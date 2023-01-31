Read full article on original website
Kinder, Oberlin fill vacancies
Two more high school head football coaching positions in Southwest Louisiana were filled on Tuesday. Kinder promoted offensive coordinator Justin Reed, while Oberlin hired Bunkie offensive coordinator Richard Clark. Reed takes over the Yellow Jackets program after Bret Fuselier left to take the job at Jennings on Jan. 11. Reed’s...
theadvocate.com
He's a Jaguar: Top local quarterback keeps close to home by signing with Southern
Scotlandville High School quarterback C’Zavian “Zae” Teasett is known for a surprising elusiveness. Teasett offered another huge surprise Wednesday when he signed with the school down the street, Southern University. “It came down to two schools, and I felt like Southern could offer me more opportunities after...
Here’s a List of All The Acadiana Division 1 Signings on National Signing Day 2023
With the Super Bowl upon us, and college football completed for about a month or so football in the 2022-2023 season is almost over. But with that National Signing Day is upon us. This day is such a monumental day for all the kids in high school looking to continue their athletic aspirations.
Rummel’s Ashton Stamps signs with LSU
At Archbishop Rummel on Wednesday, Ashton Stamps joined two other Raiders seniors in signing letters of intent on National Signing Day.
theadvocate.com
Westgate's Derek Williams, Dedrick Latulas among seven Tigers to sign
There’s no denying the amount of talent throughout the Westgate High School football program. Year after year, coach Ryan Antoine and his staff makes sure that talent doesn’t go unnoticed by college programs. Antoine has made an effort to get as many of the Tigers’ players an opportunity in college regardless of the level.
Top Louisiana Athlete Names LSU in Final 3, Sets Commitment Date
Lafayette native Ju'Juan Johnson includes the Tigers in his final three schools, decision inching closer.
Brian Kelly, LSU See 2023 Recruiting Class Go As Planned
No National Signing Day surprises for the Tigers after signing all 25 commitments in December.
Former Comeaux high track star signs to play hoops in college
Her coach Kenny Demouchet says that's what hard work and determination got her.
Chick-fil-A to Honor Kevin With 25 Year Anniversary Celebration
Kevin Melancon (50), an employee of Chick-fil-A and a local treasure, will be honored for his 25 years of service to the restaurant and Acadiana.
Louisiana Soaker – Marginal Risk for Excessive Rainfall Today
All the complaints about a warm December that were heard in Lafayette, Lake Charles, Baton Rouge, and New Orleans a few weeks ago have now changed to complaints about how wet, windy, and cold life in Louisiana has gotten as we turn the calendar page into February. It's true, February...
LSU Pitcher Thatcher Hurd Surprised All With What He Decided to do With His NIL Money (Video)
We've seen an increase in college athletes getting paid through the NIL deal. This has changed many lives, and it's beautiful to see. But what if the athlete comes from money, what do they do? Well LSU pitcher Thatcher Hurd donated his entire NIL deal to charity. What a great...
KLFY.com
The list goes on and on at Gabe’s Cajun Foods
RAYNE, La. (KLFY) — Gabe’s Cajun Foods in Rayne has had a 30 year run serving customers from across Acadiana. Located at 1410 The Blvd., you can spot Gabe’s by the frog outside the door. He’s sitting on a hamburger, serving as a warm welcome to customers before they even make it in.
Louisiana breaks ground on next phase of Pecue Ln. Interchange project
On Tuesday, officials with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) joined other state and local officials to break ground on Phase III of the I-10/Pecue Lane Interchange Project in Baton Rouge. The project, which began in 2017, is an important part of the area’s economic growth, said Transportation Secretary Shawn D. Wilson. “Baton […] The post Louisiana breaks ground on next phase of Pecue Ln. Interchange project appeared first on Transportation Today.
5 One-of-a-Kind Rental Properties in Acadiana
Acadiana is a very special place that has a lot going on, which gives us the perfect excuse to vacation here right in our own backyard. Whether you are looking to just escape and relax for a weekend or be a tourist in your own town there are some great rental properties on Vrbo that you have to check out.
Top U.S. Cities for Mardi Gras Ranked by Lawn Love
Here are the top 10 best cities to celebrate Mardi Gras (besides New Orleans).
The Best Stop Announces Carencro Location
Carencro will soon have a new Best Stop. The Best Stop Cajun Market will be holding a groundbreaking ceremony at its newest location in Carencro on Monday, February 6, 2023, at 11 am. The new location of The Best Stop will be at 3470 NE Evangeline Thruway, which is right...
Lafayette, Louisiana Man Suspected in Daytime Residential Burglaries in Vermilion Parish Arrested at His Home
VERMILION PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - A Lafayette man has been arrested following two separate daytime kick-in residential burglaries that happened in Vermilion Parish. But he wasn't captured easily. On January 19th, the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office was called to investigate the burglaries that happened in two areas of the...
Crash Wednesday afternoon kills Abbeville man
Louisiana State Police were notified of a vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 3267 near Louisiana Highway 82. The crash claimed the life of 61-year-old Brian D. Broussard of Abbeville.
Woman Shoots Boyfriend in the Back, Calls 911, and Gets Arrested in Opelousas, Louisiana
OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) - An Opelousas woman is behind bars, charged with attempted second-degree murder after a violent altercation with her boyfriend. On Friday, January 27, Crystal Bell-Edmond called 911 and told the operator that she had shot her boyfriend in the back. They were at their apartment at the time.
KLFY.com
‘A match made in restaurant heaven’: Chickorys at the Palace Cafe
OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)– Chickorys at the Palace brings delicious breakfast and lunch food to the heart of Opelousas. The crew tries to preserve the iconic history of the Palace Cafe. In today’s Acadiana Eats, Chickorys showed off their best sellers: Homemade Beignets and Chickorys Loaded Cheeseburger. Chickorys serves...
