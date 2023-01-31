ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugenia
5d ago

APE ..u should go to APE its a non profit located on 18th and missuon st. .alot of borders go their . they do arts and crafts stuff for the teens ...taggers are artists ... i think they would l8ve to do that ugly creepy bridge ..they are all young artists. check um out.

This New Darling of California Cuisine Outshines Its Storied Predecessor

San Francisco exceptionalists like to quote fashion photographer and designer Cecil Beaton’s old adage, “San Francisco is perhaps the most European of all American cities.” Calling out my own bias as an Oakland native so you don’t have to, I’d wager that if Beaton took BART over to Rockridge these days, upon stepping off the train he would extend the same compliment to College Avenue.
OAKLAND, CA
goingawesomeplaces.com

12 Easy Weekend Trips from San Francisco

Are you on the lookout for easy weekend trips from San Francisco? Then, we’ve got you covered!. Our list of the best 12 easy weekend trips from San Francisco takes into account a range of interests, from indoors to outdoors, and motives from adventure to relaxation, so that you can enjoy your time away from the hustle and bustle of the city. The options are endless, and the memories made are undeniably rewarding!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

‘Like 10 Times in an Hour’: Oakland’s Airport Plaza a Thieves’ Paradise

“Look out for that gray car there,” a fast-food worker said while pointing toward a gas pump where a woman in a yellow coat was refueling a gray sedan. Sure enough, across the parking lot at a gas station, a man wearing a black hoodie and face mask stepped out from a silver SUV and smashed the sedan’s passenger window, snatched a purse and sped away.
OAKLAND, CA
sfstandard.com

Woman Stabbed Downtown SF Restaurant Owner With Fork

A woman stabbed a Downtown San Francisco restaurant owner with a fork Tuesday morning, police said. Officers responded to a report of a stabbing at approximately 11:14 a.m. on the 1900 block of Market Street, and met with the 50-year-old female victim. The owner was told by an employee that...
STANDARD, CA
KRON4 News

Santa Rosa road reopened after closed by police activity

Update: As of 6 a.m., Mendocino Avenue has been reopened. SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — There is a police presence on Mendocino Avenue, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department. North and southbound Mendocino Avenue between College Avenue and Benton Street is closed and may be reopened around 6 a.m. Avoid the area if possible.
SANTA ROSA, CA
sfstandard.com

5 Years After Balboa High School Went Into Lockdown, Another Student Brought a Gun Undetected

A student managed to bring a gun undetected into a San Francisco high school this week, evoking a 2018 incident at the same school that led to a lockdown. After staff became aware that a student had brought a weapon into Balboa High School on Tuesday, they called the San Francisco Police Department. Officers responded around noon, locating a 17-year-old boy in possession of a firearm.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
thesfnews.com

Maxwell George Maltzman Found Dead In SF

SAN FRANCISCO—On January 12, the San Francisco Police Department reported that Maxwell George Maltzman was reported missing after last being seen at his residence on the 900 block of Sutter Street on January 6 at approximately 2:30 p.m. The SFPD reported that on January 23, Maltzman was found deceased...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose mayor calls to end homelessness

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – San Jose's new mayor Matt Mahan wants to end homelessness in the city — calling it a humanitarian crisis. At his inauguration Wednesday, Mahan declared it's time to end San Jose's era of unmanaged encampments. Mahan repeated he wants to get back to basics and housing is one of them, […]
SAN JOSE, CA
svvoice.com

Local Massage Business Closed for Human Trafficking

The Santa Clara Police Department shut down an “illicit” massage business and rescued four human trafficking survivors earlier this month. On Jan. 20, police officers worked with the Law Enforcement Investigating Human Trafficking (LEIHT) Task Force and served a search warrant at Traditional Chinese Medicine near the intersection of Scott Boulevard and Benton Street.
SANTA CLARA, CA
NBC Bay Area

Vallejo Makes Forbes' List of ‘Best Places to Live in California'

Forbes magazine has named Vallejo the sixth best city to live in California. The designation has left many people shaking their heads who also say the North Bay city is mired in problems and is far from one of the best places to live. "Mind boggling," resident Christyne Callegari said....
VALLEJO, CA

