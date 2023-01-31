ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

bitcoinist.com

California DMV Puts Car Titles On Tezos (XTZ) Blockchain, Algorand (ALGO) To Support The Bank And Insurance Guarantees Platform In Italy, While Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Shines Bright With The Launch Of Its New Solution

Cryptocurrencies are expanding their utility and features to boost relevancy. Tezos (XTZ) and Algorand (ALGO) recently stepped up to join real-world businesses to serve unique use cases. However, experts say that Snowfall Protocol (SNW) can easily surpass these crypto assets with its innovative solutions. Tezos (XTZ) collaborates with a motor...
cryptoslate.com

Squid brings native cross-chain swaps to 25 blockchains

Squid, a cross-chain routing protocol powered by Axelar, has closed a $3.5 million seed round to build native-to-native cross-chain token swaps. The protocol will allow developers on 25 chains to swap tokens across blockchains natively. Axelar, the blockchain messaging network, supported the raise as a “strategic investment.”. A Squid...
Fortune

A millennial founder who sold her company to JP Morgan for $175 million allegedly paid a college professor $18K to fabricate 4 million accounts. Their email exchange is a doozy

Activists hold signs as they attend a Student Loan Forgiveness rally on Pennsylvania Avenue and 17th street near the White House on April 27, 2022 in Washington, DC. A fintech startup bought by JP Morgan Chase for millions may have been built on a bed of lies, according to a new lawsuit filed by JP Morgan. And if the investment bank is to be believed, it all went wrong with an $18,000 check to a New York City-area data science professor.
msn.com

Mark Cuban just told Bill Maher that buying gold is ‘dumb as f---’ — and wants bitcoin to keep plunging so he can buy more. Here are 3 simple ways to gain crypto exposure

Bitcoin plunged nearly 65% in 2022. But one billionaire investor still likes the world’s largest cryptocurrency: Mark Cuban. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. “I want Bitcoin...
Interesting Engineering

Microsoft bets big on ChatGPT creator OpenAI with new investment

Ending weeks of speculation about possible investment from Microsoft, Open AI has confirmed that the Bill Gates co-founded company has entered into a 'multi-year, multi-billion dollar' agreement to extend its partnership, a press release said. The financial details of the transaction remain under wraps. With this new investment, OpenAI will...
dailyhodl.com

Here’s the Next Ethereum-Level Opportunity for Crypto Traders, According to Investor Who Called Bitcoin Reversal

A veteran trader in the crypto space thinks one layer-1 blockchain project offers a similar opportunity to what Ethereum (ETH) did four or five years ago. In a new interview with Bankless, Chris Burniske, a partner at the venture capital firm Placeholder, argues that Solana (SOL) is currently undervalued and has ETH-like potential as an investment.
ambcrypto.com

Twitter: Elon Musk reportedly plans to build crypto functionality to payments service

Elon Musk’s Twitter plans on bringing payment services that could add support to crypto. Dogecoin registered a rise in its value following the report. Dogecoin (DOGE), Elon Musk’s go-t0 cryptocurrency, has seen a rise in its value over developments happening at Twitter. According to a report by Financial Times, Twitter has been designing software to bring in payments service on the platform. And, this platform could extend support to crypto.
bitpinas.com

MATIC Trader Turns $80K Into $4 Million as Polygon Ends Month Up 50%

Although the bear market is still undoubtedly ongoing even in 2023, it is undeniable that cryptocurrencies in the first month of the year are going well. Polygon’s native token, MATIC, definitely came out as one of the leading winners as it ended January with a 45.6% increase vs. the previous 30 days.
usethebitcoin.com

Bitcoin Surges Above $24,000 Hitting New 6-month High

Bitcoin (BTC) reaches a new 6-month high as the virtual currency hits $24,000. BTC, the largest cryptocurrency in the world, continues to move higher as it has already expanded by almost 50% in just a few months. The question is whether the current bull market will continue in the near future and if Bitcoin will hit $30,000.
cryptopotato.com

JPMorgan Survey Paints Mixed Picture for Crypto Sentiment in 2023

A recent survey by banking giant JPMorgan has sent mixed messages regarding the attitude towards crypto assets from institutional traders. In its latest e-trading trends survey of 835 institutional traders, investment bank JPMorgan attempted to gauge market sentiment for the coming year. However, the findings appear very conflicted, especially concerning...
u.today

Cardano's (ADA) Ouroboros Upgrade Will Change Ethereum-Killer Narrative, Here's How

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
cryptogazette.com

Crypto Adoption Boom: Institutional Money Flow Into Bitcoin At Highest Rates

According to the latest reports, it seems that institutional money is flowing into Bitcoin at record rates these days. Check out the latest reports that highlight the massive crypto adoption boom. Institutions pour money into BTC. The BTC mass adoption seems to be going amazingly these days. Digital assets manager...
astaga.com

Whales Move 500K Ethereum (ETH) Ahead Of US Fed Rate Hike, What’s Next?

Whales have turn out to be lively forward of the U.S. Federal Reserve charge hike determination. Regardless of Ethereum value sideways motion, whales have moved almost 500K ETH within the final 2 days. Whales shifting huge quantities of Ethereum (ETH) through the FOMC assembly is a purpose to fret as...
cryptogazette.com

Bitcoin’s Finale Rally Is Around The Corner, Crypto Analyst Says

It’s been just revealed that the finale rally for Bitcoin is around the corner, and we should be watching the crypto market these days, according to the latest reports of an important analyst. Check out the latest details below. Bitcoin new price prediction is here. At the moment of...
Markets Insider

Crypto is now toxic on Wall Street and an overwhelming majority of traders refuse to touch it this year, according to a JPMorgan survey

Crypto tokens may have finally lost their shine on Wall Street, despite signs of strength to start the year in big-cap tokens like bitcoin and ether. But despite the recent strength, 72% of traders say they don't have any plans to trade crypto or digital assets in 2023, according to a survey from JPMorgan. That's compared to about a quarter of traders who said that a year ago.

