Buy This Resurgent Growth Tech Stock Before Earnings for More Upside?
Pinterest ( PINS ) was a pandemic winner alongside other digital ad-focused stocks such as Snap, soaring from $15 to $85 in early 2021. PINS tumbled from its peaks alongside many other growth stocks, while shedding some users gained during the pandemic. But buyers are back as Wall Street dives into growth stocks, with Pinterest up roughly 15% in 2023 heading into its Q4 earnings on February 6.
Is Intel Stock (NASDAQ:INTC) Undervalued Despite AMD’s Strength?
Things have gotten worse for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) following the release of unimpressive Q4 results that preceded a solid AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) quarter. Indeed, AMD's strength is giving INTC some trouble. Despite the magnitude of Intel stock's decline, I still don't think there's much value to be had at these depths. Like many analysts covering Intel, I am neutral.
Praesidium Investment Management Company Cuts Stake in Masonite International (DOOR)
Fintel reports that Praesidium Investment Management Company has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.11MM shares of Masonite International Corp (DOOR). This represents 4.98% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 5, 2022 they reported 1.52MM shares and 6.40% of the company, a decrease...
Why Apple Stock Gained 11% in January
Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) were gaining in January, rising in line with the Nasdaq, which jumped on signs that inflation was cooling off and the Federal Reserve would reel in its interest rate hikes. According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, Apple finished the month up 11%, mostly...
BlackRock Increases Position in UFP Technologies (UFPT)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.46MM shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (UFPT). This represents 6.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 0.45MM shares and 6.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 2.38% and an increase in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Pride Aggregator Cuts Stake in Paycor HCM (PYCR)
Fintel reports that Pride Aggregator has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 112.18MM shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (PYCR). This represents 63.79% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 127.36MM shares and 73.01% of the company, a decrease in shares...
Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
Traders and investors have made and lost massive fortunes investing in volatile stocks. Some companies like Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) have created and incinerated investor capital multiple times over the last decade or two. Timing is truly everything when it comes to single-stock investments. Amazon...
New Strong Sell Stocks for February 3rd
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:. Culp CULP is a manufacturer, marketer, and seller of mattress fabrics and upholstery fabrics. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 24.5% downward over the last 60 days. Canada Goose GOOS...
LightShed Partners Initiates Coverage of Meta Platforms (META) with Buy Recommendation
On January 31, 2023, LightShed Partners initiated coverage of Meta Platforms with a Buy recommendation. As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Meta Platforms is $156.99. The forecasts range from a low of $80.80 to a high of $411.60. The average price target represents an increase of 5.38% from its latest reported closing price of $148.97.
2 Stocks That Could Soar 38% to 42% In 2023, According to Wall Street
Whether you're a brand new investor or have seen your fair share of market ups and downs, there's no denying that stock market events of the past months have tested even the most seasoned traders. While it's important to regularly evaluate your portfolio's balance to ensure your investment theses remain intact and the composition of your holdings aligns with your current risk tolerance, a down market doesn't mean you need to avoid investing or rush to sell off your stocks.
Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) Stock Moves -0.26%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) closed at $7.66, marking a -0.26% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.04% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.88%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
Invesco Increases Position in Antero Midstream Partners (AM)
Fintel reports that Invesco has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 33.30MM shares of Antero Midstream Partners LP (AM). This represents 7.0% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 31.35MM shares and 6.60% of the company, an increase in shares...
Why Amazon Stock Plunged Today
Shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) fell 8.4% on Friday after the online retail colossus warned of a downturn in its most profitable business. Amazon's net sales grew by 9% year over year to $149.2 billion in the fourth quarter. Gains in the e-commerce giant's North American segment more than offset declines in its international operations.
Permian Resources (PR) Stock Moves -0.39%: What You Should Know
Permian Resources (PR) closed the most recent trading day at $10.19, moving -0.39% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.04% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.88%. Heading into today, shares of the company had...
ASML Stock (NASDAQ:ASML): The West’s Most Crucial Semiconductor Company
Netherlands-based ASML (NASDAQ: ASML) is at the forefront of the semiconductor industry and is of paramount importance to the West and its allies. The company's photolithography systems, which are essential for the production of semiconductors, have placed it in a unique position in today's geopolitical landscape. In light of this, it's no surprise that ASML's shares trade at a premium valuation.
Upmc Cuts Stake in Evolent Health (EVH)
Fintel reports that Upmc has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.91MM shares of Evolent Health Inc (EVH). This represents 5.84% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2018 they reported 6.43MM shares and 8.60% of the company, a decrease in shares of 8.18% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.76% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Insiders Buy the Holdings of EWCO ETF
A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (Symbol: EWCO) shows an impressive 13.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months. Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR), which makes up 4.26% of the Invesco...
BlackRock Updates Holdings in Ashland Global Holdings (ASH)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.53MM shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH). This represents 8.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 4.63MM shares and 8.10% of the company, a decrease in shares...
Validea Daily Guru Fundamental Report for TFX - 2/3/2023
Below is Validea's daily guru fundamental report for TELEFLEX INCORPORATED (TFX). Of the twelve guru strategies we follow, TFX rates highest using our P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.
U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH) Soars 3.6%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
U.S. Physical Therapy USPH shares ended the last trading session 3.6% higher at $103.58. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 25.1% gain over the past four weeks. U.S. Physical Therapy recorded a strong...
