run for positions within the City of South Bend's government in the 2023 election. On Tuesday, Jason Banicki announced his bid for South Bend City Clerk. Banicki filed to run as a democrat Wednesday morning. Wednesday afternoon, Drew Duncan, Bruce Mitchell,...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Trademark fight between Gibson, Heritage Guitars settles in federal court

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — An ongoing legal battle between two guitar makers with Kalamazoo roots over trademark issues is now over. The two parties, Gibson and Heritage, have agreed to the dismissal of claims and counterclaims in a matter that dates back nearly three years, according to a federal filing signed Friday, Jan. 27, by Magistrate Ray Kent,
KALAMAZOO, MI
Saugatuck-Fennville Boys’ Hoops Rivalry Spotlights Monday Sports Slate

UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Feb. 6, 2023) – High school basketball tonight has Fennville’s boys at Saugatuck, with coverage from Eric Van Swol around 6:40 PM, depending on the length of the JV game beforehand, on The Lakeshore’s 92 7 The Van, while Black River’s teams are on the rod, as the boys play at Lawrence and the girls visit Parchment.
FENNVILLE, MI

