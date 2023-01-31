Tea, despite its Chinese origins, has turned out to be a indispensable energy beverage in all Indian households. Whatever be the weather, be it freezing cold, or scorching hot sunny weather, we don't mind having a cup of hot tea to revitalize ourselves. It is not the weather; it is the willingness for a cup of refreshing tea that makes the world go around in all seasons. Delectable varieties such as masala tea, Suleimani tea, and so on have caught our fancy and imagination and are widely prepared in most households. It is a welcome alternative to coffee any day and especially with the ginger tea variety that offers good health in a steaming mug of aromatic tea, it is a way of bouncing back to life when you are especially fatigued at the end of the days work.

3 DAYS AGO