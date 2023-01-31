Kenilworth All-Conference Point Guard Out for Basketball Season Due to Injury

KENILWORTH, NJ - Kylie Sheridan, a Kenilworth resident and junior at AAHS who plays on the Brearley Varisty Basketball Team tore her meniscus and ACL in her right leg playing point guard at the Jan 5 game.

Kylie has been out for the rest of the season and is due for intensive surgery tomorrow. She hopefully will be back in form in nine months. A soccer player as well, it is also not certain if she will be able to play for the Bears in the fall. In the meantime Kylie enjoys coaching her 11-year-old sister Val play Rec basketball. She has not missed a game and goes on crutches to sit and coach the girls.

“The Brearley Girls' Basketball team has shown tremendous resilience this season, going through a series of ups and downs” Head Coach Tim Ryan said. “The toughest loss of the season for the Bears has been the injury to All-Conference point guard Kylie Sheridan, who was lost for the season. Kylie has handled this setback with the same grit and fight she brings to the court in every workout, practice and game. Whether she suits up or not, Kylie is a terrific leader for us. She's been especially supportive as a mentor for our young guards, Mackenzie Seifried and Amber Zawacki, who have really stepped up in Kylie's place. As coaches and teammates, we're 100% behind Kylie as she begins her rehab journey, and we're looking forward to being that much better when she returns next season."

