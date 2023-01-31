Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major AnnouncementsOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
California witness photographs pulsing object that looked like linked blocksRoger MarshPasadena, CA
Rest in Peace, Annie WerschingVanessa TaverasLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
'Yellowstone' Star Cole Hauser and Wife Cynthia Look Stunning at 2023 Golden Globes
Cole Hauser and wife Cynthia hit the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet in style. The stunning couple, who've been married since 2006, looked effortlessly chic in black as they represented Hauser's hit western series at the award ceremony held at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Hauser and...
Snubbed by Oscars! Viola Davis, Taylor Swift shut out of 2023 Academy Awards nominations
Oscar nominations are here, but Eddie Redmayne, Brad Pitt, Danielle Deadwyler and Adam Sandler are just a few of the stars who shockingly missed out.
Why Andrea Riseborough's Oscar nomination is so controversial
The biggest surprise of the 2023 Oscar nominations, Andrea Riseborough's Best Actress nod, has sparked controversy within the Academy and raised questions of whether campaign rules were violated. Could the actress' nomination actually be revoked as a result? Here's what you need to know: What's with all the hubbub over Andrea Riseborough's Oscar nomination? Leading up to this year's Oscar nominations, Andrea Riseborough didn't appear to have any chance of earning a Best Actress nod. She played an alcoholic in the fairly obscure indie movie To Leslie, which grossed less than $30,000 in theaters, and she wasn't nominated at any of the...
Hollywood in ferment after Andrea Riseborough is shortlisted ahead of two black actresses
Instead of being able to bask in her remarkable success, Andrea Riseborough has been thrust centre stage in America's increasingly bitter debate over race.
Brendan Fraser Loses Golden Globe for ‘The Whale’ After Protesting Event
Brendan Fraser lost at the Golden Globes on Tuesday night for his performance in The Whale. The actor was up for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association award for Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture, but was beaten out for the trophy by Elvis star Austin Butler. Fraser famously declined to attend the event after he accused the organization’s former president Philip Berk of groping him in 2003. “I cannot believe I’m here right now. I just want to thank the Hollywood Foreign Press for this honor. I want to also say to my fellow nominees: you have turned in...
Golden Globes COVID Spread Continues With Jamie Lee Curtis, Colin Farrell, And Brendan Gleeson
It seems that this year's award season is not going quite as planned. On January 10, 2023, the 80th Golden Globe Awards took place to celebrate the best of film and television from the previous year. After last year's less-than-stellar show that saw the Golden Globes go for a hybrid style of part Zoom and part in-person presentation, this year's event brought things back to a more traditional and welcome manner. The prestigious ceremony saw some pretty major events take place, from Ke Huy Quan's wholesome best supporting actor win for "Everything Everywhere All At Once" to Eddie Murphy's Cecil B. DeMille Award win and subsequent speech that referenced another notable award ceremony moment.
Salma Hayek Walked the Golden Globes Red Carpet in a Sheer Corset Gown
Leave it to Salma Hayek to bring the glitz and glamour to the 2023 Golden Globe Awards red carpet. The actor arrived at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles on Tuesday, January 10, in a sheer, flapper-inspired Gucci gown with glitzy fringe details and a stunning bustier with visible boning.
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Regina Hall Couldn't Keep a Straight Face Stating Why Kevin Costner Missed the Golden Globes
Watch: Golden Globe Awards 2023: All the MUST-SEE Moments. Regina Hall's reaction to Kevin Costner missing the 2023 Golden Globes due has gone viral. While announcing the Yellowstone star star as the Best Actor in a Television Drama Series winner during the Jan. 10 ceremony, the Girls Trip actress could barely keep a straight face while reading from the teleprompter when sharing why Costner was absent.
EW.com
The most shocking snubs and surprises of the 2023 Oscar nominations
And the Oscar nomination goes to... At last, we know who made the cut for the 2023 Academy Awards. But who was among the Oscar snubs and surprises? While the awards industry has generated robust and accurate pundit predictions, there are always at least a few shocks come nomination morning.
Colin Farrell ‘beyond honoured’ to receive first best actor Oscar nomination
Colin Farrell says he is “beyond honoured” after scooping his first Oscar nomination for best actor, and sent his “heartfelt congratulations to the lads”.The Irish actor received the coveted nod alongside veteran English star Bill Nighy and Normal People’s Paul Mescal – who both also claimed their first.Irish talent led the way at the 95th Oscar nominations on Tuesday, with recognition in major categories including best picture, best actor and best supporting actor and actress.Martin McDonagh’s dark Irish comedy The Banshees Of Inisherin was one of the top films to be recognised, with nine nominations, beaten only by Everything Everywhere...
Harper's Bazaar
Jenna Ortega Looks So Glamorous in an Evening Gown with Cutouts at the 2023 Golden Globes
Jenna Ortega departed from Wednesday-core and, instead, channeled Old Hollywood glamour on the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet. The actress arrived at tonight's star-studded ceremony in a sweeping sand-colored evening gown by Gucci featuring a wrapped bodice and sheer, pleated, floor-length sleeves. The torso of the dress included abdominal cutouts strung together by silver hoops.
EW.com
Tom Cruise missed Best Actor, but still got his first Oscar nomination in 23 years for Top Gun: Maverick
The Academy didn't recognize Tom Cruise with a Best Actor nod, but the global superstar still landed a major Oscar nomination for Top Gun: Maverick anyway. For his work as a producer on the blockbuster sequel that has grossed nearly $1.5 billion to date, the 60-year-old scored his fourth career Oscar nomination as the film appeared Tuesday morning among the Academy's 10 Best Picture nominees.
The 5 worst and 5 best Oscars hosts of all time
How do you follow an Oscars night like last year’s?Amid all the unscripted Will Smith dramatics at the 2022 Academy Awards, it was easy to overlook the well-received performance from the ceremony’s three hosts: Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes. This year, producers will surely be hoping for a more subdued night, with Jimmy Kimmel set to compere the event.It’s no wonder that finding the right person for the job has proven difficult in recent years.Presenting the Oscars is a tricky thing; success as a comedian, as a TV presenter or as an actor in no way...
Here are four actors who received both Razzie and Oscar nominations for the same performance
Awards season is officially in full swing as critic groups and Academy members vote for the best of the best in acting, directing, producing and more. Alongside the Golden Globe Awards and the various guild and critics awards is the Academy Awards, which is undoubtedly the most prestigious ceremony and a major honor for those who are nominated.
Fallon Jokes That ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Oscar Nom Marks ‘First Time in a Decade’ People Have Seen a Best Picture Nominee (Video)
Ahead of Tuesday’s Oscar nominations, “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon had one major prediction for the list: “Top Gun: Maverick.”. Fallon joked Monday that if the Tom Cruise sequel earned a nomination for best picture, it would be a momentous occasion — but more so for average moviegoers. Obviously, taping his show well ahead of the announcements, Fallon couldn’t know for sure who would get nominated, but his hopes for Paramount’s gravity-defying blockbuster came true.
‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ makes it 4 years in a row of double noms in the Best Supporting Actor Oscar category
The Best Supporting Actor Oscar category is seeing double yet again. Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan received nominations as expected for their turns in Martin McDonagh‘s “The Banshees of Inisherin” on Tuesday, marking the fourth consecutive year a film has received double bids in the category. “Banshees” is the 22nd film to achieve this, but most remarkably, five of them have occurred in the last six years after a 26-year dry spell. “Bugsy” (1991) produced noms for Harvey Keitel and Ben Kingsley, but the category went without co-star nominees until McDonagh’s “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” (2017) yielded bids for Sam Rockwell and...
2023 Oscars Predictions: Surprise Nominations That Could Actually Happen
By now, on the eve of Oscars nominations, there are many prospective nominees that read as sure bets. For example, given all the recognition they have received from awards bodies that include Academy voters, it would truly be a shock not to see “TÁR” star Cate Blanchett or “Everything Everywhere All at Once” star Michelle Yeoh nominated for Best Actress. Prognosticators may not be able to predict what the second half of the Best Picture nominees will be, but all feel comfortable saying “The Banshees of Inisherin” and “The Fabelmans” will get in there. To get a better gauge on what will...
After Kevin Costner, Harrison Ford And Helen Mirren, Yellowstone's Taylor Sheridan Locked Down Another A-List Star For Newest Drama
Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan has landed another A-list actor for his upcoming drama, after casting Kevin Costner, Helen Mirren and more.
Tom Cruise’s 2023 Oscars Snub For ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Leaves Twitter Furious: “The Oscars Are Stupid”
The 2023 Oscars nominations came and went without paying the slightest attention to Tom Cruise and his performance in Top Gun: Maverick. The 2022 action movie has been nominated in Best Picture categories for both the Academy Awards and the Golden Globe Awards, but Cruise has yet to be nominated for Best Actor. What gives? Many have expressed that Cruise and Top Gun can’t be separated, calling the movie a star vehicle for the actor. Following the Oscar nominations, journalist Max Weiss tweeted, “I will say this. If you’re going to nominate Top Gun: Maverick For Best Picture, you’ve gotta nominate...
Comments / 0