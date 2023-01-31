Read full article on original website
Eugenia
5d ago
APE ..u should go to APE its a non profit located on 18th and missuon st. .alot of borders go their . they do arts and crafts stuff for the teens ...taggers are artists ... i think they would l8ve to do that ugly creepy bridge ..they are all young artists. check um out.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Golden State Warriors Receive Tragic News On Superstar InjuryOnlyHomers
NBA Superstar Leaves Game With Devastating InjuryOnlyHomersDallas, TX
NFL Superstar Makes Decision On RetirementOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
NFL Superstar Makes It Clear He Won't Play In San FranciscoOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
Shop Local And Find The Perfect Gift At Concord's Valentine's Day Boutique This SundayVince MartellacciConcord, CA
Related
sfstandard.com
Despite Pouring Rain, Big Crowds Celebrated the Year of the Rabbit in Chinatown
Drizzly weather couldn’t stop throngs of people from filling Chinatown’s streets and sidewalks Saturday night, celebrating the Year of the Rabbit at the annual Lunar New Year Parade. From Downtown to Chinatown, thousands of attendees held umbrellas and gathered on both sides of the parade route to watch...
sfstandard.com
This New Darling of California Cuisine Outshines Its Storied Predecessor
San Francisco exceptionalists like to quote fashion photographer and designer Cecil Beaton’s old adage, “San Francisco is perhaps the most European of all American cities.” Calling out my own bias as an Oakland native so you don’t have to, I’d wager that if Beaton took BART over to Rockridge these days, upon stepping off the train he would extend the same compliment to College Avenue.
SF residents asked by city to remove benches from sidewalk or pay $1.4K permit fee
What residents have had in place for nearly 20 years, is now being targeted by the Department of Public Works as "unpermitted encroachments."
kalw.org
An Oakland corner store owner struggles to find home in his changing neighborhood.
In Oakland, everyone has their go-to corner store. Reporter Alia Taqieddin sure does. But she found out her local corner store owner is grappling with a question she also faces: about where to find home. Alia brings us this latest story in our “At Work” series. Alia is...
goingawesomeplaces.com
12 Easy Weekend Trips from San Francisco
Are you on the lookout for easy weekend trips from San Francisco? Then, we’ve got you covered!. Our list of the best 12 easy weekend trips from San Francisco takes into account a range of interests, from indoors to outdoors, and motives from adventure to relaxation, so that you can enjoy your time away from the hustle and bustle of the city. The options are endless, and the memories made are undeniably rewarding!
sfstandard.com
‘Like 10 Times in an Hour’: Oakland’s Airport Plaza a Thieves’ Paradise
“Look out for that gray car there,” a fast-food worker said while pointing toward a gas pump where a woman in a yellow coat was refueling a gray sedan. Sure enough, across the parking lot at a gas station, a man wearing a black hoodie and face mask stepped out from a silver SUV and smashed the sedan’s passenger window, snatched a purse and sped away.
sfstandard.com
Woman Stabbed Downtown SF Restaurant Owner With Fork
A woman stabbed a Downtown San Francisco restaurant owner with a fork Tuesday morning, police said. Officers responded to a report of a stabbing at approximately 11:14 a.m. on the 1900 block of Market Street, and met with the 50-year-old female victim. The owner was told by an employee that...
Study uncovers underground flood risk in Bay Area due to storms, climate change
Powerful storms offer clear evidence of how vulnerable parts of the Bay Area are to flooding. But now, a new study is raising concerns about a kind of "double threat" right underneath our feet.
Santa Rosa road reopened after closed by police activity
Update: As of 6 a.m., Mendocino Avenue has been reopened. SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — There is a police presence on Mendocino Avenue, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department. North and southbound Mendocino Avenue between College Avenue and Benton Street is closed and may be reopened around 6 a.m. Avoid the area if possible.
sfstandard.com
Arrest Made After Suspect Enters SF School, Pushes Girl Into Bathroom Stall
San Francisco police arrested a man at a high school Wednesday after he allegedly trespassed onto the property and pushed a female student into a girls restroom stall. Campus security and administrators from Galileo Academy of Science and Technology put the campus on lockdown, called 911 and detained the man until police arrived.
sfstandard.com
5 Years After Balboa High School Went Into Lockdown, Another Student Brought a Gun Undetected
A student managed to bring a gun undetected into a San Francisco high school this week, evoking a 2018 incident at the same school that led to a lockdown. After staff became aware that a student had brought a weapon into Balboa High School on Tuesday, they called the San Francisco Police Department. Officers responded around noon, locating a 17-year-old boy in possession of a firearm.
thesfnews.com
Maxwell George Maltzman Found Dead In SF
SAN FRANCISCO—On January 12, the San Francisco Police Department reported that Maxwell George Maltzman was reported missing after last being seen at his residence on the 900 block of Sutter Street on January 6 at approximately 2:30 p.m. The SFPD reported that on January 23, Maltzman was found deceased...
Santa Rosa pub closes after 17 years, cites pandemic-related closure
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A longtime pub in Santa Rosa announced this week it will be closing. The Toad in the Hole Pub will close after 17 years, the business announced in a Facebook post. The Toad in the Hole Pub, located at 116 5th St., cites the COVID-19 pandemic as a reason for […]
San Jose mayor calls to end homelessness
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – San Jose's new mayor Matt Mahan wants to end homelessness in the city — calling it a humanitarian crisis. At his inauguration Wednesday, Mahan declared it's time to end San Jose's era of unmanaged encampments. Mahan repeated he wants to get back to basics and housing is one of them, […]
svvoice.com
Local Massage Business Closed for Human Trafficking
The Santa Clara Police Department shut down an “illicit” massage business and rescued four human trafficking survivors earlier this month. On Jan. 20, police officers worked with the Law Enforcement Investigating Human Trafficking (LEIHT) Task Force and served a search warrant at Traditional Chinese Medicine near the intersection of Scott Boulevard and Benton Street.
Missing San Francisco teen found dead in the Bayview, police say
The 18-year-old was reported missing in early January.
'Domino effect of crashes': 19 cars hit in 6 crashes on 101 in SF
One person was injured and in stable condition after a series of crashes on U.S. 101 in San Francisco, officials said.
NBC Bay Area
Vallejo Makes Forbes' List of ‘Best Places to Live in California'
Forbes magazine has named Vallejo the sixth best city to live in California. The designation has left many people shaking their heads who also say the North Bay city is mired in problems and is far from one of the best places to live. "Mind boggling," resident Christyne Callegari said....
Bay Area shelters euthanize healthy animals due to vet shortage
A shortage of qualified veterinarians in the Bay Area and across the state is having a devastating impact on local animal shelters. More than 60% of California animal shelters are currently struggling to fill open positions for veterinarians.
Comments / 1