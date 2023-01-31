“I can’t bring justice to…” – Dave Bautista Reveals He Won’t Be Playing THIS Iconic Character in James Gunn’s New DC

Read full article on original website
netflixjunkie.com
Superman Gets Younger, Elliot Page to Replace Henry Cavill in DCEU?
The entire DCEU fandom felt a crack in their chest when Henry Cavill called it quits as Superman. Although after the release of Black Adam, it was hinted by Dwayne Johnson that he will return as Superman. However, now it has been made official that he is no longer playing the Man of Steel.
wegotthiscovered.com
Dwayne Johnson is almost certainly the reason Dave Bautista turned down ‘Fast & Furious’
Thanks to the overwhelming success he’s experienced since making the jump to Hollywood, any wrestler-turned-actor that finds even a moderate amount of joy in the acting business is destined to be compared to Dwayne Johnson. However, Dave Bautista wants absolutely nothing to do with it. While their paths didn’t...
James Gunn Says Ezra Miller's The Flash Is 'Probably One of the Greatest Superhero Movies Ever Made'
DC Studios exec Peter Safran said Ezra Miller is "making enormous progress" while staying "completely committed to their recovery" James Gunn has high praises for the upcoming The Flash movie. The superhero film was mostly completed before its star Ezra Miller made months of headlines for a string of alarming behavior that included erratic social media rants, arrests and court appearances. Now, the standalone action film is scheduled to hit theaters on June 16. Gunn (who, in October, was named as the new co-CEO of DC Studios at Warner...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: James Gunn recasting Jason Momoa makes fans furious as the one acceptable DC role for Chris Pratt is found
Deep down, we always knew that the DCU was in need of a major overhaul. Many even went so far as to suggest that the competition required its own Kevin Feige, a person to take control of the interconnected cinematic universe and make sure that all the pieces of the puzzle clicked together in perfect harmony and coherence.
Don Cheadle Regretted Agreeing To Play Captain Planet When He Learned The Character Was Blue
Don Cheadle is one of his generation's most celebrated actors and showbusiness professionals, having received nominations for all four major entertainment awards — the Emmys, Grammys, Oscars, and Tonys. Following early roles in the 1980s, Cheadle rose to fame in the '90s with performances in "Devil in a Blue Dress" and "Boogie Nights." In 2004 alone, he starred in "Ocean's Eleven," "Crash," and "Hotel Rwanda," and in 2010, Cheadle joined the MCU as War Machine.
James Gunn Assures Superman & Lois Fans The Show Is Too Well Liked For An Abrupt Cancellation
The future of DC Studios is slowly but surely being rebuilt. After James Gunn and Peter Safran were named the new co-CEOs of DC Studios last year, comic book fans were hit with a sudden wave of uncertainty and unease. That feeling was only heightened when Gunn confirmed in December 2022 that Henry Cavill will not return as Superman in any forthcoming DC films or TV shows. The announcement, notably, came only a few months after Cavill made his surprise cameo appearance as Superman in "Black Adam."
Henry Cavill Was ‘Dicked Around by a Lot of People,’ James Gunn Says of Superman Actor’s DC Limbo
DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn spoke about former Superman actor Henry Cavill’s exit as the Man of Steel at the DCU presentation on the Warners lot on Monday, clarifying that he and co-CEO Peter Safran didn’t fire Cavill and adding that the “Man of Steel” actor was unfortunately “dicked around by a lot of people.”
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn recasting Jason Momoa as Lobo would be a major step back for DC
There’s an ocean’s worth of speculation about what’s in store for DC Studios with Peter Safran and James Gunn heading as co-CEOs. One of the topics that has managed to find its way to the top revolves around Aquaman star Jason Momoa leaving the titular role for the alien Lobo. On paper, it probably makes a lot of sense, but there are so many things wrong with this recasting.
Inside the Magic
Marvel Changes Plans, Going Back to Robert Downey Jr.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe might not be done with Robert Downey Jr. as a super hero after all. The Marvel Cinematic Universe dramatically ended Phase Three with Avengers: Endgame (2019),saying goodbye to Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark/Iron Man and Chris Evans as Steve Rogers/Captain America. Now, four years later, Disney has moved full steam ahead into Phase 5 of the MCU.
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn confirms he has the power to bring ‘Titans’ and ‘Doom Patrol’ stars back to the DCU
DC fans, who’ve unfortunately had to become hardened to bad news over the past few months, were hit with another disappointing update this week in the form of the news that both Titans and Doom Patrol will be ending with their current fourth seasons. The HBO Max original series have developed fierce followings over the years, so there’s been an outpouring of grief online over the two shows becoming the latest casualties of Warner Bros. Discovery’s wipeout of its streaming exclusives.
wegotthiscovered.com
Undeterred DC fans know exactly who Dave Bautista should play if he can’t be James Gunn’s Bane
Even though the DC fandom’s collective hopes for the perfect Bane casting in Dave Bautista have been crushed, fancasters haven’t given up hope on bringing the Guardians of the Galaxy and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery star into James Gunn’s rebooted DC Universe. Bautista detailed his...
Collider
James Gunn Explains "Complicated" Reason He Cast Will Poulter in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'
It seems like James Gunn is a man on a mission to revive DC Comics on the big and small screens, but he has the not-insignificant task of finishing off a trilogy for Marvel before he truly gets down to rebooting the Man of Steel and the Dark Knight. That...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: James Gunn gives Dave Bautista the boot as Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Shazam!’ slam is looking smarter every minute
As DC fans impatiently await the incoming wave of first announcements for James Gunn’s plans for the rebooted DCU, one of his frequent collaborators has confirmed we won’t be seeing him play his dream role in the franchise, shattering hopes everywhere in the process. Meanwhile, Dwayne Johnson’s own...
ComicBook
DC Studios' James Gunn Addresses Gal Gadot and Ezra Miller's DCU Futures
The future of the DC Universe is headed into new territory, now that DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran have announced the plans for the first ten projects on their slate. The duo's plans for the franchise are particularly interesting, as Gunn has made it clear that some existing roles within the franchise will be recast, while others will continue to be played by the same actors. Two major stars of the current crop of films whose futures are currently unknown are are Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot and The Flash star Ezra Miller, and there's been a lot of speculation about whether they both could return in a potential sequel in this new DCU or otherwise.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Suicide Squad’ developer vows to never work for DC again if James Gunn upholds controversial casting strategy
After a long wait, yesterday James Gunn unveiled his and co-leader Peter Safran’s plans for a connected DC Comics vision across film, television, and gaming in the coming years. A few of the projects were familiar, some were surprising, and one aspect of the envisioned continuity is a sore spot with many of the genre’s best actors.
IGN
James Gunn Says Henry Cavill Wasn’t Fired, ‘Just Not Hired’
Update 2/1/2023: DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has weighed in further on Henry Cavill's short-lived return as Superman late last year, saying the actor was "d**ked around by DC. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Gunn reiterated at a press event that Cavill wasn't fired, just not hired, but added...
James Gunn On Whether Or Not The DC Universe Will Have Avengers-Style Team-Up Projects
James Gunn has revealed some fascinating details about how the DC Universe's canon will have a different approach to crossovers and events.
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn may have just told us where Keanu Reeves’ Constantine will make his DCU debut
As has become clear, James Gunn is dedicated to filling his new DCU with young fresh faces in the hopes of ensuring the franchise runs for many decades to come — to the extent that he’s even given his old friends like Dave Bautista the boot from their dream roles. Nevertheless, the last we heard, Keanu Reeves could be returning as John Constantine for a hard R-rated sequel to the 2004 cult Constantine movie. But it’s just possible that he could make his comeback before that film eventually gets here.
James Gunn Updates The Status Of Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Jason Momoa, Gal Gadot, And More In The Rebooting DC Universe
James Gunn has provided a few updates about where Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, and more stand in the DC Universe.
EW.com
James Gunn says Doom Patrol and Titans cancellations came before his DC reign
HBO Max announced this week that the current fourth seasons of Doom Patrol and Titans will be their last — but James Gunn has assured fans that he had nothing to do with it. The news that both shows are getting the ax may not have come as a big surprise to many viewers who've been watching their most recent episodes, given that their storylines have felt like they're building to some sort of climactic finale.
