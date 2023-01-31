Read full article on original website
Truth or Hoax? Is Kanye West Moving to South Africa to Settle With New Wife Bianca
Kanye West may be done with living in America. There is no doubt that the singer and artist has a wide fan base all over the world, but could he be moving? A lot has happened in the entertainer’s life in the last couple of years. From confirming his divorce from Kim Kardashian to remarrying in just two months.
NOT A SINGLE DOLLAR! Kanye West’s 2024 Presidential Run Turns Into A Disaster As It’s Funds Seem Dry
Rapper turned Hitler sympathizer, Kanye West (now Ye) seems to be pretty determined about the 2024 US presidential elections. However, on the face of it, it is just the Donda Academy owner doing all the work and receiving no support from the third parties whatsoever. Ye, who recently married a Yeezy employee, just two months after divorcing the television personality, Kim Kardashian, saw a spiral downfall since his White Lives Matter fashion spree. Amidst all this, though, he has not taken a step back from his long-held dream- of conducting the presidential election.
Kanye West Secures 11th Spot on Billboard’s Best Rappers of All Time
Kanye West loves to create and the results are sometimes billion-dollar clothing brands and, at other times, amazing music. Before Kanye West became Ye, a figure who got the best of both worlds: fashion and fame, he was a fan-favorite rapper. His music is something that fans have held onto, as the rapper continues to cross the threshold of patience every day.
