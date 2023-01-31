ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenilworth, NJ

Kenilworth All-Conference Point Guard Out for Basketball Season Due to Injury

By Telina Cuppari
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 5 days ago

KENILWORTH, NJ - Kylie Sheridan, a Kenilworth resident and junior at AAHS who plays on the Brearley Varisty Basketball Team tore her meniscus and ACL in her right leg playing point guard at the Jan 5 game.

Kylie has been out for the rest of the season and is due for intensive surgery tomorrow. She hopefully will be back in form in nine months. A soccer player as well, it is also not certain if she will be able to play for the Bears in the fall. In the meantime Kylie enjoys coaching her 11-year-old sister Val play Rec basketball. She has not missed a game and goes on crutches to sit and coach the girls.

“The Brearley Girls' Basketball team has shown tremendous resilience this season, going through a series of ups and downs” Head Coach Tim Ryan said. “The toughest loss of the season for the Bears has been the injury to All-Conference point guard Kylie Sheridan, who was lost for the season. Kylie has handled this setback with the same grit and fight she brings to the court in every workout, practice and game. Whether she suits up or not, Kylie is a terrific leader for us. She's been especially supportive as a mentor for our young guards, Mackenzie Seifried and Amber Zawacki, who have really stepped up in Kylie's place. As coaches and teammates, we're 100% behind Kylie as she begins her rehab journey, and we're looking forward to being that much better when she returns next season."

Related Articles:

Kenilworth Resident Named 11th Sophomore Basketball Player in the State

Kenilworth Students Make 2021-2022 Union County Conference

Have a news tip, feedback or story idea? Email tcuppari@tapinto.net.

Don’t miss any TAPinto Kenilworth news. Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox.

Interested in marketing your business on TAPinto Kenilworth? Email tcuppari@tapinto.net.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eWKHY_0kXqiIsu00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HC6H9_0kXqiIsu00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UzSVt_0kXqiIsu00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v7IHL_0kXqiIsu00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TxOG5_0kXqiIsu00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball Add Two More Wins Last Week, Sit in the Top Spot of Their Division and Head into the Union County Tournament

ROSELLE, NJ – Boys basketball defeated Cranford 84-62 and Roselle Park 67-49 last week to add two more wins to their record, which now stands at 18-3. The Rams sit at the top of the Valley Division where they have only lost one game to a division opponent. Roselle heads into the preliminary round of Union County Conference tournament as the 11th seed and will take on 14th seed Cranford in their first game. The game will be played on Tuesday, February 7 at 5:00 pm at home. A win by the Rams will put them into the first round of the tournament against Union, a team they have yet to face this season. Cranford knocked the Rams out of the tournament last year so the boys will be looking to avenge that loss this coming week. Roselle comfortably defeated Cranford in their last game and will need to do so again to move on to the next round.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Morris County Boys Basketball Tournament; No. 9 Seed Madison Moves On After Defeating No 1 Seed West Morris

In the Morris County Tournament quarterfinals Saturday, ninth-seeded Madison defeated top-seeded West Morris in dominating fashion, 67-37, advancing to the semifinals to take on fifth-seeded Mendham. The Dodgers had a number of contributors in the 30-point win. Tommy Bland knocked down four triples and finished with a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds, Sean Mariani added 11 points and 15 rebounds, Evan Colao chipped in 16 points and five assists and Jackson Maloney had 13 points.    
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Leskauskas 25 Points Sends Chatham Boys Basketball to 15th Straight Win and into Morris County Semifinals vs. Delbarton

RANDOLPH, NJ -- Ryan Leskauskas and Tim Platek grew up watching previous Chatham boys basketball teams advance to the Morris County Tournament semifinals and play in front of the big crowds at the County College of Morris. Chatham, however, hasn't been there since 2018. The two seniors finally punched their own ticket to the CCM dance on Saturday as the Cougars won their 15th consecutive game, 70-56 vs. Jefferson, in the quarterfinal round of the Morris County Tournament played at Randolph High. "It feels good," Platek said. "Growing up watching everyone get to the semis, it's going to be pretty cool to get there...
CHATHAM, NJ
TAPinto.net

Livingston Boys Track and Field Continues to Excel in Winter Season

LIVINGSTON, NJ — The Livingston High School (LHS) boys winter track and field team continues to excel in the weeks leading up to the NJSIAA State Tournament, where they will face the other schools in North 1, Group IV from across the state. In the Super Essex Conference Championship, the Lancers placed second overall. Standout performances were turned in by Ray Oji in the 55-meter high hurdles (HH) (second place); Matt Ho in the 55-meter HH (sixth); Luke Petryna in the 55-meter dash and 200-meter dash (second in both); Chase Kaufman in the 55-meter dash (third); Ricky Romero in the 1600 and...
LIVINGSTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS GIRLS’ BASKETBALL: Phillipsburg girls advance with win over Hackettstown Photo Gallery

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - Phillipsburg High School hosted Hackettstown February 4, 2023 at Thomas Fisher Court. Survive and advance.   That’s the Phillipsburg High School girls’ basketball motto and they’re sticking to it because so far, so good.    P’burg improves to 12-6 on the season with its sixth victory in the last eight games and advances to meet top-seeded Pope John (18-4) next Saturday at Warren Hills in the semifinal round.   Phillipsburg hasn’t reached a county semifinal since beating Newton and losing to Hunterdon Central, 58-44, in the 2015 championship game under Fulmer, who took a sabbatical after that season before returning this season.   “We came out...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS BOYS BASKETBALL: Phillipsburg vs. North Hunterdon Photo Gallery

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - Phillipsburg High School hosted North Hunterdon February 4, 2023 at Thomas Fisher Court.   The Phillipsburg High School boy’s basketball team had a nice spurt in the first quarter of its surprising 49-37 defeat to North Hunterdon in a Hunterdon-Warren-Sussex tournament quarterfinal contest on Saturday afternoon at Thomas Fisher Court. But that would be it for the Stateliners (12-8), who came into the game as the top-seeded team in the tournament. James DeSantos scored 18 points and Ryan Gilhooly 14, including for 3-pointers, for North Hunterdon (10-10), which entered the game as the No. 9 seed.     North Hunterdon (49) Desantos 6 4-8 18,...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
TAPinto.net

Frantantoni and Lopez (Each with 3 Straight Falls), Pipkins and Montalvo lead Bloomfield High Wrestling Team to a Gray Cup Title, and Win Over Nutley, as Bengals Improve to 18-8

BLOOMFIELD, NJ-- Pete Foster was getting his team ready to depart The Pit, in Bloomfield, following his team's effort at the annual Gray Cup.  A 1994 graduate of Bloomfield High, where he excelled for the wrestling team, Foster has done a tremendous job at nearby Verona High now, for over a decade, as that school's head wrestling coach. And any time Foster returns to his alma mater for the annual Gray Cup, it has extra meaning. The Gray Cup is named in memory of Foster's good friend, and high school classmate, Danny Gray, who died from an illness in 2014. A year later,...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Chargers Winter Track and Field Team Compete in NJSIAA Central Jersey Group Two Sectionals

TOMS RIVER, NJ - The Spotswood High School winter track and field athletes traveled down to the Bennett Center in Toms River on Saturday to participate in the NJSIAA Central Jersey Group Two Sectional Championships. The Chargers had athletes competing in multiple events with many turning in a season best performance in their event. Spotswood's highest finisher of the day was Brandon Bandoy. Bandoy competed in the boys 55-meter dash. He finished in seventh place in both the preliminaries and the finals. Bandoy's time in the preliminary race was a 6.90, which was a personal best for him. In the finals,...
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Track & Field: Five SPHS Tigers Advance to Groups with Standout Sectional Performances

TOMS RIVER, NJ - The South Plainfield indoor track team competed at the NJSIAA Central Jersey, Group 2 sectional championships on Saturday at the John Bennett Complex in Toms River. Five Tigers punched their ticket into the Group Championships, which for Group 2, takes place on Feb. 18 back at “The Bubble”. Per the NJSIAA’s regulations, to advance, a contestant must qualify at sectionals within the first six places for each event. All ties for sixth place move on. Logan Betyeman took fourth place in both the 1,600-meter run and the 3,200-meter run. In the 1,600, he ran a 4:27.50, and in...
SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Union Beats West Caldwell Tech, 71-68, in OT

UNION, NJ -- Playing for the fourth time in five days, the Union boys basketball team went overtime to defeat West Caldwell Tech, 71-68, on Saturday. Elijah Blackwell scored 20 points and sank seven of 10 free throws for Union (11-9), which was 22 for 30 overall from the foul line. Riley Flood connected for 19 points for the Farmers, who were playing just 18 hours after completing their game against Cranford Friday evening. Union went 2-2 in its four games this week.
UNION, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Wrestling: New Brunswick Pins Down Win Over Rutgers Prep

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ - The New Brunswick High School boys wrestling team rolled to a 66-15 victory over Rutgers Prep on Friday. Jimmy Guzman Garcia’s pin of Daniel Hristov in 41 seconds at 144 pounds sparked the Zebras (8-13). 113 Hans Cipriano (NB) — Pin 1:22 Justin Storipan (RP) 144 Jimmy Guzman Garcia (NB) — Pin 0:41 Daniel Hristov (RP) 150 Vivaan Rochlani (RP) — Decision 10-3 Darwin Cuadrado (NB) 157 Kevin Garrido (NB) — Pin 2:15 Ryan Bathan (RP) 165 Payce Lamb (RP) — Pin 0:36 William Mendoza (NB)
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS Boys Basketball: Wood-Ridge Rips New Milford, 72-45

NEW MILFORD, NJ – A 21-9 run in the third quarter put the game away and lifted Wood-Ridge to 72-45 victory over New Milford in NJIC basketball action.  The win lifts Wood-Ridge to 8-12 on the season.  New Milford is 8-10 overall. The Blue Devils led 17-16 after the first quarter and took a 38-29 lead into halftime before blowing the game open in the third quarter. Eric Barton led the charge in the third quarter with 11 of his game high 21 points.  Ryan Lagrasta added 16 points while Owen Caprio chipped in 14 and Christian Nario added 11 to the Wood-Ridge offense.  Martin Alpar led New Milford with 13 points. Wood-R+A1:F31idge (8-12) 17 21 21 13 72 New Milford (8-10) 16 13 9 7 45              Wood-Ridge 2PT 3PT FTM PTS   Ryan Lagrasta 5 2 0 16   Ryan George 1 0 1 3   Owen Caprio 0 4 2 14   Eric Barton 8 1 2 21   Jeremiah Arunga 0 0 0 0   Daniel Castro 0 1 0 3   Dante Fabi 0 0 0 0   Jaydin Punt 1 0 0 2   Klejdi Elezaj 1 0 0 2   Lucas Mendoza 0 0 0 0   Christian Nario 1 3 0 11   Totals: 17 11 5 72               New Milfor  2PT 3PT FTM PTS   Dylan Murphy 0 1 0 3   Vincent Arroyo 1 0 0 2   John Giannoulis 0 0 0 0   Martin Alpar 5 1 0 13   Travis Valluzzi 0 0 0 0   Jaiden Ortiz 1 2 0 8   Michael Minaya 0 0 2 2   Amaurys Beato 0 0 1 1   Wilburt Rodriguez 3 0 0 6   Luis Placido 4 0 0 8   Jake Johnson 1 0 0 2    
NEW MILFORD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Doyle Curry, Konevych Each Score a Hat Trick for Chatham Ice Hockey in 10-0 Win vs. Madison; Konevych 22 Goals on Season

MORRIS TOWNSHIP - Doyle Curry collected three goals and three assists and Nikita Konevych contributed three goals and two assists for Chatham in a 10-0 boys ice hockey win vs. Madison on Saturday at Mennen Sports Arena. Konevych, a sophomore defenseman, boosted his season totals to 22 goals and nine assists. Ryan Burke had a goal and an assist for Chatham (11-3-5). Madison is 4-14.  
CHATHAM, NJ
TAPinto.net

Four West Orange High School Football Standouts Sign with D-1 and D-2 Colleges and Universities

WEST ORANGE, NJ - Four West Orange High School football standouts have signed with D-1 and D-2 colleges and universities. The athletes were recognized in a signing ceremony held Feb. 1 in the Library Media Center and attended by Principal Oscar Guerrero, Asst. Superintendent Hayden Moore, Head Football Coach Darnell Grant, Acting Athletic Director Stephan Zichella, friends, families and supporters. Jay Strayker (G, NG) will be attending Stonehill College (D1). He was also recently recognized as a "Steve DiGregorio Young Man of the Year Award" nominee. "I'm proud and relieved and excited to play college sports," he noted. He is still undecided about...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Superintendent Shafer Congratulates Eastside's Bryce Stokes on Reaching 1K Points

PATERSON, NJ - Superintendent of Schools Eileen Shafer congratulated Eastside High School Boys Basketball team’s Bryce Stokes on achieving 1,000 points during the team’s game against the Clifton Mustangs Thursday night. Stokes, a senior who plays guard, reached the milestone during the Ghosts’ home game against the Clifton Mustangs.. Eastside won, 73-51. “I want to congratulate Bryce Stokes on his tremendous achievement of scoring 1,000 points in his high school career. That is something that can only be achieved through consistent hard work, and Bryce has made everyone in the district proud of his example and his achievement,” Shafer said. “I want to thank everyone who has helped Bryce reach 1,000 points, and the Eastside Ghosts achieve a winning 16-2 record this season – Head Coach Marquis Webb, Athletic Supervisor T.J. Hill, and all the parents, guardians, friends, and family who have come out to support the team.”
PATERSON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Girls Basketball: Bayonne Blasts Lincoln, 60-15

BAYONNE, NJ -- The Bayonne girls basketball team outscored Lincoln by 20 points in the first half and went on to a 60-15 victory on Thursday. Kayla Neal scored 11 points for the Bees (19-3), who outscored Lincoln, 21-5, in the second quarter to build a 31-11 lead. Mckenzie Neal finished with 10 points, and Christina Centeno, Giselle Davis and Tatyanna Watson all scored eight points apiece for Bayonne.
BAYONNE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Chatham Senior Sprinter Filip Gache Breaks Own School Record in Winning 55-Meter NJSIAA State Sectional Championship in 6.59

TOMS RIVER, NJ -- His record didn't even last a week.  Chatham senior sprinter Filip Gache broke his own school record in winning the 55-meter dash in 6.59, helping Chatham win the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 2, Group 3 state indoor track & field championship on Saturday at the Bennett Center. Gache had the fastest preliminary time of 6.69 before taking the final (see below). Gache was named the Chatham Wealth Management Athlete of the Week after he broke his own school record last Monday at the Morris County Championships.  
CHATHAM, NJ
TAPinto.net

Nine Hilltopper Student-Athletes Declare Collegiate Destinations

SUMMIT, NJ - Nine Summit High School Class of 2023 student-athletes have declared their collegiate destinations, where each will continue their academic and sporting endeavors. The nine Hilltopper seniors include: Wes Hellings, Baseball - Roanoke College Jack Holmes, Lacrosse - Skidmore College Kealon Knight, Soccer - Houghton University Jake Lowry, Football - University of Chicago Tim McKeever, Football - Hobart College Isis Ovares, Soccer - Seton Hall University Jake Rainero, Lacrosse - Drew University Stephanie Sexton, Basketball - Franklin & Marshall College Devin Tapia, Swimming - University of Lynchburg
SUMMIT, NJ
TAPinto.net

Livingston Girls Track and Field Places Third at Essex County Relays

STATEN ISLAND, NY — The Livingston High School girls track and field team began the championship portion of its season at the Essex County Indoor Relay Championships at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex on Staten Island, where the team earned the third place trophy. First on the track was the shuttle hurdle relay team of Darcy Bialick, Jessica Su, Erica Wang and Allie Nankivell, scoring well for the Lancers and finishing in third place with a time of 39.52. The next event was the distance medley relay consisting of the 1,200, 400, 800 and 1,600 meters. Senior co-captain Sydney Leigh led off running the 1,200-meter leg and...
LIVINGSTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
605K+
Views
ABOUT

TAPinto is a network of more than 90 franchised online local news and digital marketing platforms that provide original local news reporting 24/7 and enable businesses to reach local, engaged readers effectively and affordably.

 http://www.tapinto.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy