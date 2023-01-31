Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alabama Groundhogs, Hornet's Nests, and Wooly Bears, Oh My! We're Off To Predict The Weather!April KillianAlabama State
Gentrification in Birmingham: The impact of urban renewal on low-income communitiesEdy ZooBirmingham, AL
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Do You Have Any Chickens? 2 Reasons I Need Chickens Now, Share Your ThoughtsThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Time for Some Fun! Events Happening In Birmingham and Surrounding Areas From January 23, 2023 until February 4, 2023The World Around Jae and BeyondBirmingham, AL
Related
Bham Now
New entertainment venue coming to former The Hive site in Five Points South
Urban Parc, a dining and entertainment venue, is moving into the former site of The Hive (1006 20th St. South) in the heart of the Five Points South Entertainment District. On January 31st, the Birmingham City Council approved Urban Parc’s liquor license, clearing a major hurdle for the establishment.
Black family claims their land, well was stolen by Alabama officials decades ago
A family in Huntsville says 10 acres of property near UAH was stolen from them in the 1950s.
waste360.com
Birmingham Residents Deal with Illegal Dumping
Residents in Birmingham, Ala. are reaching out to city officials for what they say is an ongoing illegal dumping issue. They say their street has been a hotspot for years. The city has four locations for dumping, but residents say its not enough. Read the entire article here.
Bham Now
Alpha Charlie Grill, Giuseppe’s Cafe, Birmingham Breadworks earn 95+ food service scores in January
Several Birmingham-area restaurants—including Alpha Charlie Grill near the airport, Guiseppe’s at UAB and Mr. Chen’s Authentic Chinese Restaurant in Homewood —received 95 and above on their food service scores this past January. Since 2018, Bham Now has reported the Jefferson County Department of Health restaurant food...
ABC 33/40 News
Birmingham woman celebrates turning 103 years old
BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WBMA) — A Birmingham woman celebrated her 103rd birthday over the weekend. Catherine Fail Wilson is the sister of civil rights activist Mamie Brown Mason. She celebrated with a party with friends and family Sunday, Jan. 29.
birminghamtimes.com
The Business of Shelley Stewart: ‘Sign Checks on The Front, Not The Back’
Radio legend Dr. Shelley Stewart said he’s always “worked toward being able to sign the check on the front rather than the back.”. By the late-1960s and early-1970s, Stewart had his sights set on radio sales, management, and station ownership. Back then, however, all of the salesmen in the South—even at Black-oriented stations—were white. Stewart’s requests to become a salesman at WENN-AM, where he worked in the 1960s, were denied or ignored.
tourcounsel.com
Century Plaza | Shopping mall in Birmingham, Alabama
Century Plaza was an enclosed shopping mall in Birmingham, Alabama, United States. Opened in 1975, the mall originally included four anchor stores and more than one hundred tenants, but lost three of those anchors (JCPenney, Belk and Rich's-Macy's) in the mid-2000s. In May 2009, the mall was completely closed as...
Midwest taco chain coming to Birmingham, Huntsville
A midwestern taco chain is expanding into six states, with two restaurants slated for Alabama. Condado Tacos, offering a menu of tacos, bowls, nachos, and margaritas, will open locations in the Huntsville and Birmingham areas as it branches into new markets in the South. The restaurant is expected to open...
Woodfin announces plans for surplus funding in Birmingham, including CrossPlex Family Fun Center
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Tuesday, the Birmingham City Council voted unanimously to approve a surplus funds plan, raising money for several projects. Mayor Randall Woodfin announced a surplus budget of about $80 million from the 2022 fiscal year. Woodfin said extra money will be reinvested into area neighborhoods, employees and facilities, including a CrossPlex […]
wbrc.com
Local professionals hosting Black Male Summit
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Encouraging Black men in Birmingham to cooperate with and learn from each other is one of the goals of this weekend’s Black Male Summit. Darrell Forte, host of the “He Talks” podcast, and Dr. Brandon Brown, founder of The Leadership One Stop, are putting together a day of discussion focused on helping Black men navigate the obstacles they face. The paid, both of whom work at UAB, say the speakers will include Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr.
Bham Now
NOW HIRING: See why employees love working at Kroger Delivery in Birmingham
In mid-2022, Kroger Delivery began making grocery deliveries in the greater Birmingham area through their new distribution hub in Homewood. With fast delivery, kind faces and affordable prices on fresh, high-quality products, Kroger Delivery has already made a great impression in The Magic City. We spoke with Morgan Dale, a...
Bham Now
NEW: SMOKE Bistro coming to The Pizitz Food Hall
A new smokehouse restaurant is coming to The Pizitz Food Hall, spearheaded by award-winning Birmingham restauranteur Chef Raquel Ervin. Keep reading to learn more about SMOKE Bistro and their mouthwatering menu!. Coming to The Pizitz Food Hall. SMOKE: Website | Facebook | Instagram. Location: The Pizitz Food Hall, 1821 2nd...
Kevin Croom is Making Black History by Assisting Youth in West Alabama to Get Into College
Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
Some kids in Birmingham dodge trains and cars walking to school. More buses could help.
When it’s time for school, Brittany Taylor’s kids can’t hop on the bus. They have to walk. On a chilly morning in January, she bundles her kids up in thick coats, hats and gloves before they start their walk on Birmingham’s east side. Her kids Brandon and Kaleb are 10 and 6, respectively. Brandon, a 4th grader, says he looks forward to P.E. It motivates him as he braves the 35-degree weather, which might as well be glacial in Alabama.
wbrc.com
New bowling and entertainment center coming to Hoover
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Folks in Hoover could be getting a new bowling and entertainment center. Discussions are happening now to possibly bring in 810 Billiards and Bowling to the old Whole Foods on Highway 31. This could be the first 810 Billiards & Bowling location in the state of Alabama.
ABC 33/40 News
City of Birmingham suing church developer to return land and money over incomplete project
The City of Birmingham has filed a complaint in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County against a church developer, for land and money back, after it alleges the agreement made back in 2014 wasn't held up. According to court documents, the defendants are listed as Fifth Episcopal District Development Inc.,...
Bargain Town closes Bessemer store, the final location in once booming chain
Before Family Dollar and Dollar General, there was Bargain Town and its well-known jingle that was a soundtrack for area customers. Lynn Pruitt, of Northside Bessemer, admitted he couldn’t quite remember the jingle that was so familiar in the heyday of his favorite store. For family clothingBiggest values abound,At...
UA Board of Trustees Honor Senator With $100 Million Endowment, New Shelby Institute
The University of Alabama will honor the legendary career of former US Senator Richard Shelby with a new $100 million endowment for STEM faculty and the creation of a learning center in his name. Both measures were approved Friday morning by the UA System Board of Trustees, who met in...
wbrc.com
UAB medical students create ‘Compassion Closet’ to ensure patients are ‘discharged with dignity’
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s an issue you may not have been aware of unless you’ve been in the situation, but it’s something that happens all the time. We’re talking about patients leaving the hospital without fresh, clean clothing. But a group of UAB medical students...
hooversun.com
Bids and Bites moves to different Hoover venue
After several years at the Hoover Country Club, the annual Bids and Bites fundraiser for Vestavia Hills Elementary West is moving to the Park Crest event facility. The 18th iteration of the fundraiser is set for Feb. 3 from 6 to 9 p.m., said Erin Lambert, an auction chairwoman at the event. The event includes a silent auction, with sales benefiting the school.
Comments / 0