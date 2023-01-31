Read full article on original website
Stevie Nicks Lists Her Top 10 Favorite Songs Of All Time
What music do the musical artists listen to? The beautiful thing about the medium is what a collaborative effort it is, with each new release contributing to the great well of inspiration and evolution. So even for icons like Stevie Nicks, picking 10 of the most beloved songs can result in a diverse list.
Taylor Swift released a new music video for 'Lavender Haze,' which she described as a 'sultry sleepless '70s fever dream'
"Lavender Haze" is the opening track on Swift's latest album "Midnights." The self-directed music video costars trans model Laith Ashley.
Bustle
Taylor Swift May Miss The 2023 Grammys For Reasons Fans Know “All Too Well”
For Taylor Swift, the 2023 Grammys could be considered a relatively quiet award show. During the 2023 eligibility period, the singer only released Red (Taylor’s Version), the re-recording of her 2012 album Red which was already Grammy-nominated for Album of the Year. But that didn’t stop her from still landing an impressive four nominations, including Song of the Year for “All Too Well (10-Minute Version),” making fans wonder if Swift will be attending or perhaps even performing on Music’s Biggest Night, which will take place on Feb. 5.
13 Years Ago: Taylor Swift Sets a Record With Grammys Album of the Year Win
Thirteen years ago today (Jan. 31, 2010), Taylor Swift made musical history: It was on that date the then-20-year-old became the youngest country artist, and, at the time, the youngest act of any genre, to ever win Album of the Year at the Grammy Awards. Swift received the honor for...
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
What Religion is Carrie Underwood? The Singer’s Faith Comes Through in Her Songs
Carrie Underwood is a famous country singer-songwriter, and her Christian faith inspires some of her most popular music.
Miranda Lambert On Writing “Over You” With Blake Shelton About His Late Brother: “I’m Glad We Shared That Song… To Have That Together”
Miranda Lambert and ex-husband Blake Shelton have had their fair share of negative press when it comes to their relationship. But in the past year, Miranda opened up about a beautiful moment they shared together writing a song about the loss of Blake’s late brother, Richie, who passed unexpectedly in a car accident in 1990 when Blake was just a teenager.
tvinsider.com
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Call Jake DeArruda ‘Most Annoying Contestant Ever’
It’s good news for comedian Hasan Minhaj, as Jeopardy! viewers appear to have found a new candidate for the “most annoying contestant ever.”. Delivery dispatcher Jake DeArruda is the contestant in question, as some fans have deemed him “unwatchable.” The Ludlow, Vermont native has been on a roll since knocking Troy Meyer off the winner’s podium last week and, as of Tuesday (January 31), has won three games in a row.
Top 10 Songs of 1978
Rock 'n' roll wasn't totally dead in 1978. It just seemed that way as it swatted away incoming assaults by punk, disco and the always-pesky pop music. The year's best albums faced some of these changes by adapting to them. Likewise, the Top 10 Songs of 1978 incorporated some new sounds to stay relevant, bolstering their classic-rock sway with some disco bounce and punk fury. It wasn't always an easy mix, but they kept rock 'n' roll alive.
Bruce Springsteen Kicks Off 2023 Tour: Video, Pictures, Set List
Bruce Springsteen launched his 2023 tour tonight in Tampa, Fla., marking his first live performance with the E Street Band in close to six years. “Good evening, Tampa!” he declared as he stepped on stage, greeted by thunderous applause from the fans in attendance. From there, Springsteen jumped straight into opening song “No Surrender,” the side two opener from 1984's Born in the U.S.A.
Elle King settles in Nashville as a mom and country singer
Singer Elle King has never fit neatly into any one box. Her early years were split between Ohio, New York City and Los Angeles and her rock music was always banjo-based, with elements of bluegrass, rockabilly and country pulling at the seams. Now raising her young son in Nashville, King is releasing her third album — a country album through a country music label — that is fully connecting all the colorful threads of her life. It releases Friday.“Now as a resident and living here, Nashville and country music unfolds more and more layers for me,” said King during...
thesource.com
Missy Elliott Becomes First Female Hip-Hop Artist Nominated for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has announced the 2023 nominees. Included is Hip-Hop royalty in Missy Elliott. Joining Missy as nominees are A Tribe Called Quest, Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Iron Maiden, Joy Divison/New Order, Cyndi Lauper, George Michael, Willie Nelson, Rage Against the Machine, The Spinners, The White Stripes, and Warren Zevon.
hypebeast.com
Harry Styles To Perform at 2023 Grammy Awards
Harry Styles will perform at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 5. The performance was officially announced on Sunday evening, during the AFC Championship game on CBS. Styles will appear on the Recording Academy’s stage alongside previously-announced acts, including Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Brandi Carlile, Mary J. Blige, Kim Petras, Sam Smith, Luke Combs and Steve Lacy.
iheart.com
Watch Lauren Alaina's Stunning Acoustic Cover Of Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers'
Lauren Alaina posted her stunning rendition of Miley Cyrus’ latest smash-hit single on her social media channels on Monday (January 30). The “Road Less Traveled” artist danced as she delivered an acoustic cover of “Flowers,” which she sang while warming up backstage at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee.
Grammy Voters Reveal Secret Ballots: Why Industry Pros Did or Didn’t Go for Beyoncé, Harry Styles, Adele, Lizzo and Other Front-Runners
Do Grammy voters go with their heads or their hearts? Do they pick by personal preference or strategically? Do they even know who the nominees are? To get inside the voting body’s mind, Variety spoke with five industry figures, on the condition of anonymity, to find out how Recording Academy members really made their decisions about the contenders in the top four categories this year. Voter 1: A music manager who has been a Grammy voter for 15-plus years Record of the year: “I picked Steve Lacy’s ‘Bad Habit’ for both record and song. It’s pop music that doesn’t sound like any other pop music —...
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Issues New Statement Defining What Rock Music Means
Cleveland's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has revised its mission statement to be more interpretive of the concept of rock music, according to a new report from Vulture. The move comes ahead of the Rock Hall's next class of nominees to be announced this week. But is it the institution's answer to pushback regarding country and hip-hop artists recently being inducted in the Rock Hall?
Willie Nelson, Missy Elliott, Cyndi Lauper and Iron Maiden, Among 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Nominees
Sheryl Crow, Willie Nelson, Missy Elliott, Kate Bush, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, Cyndi Lauper, George Michael, Rage Against The Machine, Soundgarden, The Spinners, A Tribe Called Quest, The White Stripes, and Warren Zevon are the 14 nominees for induction into the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Nominees were revealed on Feb. 1 by Rock & Roll Hall of Fame CEO Greg Harris.
Carrie Underwood Says A Rock Album Isn’t Out Of The Question: “You Never Really Know With Me… I Have An Affinity For Rock And Metal”
I would be SO here for a Carrie Underwood rock album. She’s about to head out on the road for the second leg of her Denim & Rhinestones tour, and recently spoke to Audacy about life on tour, the holiday’s, and what’s coming for her in 2023. And as it turns out, Carrie says she wouldn’t be opposed to making a rock album, which honestly wouldn’t be as surprising as it sounds, seeing as Carrie’s a BIG rock and metal […] The post Carrie Underwood Says A Rock Album Isn’t Out Of The Question: “You Never Really Know With Me… I Have An Affinity For Rock And Metal” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Elle King's 'Come Get Your Wife': A Song-By-Song Guide to the Singer's Debut Country Record
Elle King is making her official introduction to country fans with her debut country album, Come Get Your Wife, released on Friday, Jan. 27. Although the project marks her first full album in the genre, the relative country newcomer sounds perfectly at home singing songs that showcase her unique style.
Daily Targum
Impact of 'Breaking Bad' remains strong in 2023
On January 20, 2008, the first episode of the now-acclaimed TV show "Breaking Bad" aired on AMC. Starring Bryan Cranston as Walter White and Aaron Paul as Jesse Pinkman, the "Pilot" episode was met with immediate critical and commercial success, with the show spanning five seasons over the next four years.
