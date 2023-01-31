Read full article on original website
Where to Invest $5,000 for the Next 5 Years
Got $5,000 to spare for a few five-year, set-it-and-forget-it allocations? Regardless of 2022's trials and tribulations, the next half-decade could belong to the tech sector -- and in particular, one niche segment that has been in the headlines a lot lately: artificial intelligence (AI). It's practically a guarantee that you...
Buy Shopify and Block Stock Amid the Tech Rebound for Long-Term Growth?
Today’s episode of Full Court Finance at Zacks dives into the extremely bullish start to 2023 that has sent tech and growth stocks soaring once again. The episode then breaks down two such growth tech stocks, Shopify (SHOP) and Block (SQ), ahead of their earnings results over the next several weeks to see if investors might want to finally buy back into these beaten-down stocks for long-term upside.
Pride Aggregator Cuts Stake in Paycor HCM (PYCR)
Fintel reports that Pride Aggregator has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 112.18MM shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (PYCR). This represents 63.79% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 127.36MM shares and 73.01% of the company, a decrease in shares...
Mark Cuban Invests in Bitcoin Over Gold: What Do Other Experts Think Is the Better Bet?
Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban has long touted the viability of bitcoin, and despite the cryptocurrency’s volatility, he believes it’s a better investment than gold. “If you have gold you’re dumb,” Cuban said on the “Club Random with Bill Maher” podcast. “It’s not a hedge against anything. Gold is a store of value and so is bitcoin. You don’t own the gold bar, and if everything went to hell in a handbasket and you had a gold bar, you know what would happen? Someone would beat […] you or kill you and take your gold bar. It’s useless.”
Time to Buy These 3 Internet -Commerce Stocks?
Among the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) list several internet commerce stocks are standing out with earnings estimate revisions on the rise. With the Internet-Commerce Industry currently in the top 11% of over 250 Zacks Industries here is a look at some of the top-rated stocks in the space to consider buying amid the strong start to 2023.
Stock Market News for Feb 1, 2023
U.S. stock markets closed sharply higher on Tuesday as market participants were assessing the outcome of the Fed’s first FOMC meeting of 2023. Favorable inflation data also boosted investors’ sentiment. All three major stock indexes ended in positive territory. For the month as a whole, these indexes performed impressively finishing in the green.
Praesidium Investment Management Company Cuts Stake in Masonite International (DOOR)
Fintel reports that Praesidium Investment Management Company has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.11MM shares of Masonite International Corp (DOOR). This represents 4.98% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 5, 2022 they reported 1.52MM shares and 6.40% of the company, a decrease...
BlackRock Increases Position in UFP Technologies (UFPT)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.46MM shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (UFPT). This represents 6.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 0.45MM shares and 6.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 2.38% and an increase in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH) Soars 3.6%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
U.S. Physical Therapy USPH shares ended the last trading session 3.6% higher at $103.58. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 25.1% gain over the past four weeks. U.S. Physical Therapy recorded a strong...
MED Dividend Yield Pushes Above 6%
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Wednesday, shares of Medifast Inc (Symbol: MED) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $6.56), with the stock changing hands as low as $108.26 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 6% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Medifast Inc (Symbol: MED) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
BlackRock Increases Position in Nextier Oilfield Solutions (NEX)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.12MM shares of Nextier Oilfield Solutions Inc (NEX). This represents 5.3% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 11.79MM shares and 4.90% of the company, an increase in shares...
Relative Value Partners Group Cuts Stake in Special Opportunities Fund (SPE)
Fintel reports that Relative Value Partners Group has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.76MM shares of Special Opportunities Fund Inc. (SPE). This represents 15.39% of the company. In their previous filing dated August 11, 2022 they reported 1.46MM shares and 62.67% of the company, an...
Insiders Buy the Holdings of EWCO ETF
A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (Symbol: EWCO) shows an impressive 13.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months. Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR), which makes up 4.26% of the Invesco...
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Arbor Realty Trust (ABR)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 14.37MM shares of Arbor Realty Trust Inc (ABR). This represents 8.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 28, 2022 they reported 14.64MM shares and 10.20% of the company, a decrease in shares of 1.79% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
LightShed Partners Initiates Coverage of Meta Platforms (META) with Buy Recommendation
On January 31, 2023, LightShed Partners initiated coverage of Meta Platforms with a Buy recommendation. As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Meta Platforms is $156.99. The forecasts range from a low of $80.80 to a high of $411.60. The average price target represents an increase of 5.38% from its latest reported closing price of $148.97.
Invesco Increases Position in PowerShares DB Energy Fund (DBE)
Fintel reports that Invesco has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.99MM shares of PowerShares DB Energy Fund (DBE). This represents 14.5% of the company. In their previous filing dated November 10, 2022 they reported 0.86MM shares and 10.60% of the company, an increase in shares...
MidWestOne Financial Group (MOFG) Declares $0.24 Dividend
MidWestOne Financial Group said on January 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share ($0.97 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 28, 2023 will receive the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.24 per share. At the current...
Goldman Sachs (GS) Could Be a Great Choice
Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other...
How Do Lawsuits Affect Johnson & Johnson's Stock Price?
The Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) stock price could have some new headwinds ahead of it. Shares of the multinational are down 2.01% over the past five days at the time of writing and down more at an 8.29% loss over the past month. It briefly rallied yesterday along with the broader market as its stock price increased 0.88%.
BlackRock Updates Holdings in First Merchants (FRME)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.13MM shares of First Merchants Corporation (FRME). This represents 6.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 3.96MM shares and 7.30% of the company, an increase in shares of...
