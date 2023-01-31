Read full article on original website
CoinTelegraph
Nifty News: Bitcoin NFTs cause spicy fees, Mastercard exec tokenizes resignation letter and more
The Bitcoin (BTC)-native Ordinals protocol is taking up record-breaking space on the blockchain and in the process is hiking the transaction fees on the network. The divisive newly launched protocol allows for nonfungible token (NFT)-esque assets on the Bitcoin mainnet by inscribing satoshis with content. So far, inscriptions have included...
bitcoinist.com
California DMV Puts Car Titles On Tezos (XTZ) Blockchain, Algorand (ALGO) To Support The Bank And Insurance Guarantees Platform In Italy, While Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Shines Bright With The Launch Of Its New Solution
Cryptocurrencies are expanding their utility and features to boost relevancy. Tezos (XTZ) and Algorand (ALGO) recently stepped up to join real-world businesses to serve unique use cases. However, experts say that Snowfall Protocol (SNW) can easily surpass these crypto assets with its innovative solutions. Tezos (XTZ) collaborates with a motor...
cryptoslate.com
Squid brings native cross-chain swaps to 25 blockchains
Squid, a cross-chain routing protocol powered by Axelar, has closed a $3.5 million seed round to build native-to-native cross-chain token swaps. The protocol will allow developers on 25 chains to swap tokens across blockchains natively. Axelar, the blockchain messaging network, supported the raise as a “strategic investment.”. A Squid...
A millennial founder who sold her company to JP Morgan for $175 million allegedly paid a college professor $18K to fabricate 4 million accounts. Their email exchange is a doozy
Activists hold signs as they attend a Student Loan Forgiveness rally on Pennsylvania Avenue and 17th street near the White House on April 27, 2022 in Washington, DC. A fintech startup bought by JP Morgan Chase for millions may have been built on a bed of lies, according to a new lawsuit filed by JP Morgan. And if the investment bank is to be believed, it all went wrong with an $18,000 check to a New York City-area data science professor.
msn.com
Mark Cuban just told Bill Maher that buying gold is ‘dumb as f---’ — and wants bitcoin to keep plunging so he can buy more. Here are 3 simple ways to gain crypto exposure
Bitcoin plunged nearly 65% in 2022. But one billionaire investor still likes the world’s largest cryptocurrency: Mark Cuban. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. “I want Bitcoin...
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP Whales Abruptly Move Over $116,000,000 Worth of Crypto Assets Over the Weekend
Deep-pocketed Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP holders were active over this weekend, mysteriously shuffling crypto assets worth tens of millions of dollars. First reported by blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, on-chain data shows that a crypto whale transferred 3.35 trillion SHIB tokens between two wallets of unknown origins. At the...
Microsoft bets big on ChatGPT creator OpenAI with new investment
Ending weeks of speculation about possible investment from Microsoft, Open AI has confirmed that the Bill Gates co-founded company has entered into a 'multi-year, multi-billion dollar' agreement to extend its partnership, a press release said. The financial details of the transaction remain under wraps. With this new investment, OpenAI will...
‘Disneyland is over’: ‘The Black Swan’ author says the easy money era is over and compares Bitcoin to a ‘tumor’
Nassim Nicholas Taleb, who wrote "The Black Swan," said it will be many years before market conditions normalize and stock valuations bottom out.
dailyhodl.com
Here’s the Next Ethereum-Level Opportunity for Crypto Traders, According to Investor Who Called Bitcoin Reversal
A veteran trader in the crypto space thinks one layer-1 blockchain project offers a similar opportunity to what Ethereum (ETH) did four or five years ago. In a new interview with Bankless, Chris Burniske, a partner at the venture capital firm Placeholder, argues that Solana (SOL) is currently undervalued and has ETH-like potential as an investment.
Coinbase Shuts Down in Japan
Market conditions prompted it to halt operations and conduct a complete review of its Japanese outfit.
ambcrypto.com
Twitter: Elon Musk reportedly plans to build crypto functionality to payments service
Elon Musk’s Twitter plans on bringing payment services that could add support to crypto. Dogecoin registered a rise in its value following the report. Dogecoin (DOGE), Elon Musk’s go-t0 cryptocurrency, has seen a rise in its value over developments happening at Twitter. According to a report by Financial Times, Twitter has been designing software to bring in payments service on the platform. And, this platform could extend support to crypto.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Whales Move Over $317,000,000 in Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP and Polygon – Here’s Where It’s Headed
Deep-pocketed crypto investors are suddenly moving hundreds of million worth of crypto assets, including the top two leading digital assets by market cap, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). New data from the whale-watching platform Whale Alert finds that crypto whales have moved $317 million worth of BTC, ETH, Polygon (MATIC),...
bitpinas.com
MATIC Trader Turns $80K Into $4 Million as Polygon Ends Month Up 50%
Although the bear market is still undoubtedly ongoing even in 2023, it is undeniable that cryptocurrencies in the first month of the year are going well. Polygon’s native token, MATIC, definitely came out as one of the leading winners as it ended January with a 45.6% increase vs. the previous 30 days.
usethebitcoin.com
Bitcoin Surges Above $24,000 Hitting New 6-month High
Bitcoin (BTC) reaches a new 6-month high as the virtual currency hits $24,000. BTC, the largest cryptocurrency in the world, continues to move higher as it has already expanded by almost 50% in just a few months. The question is whether the current bull market will continue in the near future and if Bitcoin will hit $30,000.
cryptopotato.com
JPMorgan Survey Paints Mixed Picture for Crypto Sentiment in 2023
A recent survey by banking giant JPMorgan has sent mixed messages regarding the attitude towards crypto assets from institutional traders. In its latest e-trading trends survey of 835 institutional traders, investment bank JPMorgan attempted to gauge market sentiment for the coming year. However, the findings appear very conflicted, especially concerning...
u.today
Cardano's (ADA) Ouroboros Upgrade Will Change Ethereum-Killer Narrative, Here's How
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
cryptogazette.com
Crypto Adoption Boom: Institutional Money Flow Into Bitcoin At Highest Rates
According to the latest reports, it seems that institutional money is flowing into Bitcoin at record rates these days. Check out the latest reports that highlight the massive crypto adoption boom. Institutions pour money into BTC. The BTC mass adoption seems to be going amazingly these days. Digital assets manager...
astaga.com
Whales Move 500K Ethereum (ETH) Ahead Of US Fed Rate Hike, What’s Next?
Whales have turn out to be lively forward of the U.S. Federal Reserve charge hike determination. Regardless of Ethereum value sideways motion, whales have moved almost 500K ETH within the final 2 days. Whales shifting huge quantities of Ethereum (ETH) through the FOMC assembly is a purpose to fret as...
cryptogazette.com
Bitcoin’s Finale Rally Is Around The Corner, Crypto Analyst Says
It’s been just revealed that the finale rally for Bitcoin is around the corner, and we should be watching the crypto market these days, according to the latest reports of an important analyst. Check out the latest details below. Bitcoin new price prediction is here. At the moment of...
Crypto is now toxic on Wall Street and an overwhelming majority of traders refuse to touch it this year, according to a JPMorgan survey
Crypto tokens may have finally lost their shine on Wall Street, despite signs of strength to start the year in big-cap tokens like bitcoin and ether. But despite the recent strength, 72% of traders say they don't have any plans to trade crypto or digital assets in 2023, according to a survey from JPMorgan. That's compared to about a quarter of traders who said that a year ago.
