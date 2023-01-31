Read full article on original website
The hidden dangers of tap water; safe to drink but not germ free
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Water from your tap, while safe to drink is not necessarily safe for all uses. Using tap water to clean contact lenses, fill a humidifier or for any number of other uses may potentially expose the user to unsafe microbes that could cause serious harm. Yet...
Good News Network
Turning Problematic Sea Algae into a Replacement for Plastic in Common Products
After a Finnish scuba diver saw how harmful out-of-control algae blooms could be to the marine environment below their green clouds, she founded a refining company that harvests the algae and turns it into all kinds of products. Certain components of algae have similarities to petroleum-based chemicals, and this similarity...
Good News Network
Revolutionary Structure for Cancer-Killing Vaccines Could Make Treatments 3x More Effective
Cancer-killing vaccines could be made drastically more potent, according to scientists at Northwestern University, who say their new technology would arm vaccines with a “powerful weapon with which to kill cancer”. By changing its architecture, their vaccine was able to double the number of T-cells (a type of...
Good News Network
Making Building Materials Out of Fast-Growing Grasses Capture More Carbon Than Trees for US Startup
A startup looking to find better ways to mass-produce lumber for construction has swapped trees for grass. It turns out that with sophisticated laminating and molding machines, the fibers of certain grass species can be just as strong as wood, but lighter, and orders of magnitude faster to produce. Entrepreneur...
Good News Network
Bioengineers Devise a Way of Growing Skin in the Shape of Hands That Can be Pulled on ‘Like a Glove’
If you’ve ever tried gift-wrapping an odd-shaped present like a teddy bear, you can appreciate the challenge that surgeons face when grafting artificial skin onto an injured body part. Now, bioengineers have devised a way of growing skin in the shape of hands to make it easier for surgeons...
Science Has Answers for Why You Might Like the Smell of Gas
There are two competing theories, and none of them encourage huffing gas for too long.
