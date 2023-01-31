ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KPVI Newschannel 6

Hansell, Levy present signed Pendleton Round-Up calendar to Kotek

SALEM — State Sen. Bill Hansell, R-Athena, and Rep. Bobby Levy, R-Echo, on Thursday, Feb. 2, in Salem presented Gov. Tina Kotek a Pendleton Round-Up calendar signed by the rodeo court. For 11 years Hansell has worked with Round-Up court directors to distribute signed calendars to members of the...
