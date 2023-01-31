“He was doing Top Gun quotes while we were…” – Henry Cavill Reveals a Hilarious Tom Cruise Story While Filming ‘Mission Impossible’

Read full article on original website
Related
People
Jennifer Connelly Says Her 'Top Gun: Maverick' Costar Tom Cruise 'Absolutely Deserves' an Oscar Nomination
Jennifer Connelly wants Tom Cruise to be recognized by the Academy Awards. In a new interview with Variety at the Sundance Film Festival on Sunday, Connelly, 52, called 60-year-old Cruise's performance as Peter "Maverick" Mitchell in the Joseph Kosinski-directed sequel to 1986's Top Gun "extraordinary." "He does an amazing job...
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Tom Cruise Had ‘Very Loaded’ Scientology Moment With Seth Rogen
Tom Cruise allegedly tried to recruit Seth Rogen and Judd Apatow into Scientology back in 2006, and Rogen credits Apatow for helping him leave the meeting unconverted. Rogen shared the uncomfortable story in 2021 while chatting on SiriusXM with Howard Stern. A clip of the conversation resurfaced thanks to a joke that Jerrod Carmichael made during this week’s Golden Globe ceremony.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Director Reveals Tom Cruise ‘Really Didn’t Want’ to Make the Sequel
Writers and producers spend decades trying to convince Tom Cruise to make the sequel to his 1986 hit Top GunBut he “really didn’t want to” mess with perfection and risk ruining the legacy with a shotty continuation. But when director Joseph Kosinski came to him with the plot of Top Gun: Maverick, his attitude changed.
‘John Wick’ Star Keanu Reeves Passed on This Iconic War Movie Because He Didn’t ‘Do Violence’
Veteran actor Keanu Reeves is enjoying a career renaissance following the massive success of the John Wick franchise. The 4th installment of the ultra-violent series is set to drop in March. However, though the star is perhaps best known for his action roles, he wasn’t always so keen to do onscreen brutality.
wegotthiscovered.com
Fury erupts at Tom Cruise being snubbed by the Oscars, right after he lands his first nomination in 23 years
If it wasn’t for James Cameron and Avatar: The Way of Water, then Top Gun: Maverick would be the biggest movie of 2022, but it’ll have to make do with being the best blockbuster by far to release in the last 12 months, with the two box office juggernauts each landing a Best Picture nomination at the Academy Awards into the bargain.
Keanu Reeves Begged For Nearly 2 Decades for a Sequel to This Movie, And It’s Finally Happening
It’s been nearly 20 years since Keanu Reeves brought us the now cult-classic film Constantine. When the 2005 film hit the silver screen, fans of the comic book Hellblazer for which Constantine was based flocked to the theaters. However, the Keanu Reeves-led action movie didn’t make huge waves throughout the entertainment industry during its initial release.
EW.com
Tom Cruise missed Best Actor, but still got his first Oscar nomination in 23 years for Top Gun: Maverick
The Academy didn't recognize Tom Cruise with a Best Actor nod, but the global superstar still landed a major Oscar nomination for Top Gun: Maverick anyway. For his work as a producer on the blockbuster sequel that has grossed nearly $1.5 billion to date, the 60-year-old scored his fourth career Oscar nomination as the film appeared Tuesday morning among the Academy's 10 Best Picture nominees.
Channing Tatum Reveals He Has Rights To Patrick Swayze Classic ‘Ghost’, Plans To Produce & Star In Remake
Channing Tatum has revealed that he has the rights to the classic 1990 romance Ghost from Paramount Pictures and plans to remake it. His disclosure that his production company Free Association has “the rights to Ghost” came during an interview with Vanity Fair, conducted while the actor-producer was making pottery. “Now I know why they put [pottery-making] in Ghost,” he joked. “This whole process is very, very sexual.” Tatum told Vanity Fair that he’ll play Patrick Swayze’s role in the new Ghost. “But we’re going to do something different,” he said, alluding to certain problematic elements in the storytelling of the original...
Henry Cavill Holds Hands With GF Natalie Viscuso On Date After Saying He’s ‘Not Returning As Superman’
After announcing he wouldn’t be reprising his role of Superman, Henry Cavill licked his wounds with a little help from his girlfriend Natalie Viscuso in Beverly Hills on Friday, January 26. The pair were spotted out on a rare date night at celeb hotspot Mr. Chow, holding hands and looking like a couple of teenagers in love. Henry, 39, rocked a tight black shirt and matching pants, while Natalie, 32, followed his lead with a gorgeous dark ensemble.
Nicole Kidman to star in ‘Yellowstone’ co-creator Taylor Sheridan’s new CIA drama
Nicole Kidman will play a CIA senior supervisor in a new Paramount Plus show called "Lioness," which was created by "Yellowstone" co-creator Taylor Sheridan.
Inside the Magic
‘Ant-Man’ Actress Reportedly Dropped From Next Film
A new rumor points to one star of the Ant-Man franchise being dropped from their next movie — let’s dig in. On February 17, fans of Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe will travel to the Quantum Realm in director Peyton Reed and writer Jeff Loveness’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023). The second sequel to Reed’s Ant-Man (2015) sees Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang and Evangeline Lilly’s Hope van Dyne, the titular pairing, co-lead an all-star cast of characters into the depths of the Quantum Realm where they will face off against the newest Big Bad, Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors).
Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni Starring in Sony Adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s ‘It Ends With Us’
Colleen Hoover’s bestselling romance novel “It Ends With Us” is getting a film adaptation with Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni attached to star, Variety has confirmed. The film is in development at Sony Pictures, with Baldoni set to direct and executive produce under his Wayfarer Studios banner, which is co-financing. Lively is also executive producing alongside Hoover, Steve Sarowitz and Andrew Calof. Alex Saks will produce for Saks Picture Company, along with Jamey Heath who will produce on behalf of Wayfarer Studios. Christy Hall (“I Am Not Okay With This”) penned the current screenplay and is also set to produce. “It...
'Avatar' director James Cameron, 'Top Gun' star Tom Cruise snubbed by Oscars
LOS ANGELES, Jan 24 (Reuters) - “Avatar: The Way of Water" director James Cameron’s box office blockbuster failed to translate to industry acclaim, as the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' members declined to nominate him on Tuesday for best director – one of the most notable Oscar snubs.
‘Babylon’ Star Margot Robbie Thought She Might Never Work Again After Leonardo DiCaprio Smack
Margot Robbie thought her career was over long before "Babylon" because of a crazy audition moment where she smacked Leonardo DiCaprio.
Top Gun: Maverick Producer Explains Why He Thinks Top Gun 3 Could Happen, As Long As Tom Cruise Survives Making Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning
Jerry Bruckheimer reveals the state of negotiations on a possible Top Gun 3.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Scores Six Oscar Nominations, But Tom Cruise Gets Snubbed
Since landing in theaters last summer, Tom Cruise’s Top Gun sequel Top Gun: Maverick has earned mass critical acclaim. More recently, the action flic has seen nominations at the prestigious Golden Globes and was voted Best Picture by the National Board of Review. On Tuesday morning, Top Gun: Maverick earned further accolades, scoring six different Oscar nominations ahead of the 2023 awards show. However, Tom Cruise, who essentially spearheaded the entire project and gave it the green light, was completely snubbed.
ETOnline.com
'Top Gun: Maverick' Star Jay Ellis Shares Cast's Reaction to Oscar Nominations (Exclusive)
After becoming a massive box office hit, Top Gun: Maverick, which stars Jay Ellis, Glen Powell, Miles Teller and others alongside Tom Cruise, scored six nominations for the 95th Academy Awards, including one for Best Picture. "It's wild, man. It's wild," Ellis tells ET's Matt Cohen at the premiere of...
digitalspy.com
Julia Louis-Dreyfus' new movie lands 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating
Julia Louis-Dreyfus' new movie, You Hurt My Feelings, has received a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes. You Hurt My Feelings is the new film by Nicole Holofcener. The picture follows a novelist (Louis-Dreyfus), whose longstanding marriage is suddenly thrown into turmoil when she hears her husband's honest opinion of her new book.
netflixjunkie.com
“I can’t bring justice to…” – Dave Bautista Reveals He Won’t Be Playing THIS Iconic Character in James Gunn’s New DC
Often compared to the muscle god of Hollywood The Rock, Dave Bautista is one of the most successful celebrities. Rising from the wrestling ring this WWE star also captured the attention of viewers on the big screen. Following his role as Drax the Destroyer in the Guardian of the Galaxies franchise he joined the list of best action heroes in Hollywood.
Jennifer Grey Dishes on the ‘Dirty Dancing’ Sequel and How It Will Honor Patrick Swayze
“Nobody puts Baby in a corner.” And nobody puts actress Jennifer Grey in a sequel unless it pays homage to her late co-star, Patrick Swayze. In Aug. 2020, it was reported that a Dirty Dancing sequel was in the works at Lionsgate, 36 years after the original instant classic film premiered.
Comments / 0