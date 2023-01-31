ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Kinder, Oberlin fill vacancies

Two more high school head football coaching positions in Southwest Louisiana were filled on Tuesday. Kinder promoted offensive coordinator Justin Reed, while Oberlin hired Bunkie offensive coordinator Richard Clark. Reed takes over the Yellow Jackets program after Bret Fuselier left to take the job at Jennings on Jan. 11. Reed’s...
Westgate's Derek Williams, Dedrick Latulas among seven Tigers to sign

There’s no denying the amount of talent throughout the Westgate High School football program. Year after year, coach Ryan Antoine and his staff makes sure that talent doesn’t go unnoticed by college programs. Antoine has made an effort to get as many of the Tigers’ players an opportunity in college regardless of the level.
The list goes on and on at Gabe’s Cajun Foods

RAYNE, La. (KLFY) — Gabe’s Cajun Foods in Rayne has had a 30 year run serving customers from across Acadiana. Located at 1410 The Blvd., you can spot Gabe’s by the frog outside the door. He’s sitting on a hamburger, serving as a warm welcome to customers before they even make it in.
Louisiana breaks ground on next phase of Pecue Ln. Interchange project

On Tuesday, officials with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) joined other state and local officials to break ground on Phase III of the I-10/Pecue Lane Interchange Project in Baton Rouge. The project, which began in 2017, is an important part of the area’s economic growth, said Transportation Secretary Shawn D. Wilson. “Baton […] The post Louisiana breaks ground on next phase of Pecue Ln. Interchange project appeared first on Transportation Today.
5 One-of-a-Kind Rental Properties in Acadiana

Acadiana is a very special place that has a lot going on, which gives us the perfect excuse to vacation here right in our own backyard. Whether you are looking to just escape and relax for a weekend or be a tourist in your own town there are some great rental properties on Vrbo that you have to check out.
The Best Stop Announces Carencro Location

Carencro will soon have a new Best Stop. The Best Stop Cajun Market will be holding a groundbreaking ceremony at its newest location in Carencro on Monday, February 6, 2023, at 11 am. The new location of The Best Stop will be at 3470 NE Evangeline Thruway, which is right...
Lafayette, Louisiana Man Suspected in Daytime Residential Burglaries in Vermilion Parish Arrested at His Home

VERMILION PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - A Lafayette man has been arrested following two separate daytime kick-in residential burglaries that happened in Vermilion Parish. But he wasn't captured easily. On January 19th, the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office was called to investigate the burglaries that happened in two areas of the...
‘A match made in restaurant heaven’: Chickorys at the Palace Cafe

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)– Chickorys at the Palace brings delicious breakfast and lunch food to the heart of Opelousas. The crew tries to preserve the iconic history of the Palace Cafe. In today’s Acadiana Eats, Chickorys showed off their best sellers: Homemade Beignets and Chickorys Loaded Cheeseburger. Chickorys serves...
