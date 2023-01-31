Rapper turned Hitler sympathizer, Kanye West (now Ye) seems to be pretty determined about the 2024 US presidential elections. However, on the face of it, it is just the Donda Academy owner doing all the work and receiving no support from the third parties whatsoever. Ye, who recently married a Yeezy employee, just two months after divorcing the television personality, Kim Kardashian, saw a spiral downfall since his White Lives Matter fashion spree. Amidst all this, though, he has not taken a step back from his long-held dream- of conducting the presidential election.

