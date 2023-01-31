ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Vanderbilt Hustler

Vanderbilt gets back on track with home win over Ole Miss, 74-71

After suffering a historically bad 101-44 blowout at the hands of the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide, the Commodores (10-12, 3-6 SEC) looked to right the ship with a Memorial Gym matinee against Ole Miss (9-13, 1-8 SEC). Vanderbilt did so, outlasting the Rebels 74-71 on Saturday afternoon. Vanderbilt struck...
NASHVILLE, TN

