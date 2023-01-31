ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Check Out 10 Of The Best Red Carpet Grammy Dresses Of All Times

By Marsha Badger
 2 days ago

Source: Getty / Getty

Are you ready for one of the biggest nights in music? The Grammy Awards is scheduled to air this Sunday on CBS and Paramount+ from 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. ET 5 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. PT. With musicians like Cardi B., Doja Cat, Da Baby, Megan Thee Stallion and more scheduled to perform, we are in for the show of a lifetime.

Celebrities are probably experiencing cabin fever when it comes to red carpet events. Now that we’ve adjusted to Covid-19 life one year later, awards shows are figuring out innovative ways to deliver on an amazing show and celebrities are working on remaining fashion forward. The Grammy Awards is one of the most stylish events to attend. From extravagant ball gowns to barely-there dresses, our favorites pull out all the stops. Now that they’ve been off the red carpet for some time now, I’m thinking artists like Cardi B., Jhene Aiko, and Megan Thee Stallion are going to show up and show out.

Over the years we’ve seen some memorable red carpet moments. Elegant, racy, timeless and chic are a few of the words that can be used to describe the top Grammy looks. In honor of one of the biggest nights in music, and fashion, we’re counting down 10 of the most talked about red carpet dresses.

1. GRACE JONES AT THE 25TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, 1983

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ICVrT_0kXqnOHt00 Source:Getty

Grace Jones attended the 25th annual Grammy Awards back in 1983. The famed singer and entertainer showed off her unique style as she hit the show’s red carpet. She wore a wide-brimmed hat with a black Avant Garde leather ensemble.

2. EN VOGUE AT THE 33RD ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, 1991

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UYiGG_0kXqnOHt00 Source:Getty

En Vogue attended the 33rd Annual Grammy Awards in New York City. Back in the early 90’s (1991 to be exact) African-style clothing was worn by artists like Queen Latifah and En Vogue.  During this awards show, the group hit the carpet in 4 African print mini dresses.

3. MARY J BLIGE AT THE 28TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, 1996

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38j2LT_0kXqnOHt00 Source:Getty

Mary J. Blige attended the 28th annual Grammy awards in Los Angeles, California. This iconic animal print look has been recreated by just about every celebrity.

From the black leather gloves and sunglasses to the full on monochrome outfit, Mary slayed this look.

4. ERYKAH BADU AT THE 41ST ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, 1999

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OtY5p_0kXqnOHt00 Source:Getty

Erykah Badu attended the 1999 Grammy Awards held in Los Angeles, CA on February 24, 1999. The Neo-soul singer hit the red carpet in a leather patchwork gown, partnered with a yellow head wrap.

5. TONI BRAXTON AT THE 43RD ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, 2001

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41bZbW_0kXqnOHt00 Source:Getty

Toni Braxton attended the 43rd Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. Smack-dab in the height of her career, the award-winning songbird put all of her goods on display in a white silk barely-there slip dress.

6. BEYONCE AT THE 56TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, 2014

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q54Ub_0kXqnOHt00 Source:Getty

Beyonce posed in the press room at the 56th Grammy Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. The superstar is no stranger to giving high-fashion, red carpet looks. During this event, she showed up and showed out in a sheer white floral Michael Costello gown.

7. RIHANNA AT THE 57TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, 2016

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VkrnA_0kXqnOHt00 Source:Getty

Rihanna arrived at The 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA in 2016. The award-winning artist wore an extravagant powder-pink Giambattista Valli Couture gown.

While the singer was the face of every meme the next day, she landed on just about every best dressed list as well.

8. CIARA AT THE 58TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, 2016

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42ocC4_0kXqnOHt00 Source:Getty

Ciara arrived at the 58th Grammy Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

The sexy fashion-forward mom showed off her long legs in an Alexandre Vauthier Couture gown with a thigh-high slip up the side.

9. SOLANGE KNOWLES AT THE 59TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, 2017

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=465H8S_0kXqnOHt00 Source:Getty

Solange Knowles arrived at the 59th GRAMMY Awards at the Staples Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

This night was a major win for Solange for two reasons. For one, she took home her very first Grammy Award. Two, she gave extreme style goals in this gold pleated Gucci gown.

10. CARDI B AT THE 61ST ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, 2019

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r8fws_0kXqnOHt00 Source:Getty

Cardi B attended the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

She set the red carpet ablaze like only she could in a vintage Mugler dress that gave her very limited mobility. One thing about Mrs Cardi B. is she will commit to a look, no matter how dysfunctional it may be

