“There’s still this mentality…” – Sarah Michelle Gellar Has an Answer to Why Female-Led Marvel Films Are Not Well Received

Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Brie Larson backlash is avenged by the original female superhero as Chris Hemsworth finally apologizes for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’
What are two of the most divisive and controversial Marvel movies of the lot? Captain Marvel and Thor: Love and Thunder are certainly in the top five, for differing reasons. It’s interesting, then, that both of these films have been addressed in some form over the past 24 hours, with Odinson himself Chris Hemsworth offering a kind of apology for the much-disliked 2022 flick while an unlikely defender has risen up to avenge the unfair backlash Brie Larson and the women of the MCU have faced over the years. Let’s dive in…
'Buffy' star Sarah Michelle Gellar says negative reaction to female-led Marvel movies is 'backwards'
Discussing Marvel movies, "Buffy" star Sarah Michelle Gellar said that "genre is where women can really succeed and hold an audience."
Inside the Magic
‘Buffy’ Star Slams Marvel Fans For “Backwards Thinking” Towards Female Superhero Movies
Now that Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1997) star Sarah Michelle Gellar is back on the scene promoting her brand-new Paramount+ series Wolf Pack (2023), it seems she has a lot to say about one of the most popular franchises in the industry — the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Gellar was...
Brooke Shields Was Raped Early On In Her Hollywood Career: 'I Just Thought, Stay Alive And Get Out'
Brooke Shields says she was assaulted by someone she knew and explains who they initiated the situation.
wegotthiscovered.com
Ryan Reynolds already on damage control after Hugh Jackman potentially leaks ‘Deadpool 3’ title
Marvel Cinematic Universe spoilers are an inevitable fact of life, with everyone from Tom Holland to Mark Ruffalo accidentally dropping bombs way ahead of time, but we expected better from the consummate professional that is Hugh Jackman, after the actor may have leaked the title for Deadpool 3. In his...
Tom Hanks says 'no one' talks about the comic book movie he starred in with Jude Law and Daniel Craig
Tom Hanks starred in "Road to Perdition" with Jude Law and Daniel Craig, and said it was an "incredibly important movie for me to go through."
musictimes.com
'Jeremy Renner Dead' Trends Despite Actor's Constant Update Since Snowplow Accident — Rumors Debunked!
Jeremy Renner is alive and recovering at a medical facility after the horrifying snowplow accident. Online trolls took their chance to spread death hoaxes and false rumors as Renner continues to make a recovery in a hospital. The actor already shared posts on his Instagram page showing that he has been doing well after the near-death experience.
Dakota Johnson Jokes That Armie Hammer Would Have Eaten Her If She Had Taken Role With Him
Dakota Johnson, 33, threw shade at Armie Hammer, 36, in her speech on the opening night of the Sundance Film Festival. Dakota was presenting an award to Italian director Luca Guadagnino, 51, when she mentioned his coming-of-age 2017 film Call Me By Your Name, which starred Armie and Timothee Chalamet. The actress joked that she was almost cast in the film as the peach that Timothee’s character performs a sexual act on, which Armie’s character later discovers.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ just set a depressing Marvel record that dare not be repeated
After weeks of wondering, Marvel fans finally have an answer for when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is going to pounce its way onto streaming. After premiering in cinemas on Nov. 11, 2022, the Ryan Coogler-directed sequel is officially set to make its Disney Plus debut in just under a month’s time on Feb. 1, 2023.
wegotthiscovered.com
Dwayne Johnson is almost certainly the reason Dave Bautista turned down ‘Fast & Furious’
Thanks to the overwhelming success he’s experienced since making the jump to Hollywood, any wrestler-turned-actor that finds even a moderate amount of joy in the acting business is destined to be compared to Dwayne Johnson. However, Dave Bautista wants absolutely nothing to do with it. While their paths didn’t...
Emma Watson Refused to Undress or Do Drugs in Films Just to Avoid Her ‘Harry Potter’ Image
Although concerned with being typecast, there were certain roles Emma Watson wasn’t too keen on playing just for the sake of leaving ‘Harry Potter’ behind.
Tiffany Haddish Stood Her Ground At Sundance After An Audience Member Griped About Her New Film
Tiffany Haddish stood up for her new movie at Sundance after an audience member griped about it.
Popculture
'That '90s Show' Reveals What Happened to Donna Pinciotti After 'That '70s Show'
"Hot Donna" is back, much to That '70s Show fans' excitement. Donna Pinciotti (Laura Prepon) returns for Netflix's just-released sequel show That '90s Show, and fans get an update on what exactly has been happening with her life in the meantime. When we last saw Donna, she had just reunited with high school sweetheart Eric Forman (Topher Grace) on New Year's Eve 1979. But what happened next?
Dave Bautista Initially Left Wrestling Because He Realized He Was a Horrible Actor
Although Dave Bautista made a comfortable lifestyle wrestling, his career in the WWE stood in the way of his newfound passion for acting.
Tom Cruise Lobbied Hard for a Role That Went to an Actor Almost 20 Years Younger Than Him
Tom Cruise can't get every action role he wants. The star sought out one particular film for many years, but a younger actor got the part.
toofab.com
Julia Roberts Learns Through DNA She's Not Julia Roberts
"Is my head on straight still?" Julia says in shock as Henry Louis Gates, Jr. explains her genealogy on "Finding Your Roots" It's Julia Mitchell NOT Julia Roberts...at least according to DNA. The iconic movie star learned she has been living by the wrong name on Wednesday's episode of "Finding...
Emma Thompson Said Kenneth Branagh and Helena Bonham Carter’s Affair Was All ‘Blood Under the Bridge’ 18 Years After Her Divorce
Kenneth Branagh and Helena Bonham Carter continued their romance for about five years, even after he and Emma Thompson divorced.
Inside the Magic
‘Harry Potter’ Prequel Finally Reveals Epic New Trailer
After weeks of gameplay showcases and other intriguing reveals, Hogwarts Legacy (2023) has finally unveiled its first official cinematic trailer. Check it out below, which was shared only a few hours ago:. It’s been two years since the first Hogwarts Legacy teaser, however, recently, we’ve been treated to all sorts...
Don Cheadle Regretted Agreeing To Play Captain Planet When He Learned The Character Was Blue
Don Cheadle is one of his generation's most celebrated actors and showbusiness professionals, having received nominations for all four major entertainment awards — the Emmys, Grammys, Oscars, and Tonys. Following early roles in the 1980s, Cheadle rose to fame in the '90s with performances in "Devil in a Blue Dress" and "Boogie Nights." In 2004 alone, he starred in "Ocean's Eleven," "Crash," and "Hotel Rwanda," and in 2010, Cheadle joined the MCU as War Machine.
ComicBook
Constantine 2: Keanu Reeves Says He Annoyed Warner Brothers Until Studio Agreed to Sequel
A sequel to 2005's Constantine is finally in development, with filmmaker Francis Lawrence set to direct Keanu Reeves in the role again. For Reeves, this is the end result of years of campaigning to return to the role -- first privately, within Warner Bros., and later publicly. Whenever asked, Reeves has said that he would love to revisit Constantine, including a famous interview clip with CBS's Stephen Colbert, in which Reeves has to convince a surprised Colbert that his name alone wasn't enough to get a sequel greenlit.
Comments / 0