waste360.com

Birmingham Residents Deal with Illegal Dumping

Residents in Birmingham, Ala. are reaching out to city officials for what they say is an ongoing illegal dumping issue. They say their street has been a hotspot for years. The city has four locations for dumping, but residents say its not enough. Read the entire article here.
ABC 33/40 News

Birmingham woman celebrates turning 103 years old

BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WBMA) — A Birmingham woman celebrated her 103rd birthday over the weekend. Catherine Fail Wilson is the sister of civil rights activist Mamie Brown Mason. She celebrated with a party with friends and family Sunday, Jan. 29.
birminghamtimes.com

The Business of Shelley Stewart: ‘Sign Checks on The Front, Not The Back’

Radio legend Dr. Shelley Stewart said he’s always “worked toward being able to sign the check on the front rather than the back.”. By the late-1960s and early-1970s, Stewart had his sights set on radio sales, management, and station ownership. Back then, however, all of the salesmen in the South—even at Black-oriented stations—were white. Stewart’s requests to become a salesman at WENN-AM, where he worked in the 1960s, were denied or ignored.
tourcounsel.com

Century Plaza | Shopping mall in Birmingham, Alabama

Century Plaza was an enclosed shopping mall in Birmingham, Alabama, United States. Opened in 1975, the mall originally included four anchor stores and more than one hundred tenants, but lost three of those anchors (JCPenney, Belk and Rich's-Macy's) in the mid-2000s. In May 2009, the mall was completely closed as...
AL.com

Midwest taco chain coming to Birmingham, Huntsville

A midwestern taco chain is expanding into six states, with two restaurants slated for Alabama. Condado Tacos, offering a menu of tacos, bowls, nachos, and margaritas, will open locations in the Huntsville and Birmingham areas as it branches into new markets in the South. The restaurant is expected to open...
CBS 42

Woodfin announces plans for surplus funding in Birmingham, including CrossPlex Family Fun Center

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Tuesday, the Birmingham City Council voted unanimously to approve a surplus funds plan, raising money for several projects. Mayor Randall Woodfin announced a surplus budget of about $80 million from the 2022 fiscal year. Woodfin said extra money will be reinvested into area neighborhoods, employees and facilities, including a CrossPlex […]
wbrc.com

Local professionals hosting Black Male Summit

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Encouraging Black men in Birmingham to cooperate with and learn from each other is one of the goals of this weekend’s Black Male Summit. Darrell Forte, host of the “He Talks” podcast, and Dr. Brandon Brown, founder of The Leadership One Stop, are putting together a day of discussion focused on helping Black men navigate the obstacles they face. The paid, both of whom work at UAB, say the speakers will include Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr.
Bham Now

NOW HIRING: See why employees love working at Kroger Delivery in Birmingham

In mid-2022, Kroger Delivery began making grocery deliveries in the greater Birmingham area through their new distribution hub in Homewood. With fast delivery, kind faces and affordable prices on fresh, high-quality products, Kroger Delivery has already made a great impression in The Magic City. We spoke with Morgan Dale, a...
Bham Now

NEW: SMOKE Bistro coming to The Pizitz Food Hall

A new smokehouse restaurant is coming to The Pizitz Food Hall, spearheaded by award-winning Birmingham restauranteur Chef Raquel Ervin. Keep reading to learn more about SMOKE Bistro and their mouthwatering menu!. Coming to The Pizitz Food Hall. SMOKE: Website | Facebook | Instagram. Location: The Pizitz Food Hall, 1821 2nd...
Tuscaloosa Thread

Kevin Croom is Making Black History by Assisting Youth in West Alabama to Get Into College

Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

Some kids in Birmingham dodge trains and cars walking to school. More buses could help.

When it’s time for school, Brittany Taylor’s kids can’t hop on the bus. They have to walk. On a chilly morning in January, she bundles her kids up in thick coats, hats and gloves before they start their walk on Birmingham’s east side. Her kids Brandon and Kaleb are 10 and 6, respectively. Brandon, a 4th grader, says he looks forward to P.E. It motivates him as he braves the 35-degree weather, which might as well be glacial in Alabama.
wbrc.com

New bowling and entertainment center coming to Hoover

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Folks in Hoover could be getting a new bowling and entertainment center. Discussions are happening now to possibly bring in 810 Billiards and Bowling to the old Whole Foods on Highway 31. This could be the first 810 Billiards & Bowling location in the state of Alabama.
hooversun.com

Bids and Bites moves to different Hoover venue

After several years at the Hoover Country Club, the annual Bids and Bites fundraiser for Vestavia Hills Elementary West is moving to the Park Crest event facility. The 18th iteration of the fundraiser is set for Feb. 3 from 6 to 9 p.m., said Erin Lambert, an auction chairwoman at the event. The event includes a silent auction, with sales benefiting the school.
