Florida Gov. To Headline Two Key Republican Gatherings in Texas. What Does This Mean For Gov. Abbott?Ash JurbergTexas State
A review of the British Depot: The go-to place for authentic British foodsB.R. ShenoyKaty, TX
Beyoncé Again Snubs San Antonio on Upcoming World TourAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Texas Rangers offering cash rewards for help solving these three 1980s Cold Case homicidesMichele FreemanHouston, TX
Texas Animal Rescue Shelters Struggle With Overcrowding As More Owners Forced To Give Up Their PetsToby HazlewoodTexas State
South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 85: Carlos Jimenez
2022 High Level DSL (Rookie) Overall 2022 stats 45 games ⚾️ 5 HR ⚾️ 37 RBI ⚾️ .343/.409/.564 ⚾️ 15 BB ⚾️ 31 K. The White Sox signed 1B/OF Carlos Jiménez as a free agent on Feb. 26, 2021. The lefty has played in the Dominican Summer League for the last two years.
Astros GM Dana Brown gives 'realistic' take on Yuli Gurriel situation
Houston signed a former MVP to start at first base earlier this offseason.
Dodgers Reportedly Ink Ex-Red Sox Hurler; Could Be Intriguing Option To Bolster Bullpen
One former Red Sox pitcher may take the field for Los Angeles in 2023
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack
If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Ex-Yankees Slugger Could Be Solution To Red Sox's Power Shortage
The Boston Red Sox have not produced at first base in years. A former New York Yankee could aid Triston Casas in boosting production next season.
Dodgers Infielder Gets Rave Review from Top Prospect Evaluator
Dodgers prospect Miguel Vargas continues to hit, but it was his defensive improvement that really stood out in Keith Law's evaluation of him.
Astros Have Lone Representative in Newest Top Prospects Ranking
The Houston Astros have landed just one prospect on ESPN's new top-100 prospects rankings list.
Mariners ready for spring training with a clear goal: Dethrone the Astros, win AL West
But is a stellar rotation returning plus adding All-Star outfielder Teoscar Hernandez enough for Seattle to beat Houston?
Anthony Volpe among 5 Yankees prospects in latest top-100 ranking
The latest prospect ranking is out, and the New York Yankees have five guys on the list. ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel is out his list of top 100 prospects, and players in the Yankees organization ranked as follows: No. 3 Anthony Volpe (shortstop), No. 28 Jasson Dominguez (outfield), No. 34 Oswald Peraza (shortstop), No. 58 Austin Wells (catcher) and No. 88 Trey Sweeney (shortstop).
Astros Right Fielder Focused on Season not Arbitration Case
A potential arbitration panel has not derailed Kyle Tucker from preparing for the 2023 season.
One Time Angels Retiree Signs Minor League Deal With AL West Rival
The Angels may be seeing a lot of him.
Angels Rumors: Halos Remain Very Interested in Signing Free-Agent All-Star Closer
He would bring a ton of experience to the bullpen.
Before the Highway: Houston, Texas
Few American cities are as emblematic of the intertwined promise and peril of roadway construction as Houston, Texas. The city and Harris County have more than 1,200 miles of highway, including I-45 and the 610 Loop, both of which came about after the Federal-Aid Highway Act of 1956. As a result of being cut off from the main streets and businesses of the city, historical neighborhoods of color — including Independence Heights, the first incorporated community of Black Texans — became isolated, endured stunted economic growth and saw a decrease in family wealth.
Shohei Ohtani News: Angels Two-Way Superstar Expected to 'Stay Out West'
Bob Nightengale of USA Today expects Shohei Ohtani to "stay out West" when he becomes a free agent next year because it suits his lifestyle.
The deadliest road in Houston is getting a $28 million makeover
Data shows this stretch of road is one of the most dangerous in the city.
Yankees add intriguing pitching prospect to farm system
Despite the New York Yankees playing things conservatively leading up to spring training, general manager Brian Cashman and his scouting department are hard at work finding promising minor-league talent that could make an impact at the major league level down the stretch. Their latest addition is right-handed pitcher Gray Fenter,...
Phillies Legend Gives High Praise to New Astros GM Brown
Following the singing of Dana Brown, Philadelphia Phillies legend Del Unser had some strong words of praise for the new Houston Astros general manager.
Angels Rumors: Halos Reportedly Not Interested in Signing Former All-Star Catcher
They could still use another backstop.
