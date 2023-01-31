When it’s time for school, Brittany Taylor’s kids can’t hop on the bus. They have to walk. On a chilly morning in January, she bundles her kids up in thick coats, hats and gloves before they start their walk on Birmingham’s east side. Her kids Brandon and Kaleb are 10 and 6, respectively. Brandon, a 4th grader, says he looks forward to P.E. It motivates him as he braves the 35-degree weather, which might as well be glacial in Alabama.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO