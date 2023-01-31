Read full article on original website
Click10.com
Judge sentences Pablo Lyle to 5 years in prison, 8 years probation
MIAMI – A Miami-Dade judge sentenced Pablo Lyle on Friday to five years in prison minus time served, and eight years of probation, after a jury convicted him of manslaughter in October. The maximum sentence could have been 15 years. The Mexican actor surrendered in 2019 after a 63-year-old...
Riviera Beach man sentenced to eight years in 2018 beating death of toddler
WEST PALM BEACH — A Riviera Beach man has received an eight-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to a charge of aggravated child abuse in the 2018 death of a toddler in West Palm Beach. At the time of his arrest in 2019, West Palm Beach police investigators alleged...
Shooting In Boca Reserve Not Criminal, According To Police
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A police and medic response mid-day Friday to the 12000 block of Boca Reserve Lane — for a shooting — was ultimately deemed to not be criminal activity, according to officials with knowledge of the situation. One person was […]
Boca Raton Woman Faces Six Years In Federal Prison On Illegal Boating Indictment
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman is facing up to six years in prison for violating a “Captain of the Port Order” issued by the U.S. Coast Guard. Colleen Marie Kilnapp, 56, of Boca Raton, made her first appearance in federal […]
Click10.com
‘Senseless violence’: Father describes how another shooting on I-95 injures driver
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Another shooting on Interstate 95 in South Florida left a father feeling frustrated. Jeff Brown said his 23-year-old daughter was with her boyfriend in a grey Tesla when a shooter injured him and they crashed while visiting from Colorado. “What in the world is going...
NBC Miami
Teen Charged as Adult in Lauderhill Shooting That Left 16-Year-Old Paralyzed
A 16-year-old accused of opening fire in Lauderhill in December in a shooting that left a fellow 16-year-old paralyzed is being charged as an adult. Tremetrius Price is facing a charge of attempted felony murder in the Dec. 6 shooting. In a Thursday court filing, Broward prosecutors said he's being...
Click10.com
‘My baby calls you what?’: Coral Springs police accuse man of shooting ex’s new boyfriend
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – A 21-year-old man was scheduled to appear in Broward County court Friday on a first-degree attempted murder charge after Coral Springs police accused him of shooting his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend. According to an arrest warrant, Kayson Lalla shot the man just after 9:30 p.m....
Click10.com
‘I don’t have my person’: Wife hopes husband wounded in Miami Gardens shooting will come home
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – As Miami Gardens police investigate a possible road rage shooting last Wednesday, the victim’s wife tells Local 10 News that she’s praying every day for her husband to return home. Someone shot Robert Gomes, a mechanic, as he was working on a client’s...
Click10.com
Federal jury convicts man for role in murder during Broward gang robbery
MIAMI – A 23-year-old man was convicted on Wednesday in Miami federal court for his role in a 2015 fatal gang robbery in Broward County. Collice Reid was the lookout and getaway driver when his fellow gang members shot and killed Donald “Eddie” Johnston on Nov. 4, 2015, in Lauderhill, according to federal prosecutors.
Click10.com
Police: Man turns truck into weapon, tries to kill 2 men, destroys store in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Charles Flaherty implied he acted in self-defense, but detectives say witness testimony and surveillance video show otherwise. Corrections officers have been holding Flaherty without bond at the North Broward Bureau since Fort Lauderdale police officers arrested him nearly a week ago for attempted murder. Police...
cbs12.com
Man found guilty 37 years after woman's murder in 1985
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A jury found a man guilty for the murder and sexual battery of a woman in 1985. Prosecutors argued Richard Curtis Lange, 62, killed a 78-year-old woman from Lake Worth in 1985. A passerby found the woman naked and unconscious along Old Indiantown...
WSVN-TV
Bodycam video, pictures show arrest of ex-NBA star accused of punching daughter at Brickell Key condo
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police body camera video and crime scene pictures captured the arrest of former NBA star Amar’e Stoudemire after he allegedly punched his teenage daughter, leading to a battery charge that has since been dropped. The bodycam footage shows the 6-foot-10 former player as he was walked...
WPBF News 25
Mayor of Belle Glade, K9 expert criticize deputies' use of force during arrest
BELLE GLADE, Fla. — The mayor of Belle Glade and experts are raising questions about two Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies and the use of a K9 that repeatedly bit a man who was handcuffed with his feet bound. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office K9 handler and another...
Click10.com
‘Pass me the fire, bae’: Woman pulls gun on pair over online gossip, Miami police say
MIAMI – Miami police arrested a 33-year-old woman Thursday, more than a year after they say she pulled a gun and threatened to kill a pair of victims outside a dollar store, one of whom she claimed was “talking s---” about her online. According to an arrest...
WATCH: Florida police officer pepper sprayed during traffic stop
A 35-year-old Florida man is facing several charges after authorities said he pepper sprayed a police officer in the face during a traffic stop.
cw34.com
Family looking for father they believe vanished driving Lyft
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach Gardens Police say they are looking for 74-year-old Gary Levin after his family filed a missing persons report. Levin's family told CBS12 News Levin disappeared on Monday afternoon and hasn't been seen or heard from since 12 p.m. The family filed a missing persons report the next day.
WPBF News 25
'It was not road rage': Car left riddled with bullets after shooting near 45th and Military Trail
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Two people in a car were injured Friday afternoon after at least one gunman fired about 45 shots in the middle of a busy West Palm Beach street. West Palm Beach police public information officer Mike Jachles said it happened just before 1:30 p.m. on 45th Street, just east of Military Trail.
Click10.com
3rd girl arrested for Broward High brawl as principal threatens discipline to students who filmed
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A third teenager has been arrested for her role in a brutal fight between students at West Broward High School. The beating was caught on camera. The school’s principal sent a letter to parents stating that those who recorded the fight would also face consequences.
Click10.com
BSO: Motorcyclist killed in Deerfield Beach crash
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a crash that killed a 26-year-old motorcyclist in Deerfield Beach Wednesday morning. The crash happened shortly after 7 a.m. at Northeast 48th Street and Northeast Third Avenue. BSO: Deputies involved in fatal shooting in Broward. NOW PLAYING. Bank...
Delray Beach Woman Charged With Neglect After Toddler Abused, Images Uploaded
Abuse Allegedly Observed During Department of Homeland Security Investigation. Claim: Women Didn’t Help Child. Caterina Best (left) and Amanda Hunter (right), Courtesy Palm Beach County Jail. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Two Delray Beach women are facing “child neglect” charges as part of a […]
